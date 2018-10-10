Texas Cops Seize Anti-GOP Sign From... >>
Wed, Oct 10th 2018 10:35am


Daily Deal: The Complete Learn to Code Masterclass Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Learn to Code Masterclass Bundle will get you on your way to creating your own websites and apps in no time. Over 9 courses, you'll learn how to build websites with CSS3, JavaScript, HTML5, and more. Other courses focus on C++, C#, Python, Java, and Google Go. The bundle is on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

