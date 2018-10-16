Canadian Privacy Commissioner Goes To Court To Determine If Canada Can Force Google To Delete History
from the one-hopes-they-won't-get-this-wrong dept
Canada has been stumbling towards an EU-style "right to be forgotten" (RTBF) for quite some time now. There was a big case last year that not only said Google can be forced to remove links to certain information, but that it could be forced to do so globally (i.e., outside of just Canada). That was as a result of a specific lawsuit about specific information, but this year, a bigger exploration of the RTBF concept has been underway, as some have argued that Canada's PIPEDA (Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act) meant that Google should be forced to "de-link" articles on certain people's name searches upon request (just like the EU's RTBF).
A report from the Canadian Privacy Commissioner earlier this year argued that PIPEDA already provided such a right and the Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien has been stumping for this ever since. Google has -- for obvious reasons -- been expressing its position that this is ridiculous, saying that PIPEDA does not apply to de-linking individuals' names from news articles, and further argued that requiring such a result would be unconstitutional.
While it's clear that the Privacy Commissioner disagrees with Google, it has now asked the Canadian federal courts to weigh in:
Google asserts that PIPEDA does not apply in this context and that, if it does apply and requires the articles to be de-indexed, it would be unconstitutional.
Following public consultations, the OPC took the view that PIPEDA provides for a right to de-indexing – which removes links from search results without deleting the content itself – on request in certain cases. This would generally refer to web pages that contain inaccurate, incomplete or outdated information.
However, there is some uncertainty in the interpretation of the law.
In the circumstances, the most prudent approach is to ask the Federal Court to clarify the law before the OPC investigates other complaints into issues over which the office may not have jurisdiction if the court were to disagree with the OPC’s interpretation of the legislation.
A Notice of Application, filed today in Federal Court, seeks a determination on the preliminary issue of whether PIPEDA applies to the operation of Google’s search engine. In particular, the reference asks whether Google’s search engine service collects, uses or discloses personal information in the course of commercial activities and is therefore subject to PIPEDA. It also asks whether Google is exempt from PIPEDA because its purposes are exclusively journalistic or literary.
The thing that still baffles me about this is that anyone could possibly consider news reporting to be subject to "data protection" laws. This is unfathomable if you believe in concepts like freedom of expression and freedom of the press. Data protection is supposed to be about things like databases of information on someone, not news articles about someone. Yet, the EU mucked this up years ago, and now it's spreading. From the way the Privacy Commissioner has framed the question, it seems like there's a decent chance the court will rule against Google's view on this, meaning that censorship of news articles on public individuals, and the blatant rewriting of history will be enabled across Canada.
And, even worse, because of the Canadian rulings saying that the RTBF rulings in Canada should be applied globally, Canada may soon be the place to go to literally try to delete history. What a shame.
De-Index
One of the strangest parts about de-listing this information is that this horrible, inaccurate data is still on the original website unchanged. If they feel the source is libelous or incorrect, that is the proper place to drop the hammer - not the intermediary. Google doesn't host any of this data.
Re: De-Index
Google is a company that operates within Canada and provides services to users within Canada.
The issue being addressed here is that many servers hosting libelous, outdated, incomplete or inaccurate information are located outside Canada, where Canadian law does not extend. So since Canada believes in the sovereignty of other nations, it is only requesting that data served to Canadians by companies operating in Canada be modified.
Essentially, what this is saying is that "there is no metadata" when it comes to PII. Google hosts the snippets and results that imply the linkage, and hosts the link to the inaccurate information. Thus, if they know this information is wrong, it is their responsibility to make changes to their record to not distribute information known to be wrong.
Of course, that's treating Google as if it were a data storage service instead of as a data publishing service -- PIPEDA is worded in such a manner that it doesn't recognize data publishing services; only individuals that either store or report on information.
I'm optimistic that the courts will get this right. If they don't, it's time to contact my MP to get PIPEDA amended to be more clear in this area.
MM's "unfathomable" is easily sounded: he just has a short line.
(Sounding / fathoms are nautical terms. The old method was/is a weighted line with knots every six feet, counted as the line sank until weight hit bottom. "Mark Twain" for instance, was a call that the man on bow had thrown the line and found at least twelve feet of water, two or "twain" knots, enough for the broad shallow Mississippi River boats.)
Anyhoo, problem is Masnick's inability to grasp the obvious, while muddying the water asserting high-sounding "concepts" are at risk:
We'll still have those, PLUS a new-found "right to be forgotten" under stated conditions after court process. ALL that's required is for Google to check for a name before showing the results -- which is already done. -- Just try to find anything about "Eric Schmidt's" Globalist / Nazi links! QED. -- Of course, the elite don't want that known, let alone used by peasants.
Corporations don't have ANY rights, not to exist, nor to keep a database. When interferes with a "natural" person's Rights, then it's the corporation that will have to endure -- here, the horror of removing some text. Masnick's perspective and wish is always that Google must not be limited in ANY way, and that "natural" persons must suffer.
Re: MM's "unfathomable" is easily sounded: he just has a short line.
Re: Mud, Troll
Re: Re: Mud, Troll
Not saying this is right, but this is likely why.
Question: If convicted rapist Brock Turner asked Google to de-list every article that so much as mentions his crime (and his subsequent conviction), for what reason should Google be forced into complicity with hiding the legitimate fact that Brock Turner is a convicted rapist?
Re:member when you hung your self by your own petard?
News reporting
When has it ever been found to apply to news reporting? This story is about a database referring to news articles (i.e. Google's search DB), not about redacting actual news articles. Let's describe the stupidity accurately at least.
I don't see how this privacy law could be found to apply to incorrect information—by definition, it would not be personal data.
Re:
Re: Re:
That's essentially what they did, and the Canadian courts didn't like it. People could still go to google.com instead of google.ca, and see these blocked results. Unlike China, Canada has been unwilling to block google.com.
Re: Re: Re:
Another one..
Interpretation..
truth? vs criticism??
Outdated vs Current actions??
A human is a human, past is past unless its never changed. AND CHANGE ISNT EASY.. unless you do as ASKED by those that employed you..
