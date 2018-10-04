AT&T Claims It Wants Meaningful Privacy... >>
Privacy

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Oct 4th 2018 3:12am


borders, customs, device searches, new zealand, passwords, privacy



Travelers To New Zealand Now Face $3,000 Fines If They Don't Give Their Device Passwords To Customs Agents

from the Eye-of-Sauron-experience dept

New Zealand's "digital strip searches" of travelers' electronic devices are now backed by law. When we covered this last year, customs officials were already seizing devices and performing invasive searches. But a new twist has been added with the enactment of New Zealand's most recent customs law: compelled password production.

Travelers entering New Zealand who refuse to disclose passwords for their digital devices during forced searches could face prosecution and fines of more than $3,000, a move that border officials said Tuesday made the country the first to impose such penalties.

“We’re not aware of any other country that has legislated for the potential of a penalty to be applied if people do not divulge their passwords,” said Terry Brown, a New Zealand Customs spokesman. Border officials, he said, believe the new fine is an “appropriate remedy” aimed at balancing individuals’ privacy and national security.

There's an interesting juxtaposition in the spokesman's comments, suggesting mandatory password divulgement -- something no other free world country is doing -- is striking the right balance between privacy and national security.

The law applies to incoming visitors and returning citizens. The fine kicks in when password demands are refused, which also likely means the seizure of locked devices indefinitely. Supposedly, unlocked devices are searched for local files only -- with phones put into airplane mode -- but that's still an incredibly invasive search predicated on nothing more than someone's arrival in New Zealand.

Government officials are justifying the compelled password production with bad examples and terrible analogies. The so-called "Privacy Commissioner" tried to equate cellphones and other digital devices potentially containing thousands of personal files and communications with something containing the few belongings someone takes with them while traveling. (via Boing Boing)

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards had some influence over the drafting of the legislation and said he was "pretty comfortable" with where the law stood.

"There's a good balance between ensuring that our borders are protected ... and [that people] are not subject to unreasonable search of their devices."

"You know when you come into the country that you can be asked to open your suitcase and that a Customs officer can look at everything in there."

Socks, underwear... 700 personal photos, a few thousand personal communications… yeah, it's all pretty much the same thing. This is like saying customs can demand your house keys and dig through your belongings simply because you traveled out of New Zealand and returned home.

The inadvertent hilarity comes from the Customs Minister, who is probably even less concerned about personal privacy than the Privacy Commissioner is.

Customs Minister Kris Faafoi said the power to search electronic devices was necessary.

"A lot of the organised crime groups are becoming a lot more sophisticated in the ways they're trying to get things across the border.

"And if we do think they're up to that kind of business, then getting intelligence from smartphones and computers can be useful for a prosecution."

There are plenty of ways to get digital "things" across the border without carrying them on your person in some sort of electronic "suitcase" you know customs officials are going to take from you as soon as you enter the country. This may help catch some dumb criminals, but it's not going to have much of an effect on the "sophisticated" organized crime groups.

What will happen is lots of people not connected to any criminal enterprise will have their devices seized and searched just because. The new fine will discourage visitors from refusing Customs' advances, allowing officials to paw through their digital goods just like they do their clothing. And all the government can offer in response is that the ends justifies the means.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 3:14am

    I wonder if this will hurt tourism any...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 3:46am

    Well, I am never gonna visit now

    I was thinking about one day visiting the lord of the rings locations down in NZ... now that is off the list... Good Jorb NZ!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Babura, 4 Oct 2018 @ 4:04am

    Haha

    Thank God I've already visited New Zealand before this happened. Loved it to bits but won't even consider going back until this awful invasion of privacy law goes away.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 4:10am

    "...getting intelligence from smartphones and computers..."

    If only that worked...oh, the OTHER meaning of "intelligence." Yeah, probl'y not that either.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    wshuff (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 4:14am

    All your privacy are belong to us, my preciousssssssss.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 4:16am

    Pretty ballsy of the country who let Kim Dotcom hide out for 9 years to implement this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 4:20am

    "A lot of the organised crime groups are becoming a lot more sophisticated in the ways they're trying to get things across the border."

    I really want to see them unlock a phone and drugs, weapons, human trafficking victims pop out of it.

    " and [that people] are not subject to unreasonable search of their devices."

    Please hand me your phone & give me the password.
    We need to make sure the nation is still secure and you haven't been co-opted by special interests, and we'll TOTES keep everything we copy out of your phone safe so we can troll it for a very long time.

    "And if we do think they're up to that kind of business, then getting intelligence from smartphones and computers can be useful for a prosecution."

    Why bother with courts or rules, we'll just play our hunches and take all their data & see if we can charge them. Why bother investigating when we can just copy everyones data as they arrive??

    Fscking morons.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 4:25am

    3 things

    First: is access limited to 'you can watch' or does it also allow 'make a copy of'?

    If it's just the first alternative, I don't see the point because they can either glance at the device content (and never find anything) or go through it with a comb and spend hours upon hours to go over the gigabytes of data per device. So I'm fearing the second option: copy the contents. In which case the logical follow-up quection is: "what happens to the copy?" Is it analysed? By whom? For what purpose? Is it stored? Where? How long? How can I be sure my password(s) and the copy of the data is protected from further distribution?...

    Second: does that law also include access to:
    - tablets?
    - laptops?
    - external hard disks?
    - usb sticks?
    - memory cards (like the one in your camera)?
    - smartcards (like my company badge that contains biometric and other data about me)?
    - (writeable) CD/DVD?

    If not, I'm pretty sure the workaround for 'terrorists' and 'organised crime' is going to be pretty simple: backup the device to one of the above and wipe it to factory settings for border crossing. Then restore once you get through customs...

    Third: what about access to encrypted data inside the device?

    Does it mean I have to decrypt every last byte of data on the device? If not, then again, I don't see the point. If yes, there can be a whole list of passwords I need to provide for each and every password-protected app/file.
    Who will protect that list? What guarantees do I have my passwords are not disclosed to third parties (intended or unintended)?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 7:42am

      Re: 3 things

      Not to mention the Hollywood and music industry lawyers standing at the end of the line who serve you papers for the copyright infringement lawsuit they launch against every person who allows their precious IP to be copied. It's even willful, so triple damages... cha CHING! ;)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 7:56am

      Re: 3 things

      Second: does that law also include access to: [memory cards etc.] If not, I'm pretty sure the workaround for 'terrorists' and 'organised crime' is going to be pretty simple: backup the device to one of the above and wipe it to factory settings for border crossing.

      That's already the workaround—except you don't carry the data across the border, you bring it over the internet once you're in. Corporations and paranoid individuals are already doing that. It'll work until the authorities decide to make you fill customs forms and provide keys when "importing" packets.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 4:33am

    Lead by example

    I propose that all those who whould like to vote in favor of this bill give up their smartphones and passwords first and allow them to be copied and scrutinized. See if they don't mind.

    Then, if no problems arise* they can vote again to pass the bill for the rest of us.

    *= if none of the affected politicians complains or gets outed or has secrets disclosed to the internet...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 6:50am

      Re: Lead by example

      Strangely enough that never seems to happen with laws like this, and the very ones pushing for eliminating privacy for everyone else get very touchy when it comes to their privacy, almost as though the 'ends justify the means' only applies when it comes to other people.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 4 Oct 2018 @ 5:50am

    "Striking a balance"

    It's interesting how mandatory penalty-laden access to all of your private assets is "aimed at balancing individuals’ privacy and national security." It's pretty hard to figure out where the balancing bit is supposed to be. It's like arguing an invasive body search is striking a balance between national security and individuals' physical integrity because the border agents are wearing gloves while poking around the victims' intestines.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 7:45am

      Re: "Striking a balance"

      They're looking at it like this: if you want your privacy, it'll "only" cost you $3K. That's a small price to pay for privacy, right? ;)

      I imagine that everyone who refuses is also placed on a list of people to follow around covertly as they're clearly up to no good.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 5:54am

    Great News for Terrorists !!!

    Attention Terrorists! Good news!

    New Zealand welcomes you! While customs is busy searching grandma's and the teenager's phones, you can avoid having your digital devices strip searched for a mere $3,000.00. A small price to pay. For everything else there's mastercard.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 6:01am

    semi visible handwriting on the wall

    First comes the tech, then comes the control.
    Revelation 13:16-18

    God is good, technology (like money) is neutral, man has free will, satan is evil, ...and here we are.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 6:29am

      Re: semi visible handwriting on the wall

      Didn't God directly kill far more people than Satan ever did?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 7:15am

        Re: Re: semi visible handwriting on the wall

        On about the same scale of the sun being slightly warmer than a match, or a hurricane being a wee bit more destructive than someone blowing through a straw, yes.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 7:47am

        Re: Re: semi visible handwriting on the wall

        satan doesn't kill people, or else he'd kill me for hating him; he tempts humans to kill ourselves and each other

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    4TMB, 4 Oct 2018 @ 6:10am

    Bad NZ government

    ... this kinda stuff happens with loosely restrained government, even in enlightened 1st World democratic nations.

    New Zealand has an oddball government with a fragmented constitution and a weak semblance of Bill of Rights.
    Official Head of State of New Zealand is Queen Elizabeth II.
    There's a Bill of Rights Act (legislation), but its provisions may be legally over-ridden at the whim of the NZ legislature or courts.

    NZ Bill of Rights Act guarantees everyone:
    "The right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure, whether of the person, property, or correspondence, or otherwise" (Section 21)


    U.S. has a much stricter 4th Amendment, but our 4th is just as easily ignored as that NZ "Right".
    There's no firm reason why our TSA could not start tomorrow... demanding device-passwords from all airport travelers. American courts have declared (de facto) that U.S. airports are '4th Amendment-Free) zones.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 4 Oct 2018 @ 6:26am

    How will this hurt business travel?

    It's not just the personally stuff. My laptop uses full disk encryption, so they will want that password? And potentially see all the info I have under NDA? Trade secret? HIPPA? PCI?And potentially make a copy of it?

    No, NZ travel will now require burner phones like drug dealers use. Oh wait...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 4 Oct 2018 @ 7:42am

      Re: How will this hurt business travel?

      If everybody starts burning phones, there will be phone burning levies to offset the loss of entertainment value to the law enforcement industry.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lebron Paul 2020, 4 Oct 2018 @ 6:44am

    Weeeeeelp, mail your phone to yourself when traveling abroad

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 6:46am

    '... you know what, let's NOT go to New Zealand.'

    The new fine will discourage visitors from refusing Customs' advances, allowing officials to paw through their digital goods just like they do their clothing.

    Or, you know, discourage visitors from going to the country at all. If I knew that someone could paw through my personal data on a whim, backed by a $3,000 fine for refusal I think I'd pick another vacation spot.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 6:58am

    What if there is no password to give them?

    In addition, what if there is no information on the phone for them to steal?

    Even worse .. what if you have no phone?

    It is very suspicious that you do not have a phone and even more suspicious if your phone lacks all your personal information for anyone to steal under duress.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 7:18am

    Curiosity demands to know

    Other than child porn, has anyone, anywhere ever found any actually incriminating evidence on a cell phone? Or do they just use what they find to concoct conspiracy theories, legitimate or not? Aren't these types of searches more about control and intimidation than actual intelligence gathering?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 7:27am

      Re: Curiosity demands to know

      It is most likely the Thought Police attempting to enforce their unwritten laws.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 7:32am

      Re: Curiosity demands to know

      Given the sheer number of devices searched it's all but a given that they'd eventually stumble across someone stupid enough to leave incriminating evidence on the phone, so yeah, I'm sure it has happened.

      As for the motives, it's probably a mix of 'grab it ALL!' fixation, fishing expeditions, and likely a little intimidation/indoctrination as you noted, with more than a little 'Our stuff is exempt, so why would we care?' to explain the indifference towards the massive damage to privacy such actions cause.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Paul Brody, 4 Oct 2018 @ 7:29am

    So, how do they actually collect this $3,000 fine?

    So if you refuse, and they fine you $3,000, how do they collect it? Are they going to put travelers in jail or hold you hostage until you pay up? It seems to me if you're not a local, the worst they can do is just deport you.

    I'm curious if anyone has refused so far.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Capt ICE Enforcer, 4 Oct 2018 @ 7:59am

    Of course

    Hey all. This makes total sense. Especially with how large cell phones are. A terrorist may hide an assualt rifle or an RPG inside. If customes can't take a peak inside we could all be doomed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 8:01am

    this is fun

    so just break the system
    -have a random stranger set the 4 digit passcode (no peeking) on your phone right before you take off for NZ just for lolz
    -like someone else said: mail your phone to NZ before you get there
    -backup phone, factory reset, then go to NZ, (reinstall the data when you get out of the airport, or after leaving NZ
    -email (zip files) your data to a NZ (or should that be NaZi)government employee that you know before going to NZ and make them an accomplice just for the lolz

    ...I could go on and on...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    rangda (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 8:07am

    The Perfect Balance

    Clearly New Zealand should just execute everyone that attempts to enter the country. After all, anyone entering could be a nefarious criminal, so if you just kill everyone then zero criminals will enter the country.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


