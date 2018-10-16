Facebook's Latest Fake News 'Purge' Terminates Several Accounts Known For Their Criticism Of Law Enforcement
from the something-else-that-works-in-theory,-but-is-a-complete-abortion-in-practice dept
Moderating at scale is a nightmare. Anything you do will be wrong. This doesn't mean you shouldn't try. This doesn't mean you shouldn't listen to criticism. Just be aware every move you make will cause unintended collateral damage. Making everyone happy is impossible. Making everyone angry is inevitable.
Mike Masnick's long, thoughtful post -- springing from multiple platforms' booting of Alex Jones -- pointed out two things that seem to get forgotten when discussing social media moderation:
1. Platforms can remove users with impunity without raising legal or ethical issues.
2. This shouldn't prevent us from expressing our concern about how these moderation issues are handled.
This is raising its head again because Facebook's efforts to eradicate fake news and untrustworthy news sources has removed several pages belonging to controversial news sources. For whatever reason, most of these sites are strongly associated with police accountability efforts. Radley Balko listed these sites on Twitter:
As part of its purge, Facebook has removed the pages of several police accountability/watchdog/critic groups, including Cop Block, the Free Thought Project, and Police the Police. They've also apparently severely restricted activity for the Photography Is Not a Crime page.
— Radley Balko (@radleybalko) October 12, 2018
If you can't read/see the tweet, it says:
As part of its purge, Facebook has removed the pages of several police accountability/watchdog/critic groups, including Cop Block, the Free Thought Project, and Police the Police. They've also apparently severely restricted activity for the Photography Is Not a Crime page.
To critics of cop critics, this tweet seemed like hypocrisy. Several quoted an earlier tweet by Balko about platform moderation. That one said:
Private companies like FB and Google have every right to remove content they find objectionable. No one owes Alex Jones a platform.
This is where critics of Balko and others stopped reading. This was the supposed hypocrisy of the anti-Jones, anti-Trump, anti-cop, anti-whatever on full display. But that wasn't the end of the tweet. Here's the rest:
But when politicians demand removal with implied threats, I start to worry. Senators shouldn't be deciding what's offensive.
That's the real issue. When the government starts guiding moderation efforts of private companies, the First Amendment comes under fire. But it seems politicians on both sides would rather see speech they don't like disappear than uphold the Constitution. Case in point, Senator Mark Warner, who took to Twitter to applaud Facebook's purge.
Good step by Facebook. Now that Russia’s playbook is out in the open, more bad actors are going to take advantage. Social media companies are going to have to continue being proactive in identifying and responding to bad actors using their platforms. https://t.co/uu6C8IbbsP
— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 11, 2018
If you can't read/see the tweet, it says:
Good step by Facebook. Now that Russia's playbook is out in the open, more bad actors are going to take advantage. Social media companies are going to have to continue being proactive in identifying and responding to bad actors using their platforms.
Maybe so, but the vanishing of a handful of cop accountability-focused pages isn't exactly what comes to mind when someone's talking about Russian interference. Encouraging platforms to engage in further moderation may seem innocuous, but the reality of the situation is there is constant pressure -- applied by people like Senator Warner -- for platforms to do more, more, more because some speech they don't care for can still be found on the internet.
The more politicians push for action, the more collateral damage they will cause. They may feel there's no Constitutional problem since they're not directly mandating moderation efforts. But they are harming free speech, if only indirectly at this point.
Certainly Facebook is free to nuke accounts it finds questionable, but each moderation move expands the definition of untrustworthy to encompass entities who present newsworthy items with biased reporting. Anyone using the platform is free to find more balanced reporting. Senators standing back and applauding bad moderation moves helps no one.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
NO, stifling political opponents while PRETEND is "moderation".
Your first sentence simply sets up LYING.
You then triple-down with repeating assertions.
In short, Section 230 is not to empower corporations to RULE over The People and control our speech.
This was clearly a political move -- just ahead of crucial election.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: NO, stifling political opponents while PRETEND is "moderation".
The KEY trick: assert "editorial" control yet keep immunity:
Here it is cleverly worked in:
https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/2018/09/22/draft-order-for-trump-would-crac k-down-on-google-facebook
NO! Totally negates the whole "platform" premise and asserts that hosting mechanisms are the actual editors!
Section 230 establishes The Public as Editors! "Platforms" are to be ONLY the technical means for conveying The Public's Editorial choices.
CONVEYING, NOT CONTROLLING.
Section 230 is not difficult to understand. The content of a magazine IS the magazine, and can be mechanically printed on any number of presses, without the owner of the press being liable for the content. PERIOD.
Corporations which host "platforms" are exactly analogous to owners of a mechanical printing press. Printers do not have liability for what's printed -- within BROAD common law terms, and especially relevant on Techdirt: enforcing copyright law when obviously violated.
It's ridiculous to hold a mechanism responsible: that's what Section 230 immunizes against. But it's even more ridiculous to hold that the owner of a printing press has total editorial control over magazine content.
But because The Internet blurs the line between mechanical and editorial, the corporate fiends now claim that owning the printing press DOES give them TOTAL editorial control over what WE want to publish!
Summary to here: For Section 230 immunity to be valid: 1) hosts must act in "good faith" according to common law standards, and 2) "platforms" are NOT to act as editors or publishers, are NEUTRAL / hands-off (again, by common law standards) with regard to persons and content.
That's the key to refuting masnicks. I stop here only because lazy today, so go ahead and censor away, kids!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: NO, stifling political opponents while PRETEND is "moderation".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: NO, stifling political opponents while PRETEND is "moderation".
Enforcing distributor liability does NOT treat the distributor as the "publisher or speaker" of the information, but as a REpublisher. The lower courts in America at least have refused to make this distinction, even though they usually note that when legal terms are omitted from the wording of a statute, that congressional intent can be inferred not to apply the law to that term. Conggree scould easily have said "publisher, speaker, or distributor" of the content, yet it did not.
Most notable here, however, is that the Supreme Court has yet to rule on whether or not Section 230 protects distributors of defamation. They have found the law constitutional, but have not been clear on how it should be applied. The lower courts have been, though the Seventh Cirsuit has been chipping away Section 230 for quite some time. More insipid is that the distributors, like search engiens, cause 99 percent of the damage, while the single-publication rule should not apply when internet content is so easily removed.
Forward-thinking people saw this coming twenty years ago. Other countries do not have an equivlanet law, and they are much more civilized. I believe Section 230 will be curtailed by the Supreme Court to resemble the DMCA.
Another good idea would be to give standing to people to filel defamation lawsuits against employers, landlords, or anyone else who acts out adversely based on internet lies. That would put a lot of stop to the internet crap we see now. Employers and landlords didn't go following their staff or tenatns around when there was no internet, and if they did, it was considered stalking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: NO, stifling political opponents while PRETEND is "moderation".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: NO, stifling political opponents while PRETEND is "moderation".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…says the liar who uses an obvious pseudonym that allows him to lie without ever having to take responsibility for those lies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Assuming Twitter employees had no role in crafting or publishing a defamatory message, why should Twitter be held legally liable if a Twitter user sends such a message to the world?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Newly added to my boilerplate, which got BLOCKED just now:
That's another reason I have to piece up and make many comments, some one word in this hits the mighty Techdirt filter, just more of the ongoing hidden attempts to suppress dissent here.
[Link to US code: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/47/230 ]
Source for blockquote: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-12/google-vs-trump-good-censor-collision-course-patriot-presi dent
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How does moderation of a website after content has been posted by a third party equal editorial control of a newspaper prior to the publication of said newspaper?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thanks, Facebook and Twitter!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Masnick has cheered both Section 230 and the First Amendment that allows private companies to censor anyone they want, for any reason they want. That this is now harming those to whom he is sympathetic, or that other sociopaths are beating him at his own game seems to be the real issue. This is why big platforms should be treated as common carriers.
The "nightmare of moderating at scale" would actually ensure that opportunity, jobs, and wealth are properly spread throughout the economy. Rather than Google making hundreds of billions of dollars, a network of human-edited portals, like Link Exchange was trying to become in the 1990s, would have prevented many problems, allowed many to profit, and left those with expertise in charge of directing fresh internet traffic. Masnick could have been the "legal guy" or the "tech guy" with his link pages, and made money off that.
I had an idea for such a portal myself but abandoned it when I realized I could not compete at the search engines who had every advantage with Section 230 and the DMCA. I cn function in a world like this, but do not think it is an ideal world. It seems Masnick is claiming to want something changed, but what is his solution? Has he turned against Section 230? Repealing that law would hold internet companies liable for false advertising, fake news, hate speech, revenge porn, and most of the internet cancers that harm individual lives currentlyd evalued by our desire to let billionaires get bigger, under what some call the "you can do no wrong" law.
Why is gossip now immunized against defamation? "I heard it on the internet" should not be sufficient to defeat a defamation lawsuit, and Section 230 should only be used as a shield,not a sword.
A better solution, of course, would be to sterilize anyone dumb enough to believe fake news, but I don['t think we're there just yet. Perhaps one day we will be. Our DNA gets very picky over time, and does not suffer fools forever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Now if you can just stop the rest of the lying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Except you had Section 230 and the DMCA. Everyone did. Everyone does. That is kinda the point. Im interested to know what google has that SEC 230 protects that you couldn't have as well.
Well, its always been, largely. SEC 230 has nothing to do with it. Defemation standards have nothing to do with SEC 230, SEC 230 only defines who holds the liability for defemation, not what constitutes Defemation. The idea, which I don't entirely agree with, that people take statements on the internet less seriously, and therefore are more likely opinions and hyperbole than facts does not come from SEC 230 but from the courts.
Since you seem to be conflating defamation standards with SEC 230 liability standards, I believe you dont quite understand the issues you are discussing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The Supreme Court has not yet chcked in, if anyone hasn't noticed, but other countries have, and reject this immunity.
The reason a human-edited portal doesn't work is that it doesn't need the DMCA or Section 230 the way a bot-driven engine does. The humans can monitor what is posted to their portal, and which links are included. They can also function just as profitably under a notice-and-takedown scheme.
Internationally, most countries agree with me, not you. There's also the issue of anonymous defamation which is then archived, where no one can find the "original publisher" to sue, and where the republishers (search engines) are immune.
Those who take your side I would assume support Facebook's right to police "fake news," as they are a private company free to do as they wish.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
It doesn't work because it works.
Your genius is just remarkable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
And 230 protects those humans from liability if a third party posts an “illegal” link to that portal. You can’t be sued if you didn’t post the link—or if you learned of the link and deleted it as a function of moderation. The whole reason 230 exists is so sites like Twitter can moderate their service without being held liable for the “crime” of “knowledge of illegal content” that admins/mods did not know about until it was reported to them. (Again, this is why Backpage got dinged: Backpage staff helped in the creation and publication of what were deemed illegal ads.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Except you had Section 230 and the DMCA. Everyone did. Everyone does. That is kinda the point. Im interested to know what google has that SEC 230 protects that you couldn't have as well.
Section 230 couldn't protect John's feelings. They were hurt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This is simply not true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Upvote - Funny
In all fairness, you idea for moderation would make all user generated content vanish and leave us with wall gardens ruled by a few publishes - but that is clearly what you want.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Publisher or Platform. Pick one!
If they're platforms, then they should publish very clear rules about their content policies. Moderation should be very transparent and they should be required to be accountable for their moderation enforcement.
If they're publishing companies, then they need to start being accountable in that regard too. There are many thousands of groups and pages on Facebook, for example, that are nothing more than thinly veiled fronts for extremist groups. How many profiles on Twitter exist for ISIS and other terrorist organisations?
While the big networks continue to pick and choose what rules they want to follow, the people using the service are the ones that suffer for it. If the rules aren't clear, the user always risks having everything they build on a service removed with no accountability for the moderation, while others that would seem to be more "obviously bad" continue to be ignored.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Publisher or Platform. Pick one!
These are platforms, and they are allowed to exercise editorial control without becoming publishers. Under capitalism, new platforms will spring up, and always have, to take the audiences that were censored by others. AOL had the greatest censorship power of all in the 1990s, and it destroyed them as their users migrated to the internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Publisher or Platform. Pick one!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Publisher or Platform. Pick one!
"Great minds discuss idea, mediocre minds discuss things, small minds diss people."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Publisher or Platform. Pick one!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Publisher or Platform. Pick one!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Free thought project
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even if all of what you say is true, so what? The quality of FTP’s reporting should not be the issue here unless said quality makes them no better than InfoWars in terms of spreading disinformation and hatred under the guise of “news”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Also, this means that if Russia doesn't want a FB group to discuss something, all they have to do is join it and slowly add comments/content that point to it being Russia-controlled. Then FB removes the group and the meta narrative shifts further.
I don't think there's any real way to stop this from happening once you moderate at scale, either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sterilizing the stupid is the only solution that will work in the long run. It's a matter of time before the smart people realize this and make it happen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Are you going to start with the “low income” segment of the country, or do I even need to bother with the euphemisms with you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Vast Right Wing Conspirace aside....
You set a filter and run it against a file. It flags everything you wanted it to. But wait... on a closer look, it also flagged everything that has the first word starting with "An" and the third word starting with "Go"...
PITA to deal with when working a local database. Orders of magnitude worse when working literally billions of constantly changing records.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah, yes, the Scunthorpe Problem, a long-time scourge of programmers and perhaps the main driver of RegEx usage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Social media..isnt easy. Social behavior..isnt either
Anyone can post, but NOT ADVERT/ANNOY others..
If someone wishes to see 1 side, then they MUST CLICK to receive the posts.
If you wish to see BOTH SIDES, you must click BOTH SIDES..
If you wish to see Everything, you must PICK everything..
Its the reverse if you want to get RID OF THE GARBAGE/crap/lies/idiocy/misinfo/..
TRUTH can be your own decision, or another's.. but is it truth?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment