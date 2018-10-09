NHL Team Institutes 'No Video Game' Policy For Players Due To Fortnite 'Addiction'
Video game addiction as a concept has been tossed around for the past decade or so, with mixed feelings coming from all sides. Disagreement abounds as to whether or not gaming addiction is a real thing, both among medical professionals as well as the public. There's even disagreement among Techdirt writers (disclosure: I don't think it's a thing).
But as the concept continues to infect the common public lexicon, it's something we're going to hear more and more about. It's something of a checkpoint, therefore, that the issue has risen to the level of an NHL team instituting a ban on gaming for players while on the road visiting other cities.
The Canucks “veterans,” such as they are, have led the players to self-institute a ban on all video games on the road. “No more Fortnite,” Bo Horvat told TSN 1040.
“In my opinion, there’s better ways to spend time on the road, whether it’s hanging with the guys in the room or going to a movie with the guys. There’s a lot of cool cities we visit and to be cooped up in your room all night, playing Fortnite, is a waste of your time.”
The tie-in for gaming addition here is that last year the Canucks claimed that a young un-named player was inactive and seeking counseling for video game addiction. Whether this player-led ban on gaming is a direct result of that incident, or simply a scapegoat for the Canucks being fairly bad at professional hockey as of late, is unknown. What is known is that this ban pretty squarely centers around Fortnite, which is amazing advertising for just how fun and enjoyable that game is.
More interesting to me is how the team appears to be taking the blunt-tool approach that mirrors what many parents do in fear of video game addiction. These kinds of blanket bans, taking into consideration nothing about how individual players, or children, can handle gaming appropriately, is almost certainly a mistake. Even if video game addiction is indeed a thing, it must be true that it's a thing that will afflict a minority of the population. That makes these blanket bans massive overkill.
But don't be surprised to hear this story raised in NHL broadcasts if the Canucks manage to be less than awful this year.
Reader Comments
'We don't like it, why would you?'
Unless, you know, the people playing Fortnight consider 'hanging with the guys or going to a movie' to be less fun than playing a game(one in which they can play with the other players if desired, just like the other activities), almost as though different people consider different things to be enjoyable, which in turn determines what they consider a 'waste of time'.
Re: 'We don't like it, why would you?'
That sort of logic sounds like Christian fundamentalism. Such fundamentalists never feel satisfied with choosing their own path—they want to dictate everyone else’s, too.
Life on the Road
Re: Life on the Road
Look, if you aren't drunk and getting in fights, why even play hockey?
Re: Re: Life on the Road
Meanwhile, gamers exercise their brain via an ever evolving combination of memorization and strategies on a broad level that they can adapt to whatever game they move to next.
In actual sports, the strategies and knowledge become near useless outside the sport, especially if they are no longer able to play.
