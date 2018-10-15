Daily Deal: Zoolz Cloud Storage Subscription Of 1TB Instant Vault And 1TB Of Cold Storage

Let's face it, cloud storage can get pricey no matter how good the bargain. With this Zoolz Cloud Storage Subscription of Cold Storage and Instant Vault, you'll have an extremely affordable place to safely store 1 TB of data that rarely gets revisited, as well as a home for 1 TB of data you need to access regularly. You can quickly and easily select the files you want to store with Smart Selection. The Instant Vault is drag and drop via web browser and the Cold Storage has swift auto backup. You may download Zoolz on two machinesand it is on sale for $44.95.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.