Fri, Oct 12th 2018 10:40am


Daily Deal: The Complete Six Sigma Training Bundle

Six Sigma is a disciplined, data-driven approach and methodology for eliminating defects in any process, and Lean Six Sigma is a business management methodology that combines Lean and Six Sigma, two methodologies intended to improve performance by systematically removing waste. The Complete Six Sigma Training Bundle combines two of the top bundles we have on Six Sigma to help you get up to speed with these two management strategies. The six courses are designed to take you through the yellow belt, green belt and black belt levels and help prepare you for certification exams. The bundle is on sale for $59.

