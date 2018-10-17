 
Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Oct 17th 2018 1:29pm


ernest owens, free speech, philadelphia police, police, see something say something, social media

facebook



'See Something Say Something' Sends Philly Counter-Terrorism Unit After A Local Journalist Over A Harmless Facebook Post

from the citizens-need-to-learn-the-power/responsibility-adage dept

It's troubling how little is needed to trigger a police investigation and some ancillary damage to the First Amendment. Thanks to flagging tools provided by social media platforms, almost anything can be sent to local law enforcement for additional inspection, which results in the following sort of thing, in equal parts absurd and horrifying.

It all started Dec. 14, when local DJ and gay activist Matt Beierschmitt took to Facebook to chastise gays for patronizing a nightclub named ICandy at 254 S. 12th St. Its owner had made headlines in 2016 when he was recorded making disparaging remarks about black people. [Philadelphia journalist Ernest] Owens responded, echoing his sentiments and blasting both ICandy and the Mummers.

"I say, 'F– em,' they will be shown better than told," Owens wrote. "I will just leave it at that. A great reckoning is coming."

Four days later, Owens said, he got a phone call from Detective Lawrence Richardson Jr. of the Police Department's Dignitary Protection and Counter Terrorism Operations unit, informing him that he was being investigated because of his Facebook comment.

"I said, 'What?'" he recalled. "I'm thinking: 'They're calling me about something on Facebook?' Police shouldn't be engaging me over a Facebook post."

But they were. Philly police insisted on speaking personally to Owens about his post. He met them at the unit's headquarters the next day. Once there, the officers said stuff about "see something, say something" and proceeded to question Owens about gun ownership, bomb-making ability, and any plans he might have to harm anyone else. After answering these questions, the police told Owen he was "cleared" and free to go. The officers also told him this was standard procedure police follow when criminal activity is reported.

Except there was no criminal activity. There was only a single Facebook post helpfully forwarded to the police by another Facebook user.

During the interrogation, Owens said, he noticed paperwork listing the name of the man who had complained about his Facebook comment.

That man, James DePre, a saxophone player and leader of the Quaker City String Band, said Wednesday that he emailed Owens' comment to the police after someone sent it to him and after he'd attended a parade-safety planning meeting of officers from the Third and Fourth Districts and community members, including Mummers.

"At that meeting, the police said, 'If you see something, say something.' I don't even know who he is," DePre said of Owens. "'A day of reckoning is coming,'" that was the thing I reacted to. That's what prompted me to send it to the police. If you have a public event and you get a message like that, that stood out to me. So I said, 'Here it is, you can do whatever you want with it.'"

Well, they did what they wanted to with it. This should be a cautionary lesson to social media users. If you send something to law enforcement, they may decide to take away someone's freedom. If something goes wrong during this process, they may also take away someone's life. "Better safe than sorry" is a shitty platitude to deploy after some "see something, say something" do-gooding ends a fellow citizen's life. I don't expect social media users to be experts in sussing out true threats, but they should definitely be more careful about dragging men with guns into the mix over ambiguous words posted during heated discussions.

This doesn't necessarily mean the police are out of line. This is what we pay law enforcement to do: follow up on reported criminal activity. But everything about law enforcement is discretionary, which can result in rights violations or biased response rates. "See something, say something" very rarely results in actionable info, but police are just as invested in the "better safe than sorry" platitude and do what they can to encourage this unfortunate cycle of events.

There's no good fix for this. All that can be offered is an abundance of caution. People making complaints need to recognize the potential severity of a law enforcement response. And law enforcement needs to realize it doesn't need to disrupt a citizen's life just because some internet rando sent them a Facebook screenshot. All in all, this could have gone worse. But even when it goes well, it still has an adverse effect on people who committed no crime but still find themselves surrounded by cops demanding to know about the weapons they own (gun ownership: still legal) and their level of antipathy towards their fellow humans. Non-custodial interviews are bullshit because they often require proving negatives to law enforcement satisfaction while requiring almost nothing from the law enforcement officers asking the questions.

Ernest Owens has made more of this than is strictly necessary, but he's not completely wrong. He may be overstating the effect of this interaction with law enforcement, but he certainly will feel less free to post his thoughts in public forums, especially if those thoughts are critical of others.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Oct 2018 @ 1:46pm

    Criminal activity

    This is what we pay law enforcement to do: follow up on reported criminal activity.

    Except as you said some paragraphs earlier, no criminal activity was reported. Nor was any threat of criminal activity reported.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 17 Oct 2018 @ 2:09pm

    "This is what we pay law enforcement to do: follow up on reported criminal activity."

    Not exactly. They were notified of a threat (DePre said of Owens. "'A day of reckoning is coming,'"), and questioned the person making that threat to determine if the threat was credible.

    Which SHOULD be proper procedure. We see too much of the opposite, often in articles here, where the response to a threat that MAY be credible is to send in the SWAT teams.

    SOMEONE has to determine if a threat is credible. These cops should be lauded for their handling of this.

    And note that the police did NOT act on DeFre's Facebook posting, the acted on another citizen *reporting* the threat that DeFre made on Facebook. World of difference there.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Kevin Hayden, 17 Oct 2018 @ 2:25pm

      Response to: Bamboo Harvester on Oct 17th, 2018 @ 2:09pm

      Well let me go on record now with a message for Donald Trump: 'A day of reckoning is almost certainly coming'. Go ahead, sic your law enforcement on me if you want. From my perspective that wasn't a threat, merely an observation.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Oct 2018 @ 2:15pm

    Generally speaking I agree with the article - a Facebook post typically shouldn't attract a full-blown police investigation. But that's where "typically" comes is - anyone posting "A great reckoning is coming" has lost ANY AND ALL potential sympathy on my part for whatever happens to him based on that. See, that DOES sound like a threat. Like, a lot. Like, a fucking whole lot. Would I go and denounce it to the authorities? Probably not. But I cannot and will not fault anyone else doing it either. I don't know what exactly I would expect the police to do based on that in an ideal world. But, you know, a threat doesn't need to go all the way to "I WILL MURDERKILL YOU, FOR REALSIES!" to be a threat. You would be well advised to consider that when you next post something with the sole and explicit intent to make it sound like a threat, you know.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Paul, 17 Oct 2018 @ 2:29pm

    "A day of reckoning is coming" has the same basic meaning as "karma is a bitch" but a little more dramatic sounding. There is nothing threatening about it unless you're a cop and take the idea of vast cosmic justice as an affront to your authority.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Oct 2018 @ 2:33pm

    A great day of reckoning is coming.

    The threat is in the ear of the listener and entirely depends on their outlook. To a member of a persecuted minority, it amounts to "God will get him for this." To a different person, it sounds like a bomb threat.

    The real difficulty is that there are a LOT of thin-skinned and thick-headed people out there and you never know which listener is going to do something stupid with your words.

    BTW, unless there is a clear and visible threat (e.g. active shooter), I don't report anything to the police. Too much chance of getting an innocent person shot.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Oct 2018 @ 2:40pm

    I can't weigh in on this particular case, but boy are there a lot of blue check-marked journalists on Twitter saying things that qualify under 'see something, say something' these days. I report them when seen and Twitter to their credit have removed a large number of hateful posts in this category. They seem to let that blue check-mark stay in place and the accounts aren't shuttered though. There's plenty of accounts shut down without warning that would cry foul at unequal treatment there.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Chris ODonnell (profile), 17 Oct 2018 @ 2:49pm

    I've been wondering if see something say something has anything to do with how often racist white people call to report walking while black, or riding a bike while black or other such offenses. I mean, it's basic racism and it's always been there, but I wonder if the constant barrage of messaging from the government, along with a racist in the white house, emboldens these people to act.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.