Travelers To New Zealand Now Face $3,000 Fines If They Don't Give Their Device Passwords To Customs Agents
from the Eye-of-Sauron-experience dept
New Zealand's "digital strip searches" of travelers' electronic devices are now backed by law. When we covered this last year, customs officials were already seizing devices and performing invasive searches. But a new twist has been added with the enactment of New Zealand's most recent customs law: compelled password production.
Travelers entering New Zealand who refuse to disclose passwords for their digital devices during forced searches could face prosecution and fines of more than $3,000, a move that border officials said Tuesday made the country the first to impose such penalties.
“We’re not aware of any other country that has legislated for the potential of a penalty to be applied if people do not divulge their passwords,” said Terry Brown, a New Zealand Customs spokesman. Border officials, he said, believe the new fine is an “appropriate remedy” aimed at balancing individuals’ privacy and national security.
There's an interesting juxtaposition in the spokesman's comments, suggesting mandatory password divulgement -- something no other free world country is doing -- is striking the right balance between privacy and national security.
The law applies to incoming visitors and returning citizens. The fine kicks in when password demands are refused, which also likely means the seizure of locked devices indefinitely. Supposedly, unlocked devices are searched for local files only -- with phones put into airplane mode -- but that's still an incredibly invasive search predicated on nothing more than someone's arrival in New Zealand.
Government officials are justifying the compelled password production with bad examples and terrible analogies. The so-called "Privacy Commissioner" tried to equate cellphones and other digital devices potentially containing thousands of personal files and communications with something containing the few belongings someone takes with them while traveling. (via Boing Boing)
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards had some influence over the drafting of the legislation and said he was "pretty comfortable" with where the law stood.
"There's a good balance between ensuring that our borders are protected ... and [that people] are not subject to unreasonable search of their devices."
"You know when you come into the country that you can be asked to open your suitcase and that a Customs officer can look at everything in there."
Socks, underwear... 700 personal photos, a few thousand personal communications… yeah, it's all pretty much the same thing. This is like saying customs can demand your house keys and dig through your belongings simply because you traveled out of New Zealand and returned home.
The inadvertent hilarity comes from the Customs Minister, who is probably even less concerned about personal privacy than the Privacy Commissioner is.
Customs Minister Kris Faafoi said the power to search electronic devices was necessary.
"A lot of the organised crime groups are becoming a lot more sophisticated in the ways they're trying to get things across the border.
"And if we do think they're up to that kind of business, then getting intelligence from smartphones and computers can be useful for a prosecution."
There are plenty of ways to get digital "things" across the border without carrying them on your person in some sort of electronic "suitcase" you know customs officials are going to take from you as soon as you enter the country. This may help catch some dumb criminals, but it's not going to have much of an effect on the "sophisticated" organized crime groups.
What will happen is lots of people not connected to any criminal enterprise will have their devices seized and searched just because. The new fine will discourage visitors from refusing Customs' advances, allowing officials to paw through their digital goods just like they do their clothing. And all the government can offer in response is that the ends justifies the means.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
https://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/106469801/expect-delays-full-body-xray-scanners-coming-to-ne w-zealand-airports
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, I am never gonna visit now
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Haha
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"...getting intelligence from smartphones and computers..."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I really want to see them unlock a phone and drugs, weapons, human trafficking victims pop out of it.
" and [that people] are not subject to unreasonable search of their devices."
Please hand me your phone & give me the password.
We need to make sure the nation is still secure and you haven't been co-opted by special interests, and we'll TOTES keep everything we copy out of your phone safe so we can troll it for a very long time.
"And if we do think they're up to that kind of business, then getting intelligence from smartphones and computers can be useful for a prosecution."
Why bother with courts or rules, we'll just play our hunches and take all their data & see if we can charge them. Why bother investigating when we can just copy everyones data as they arrive??
Fscking morons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
3 things
If it's just the first alternative, I don't see the point because they can either glance at the device content (and never find anything) or go through it with a comb and spend hours upon hours to go over the gigabytes of data per device. So I'm fearing the second option: copy the contents. In which case the logical follow-up quection is: "what happens to the copy?" Is it analysed? By whom? For what purpose? Is it stored? Where? How long? How can I be sure my password(s) and the copy of the data is protected from further distribution?...
Second: does that law also include access to:
- tablets?
- laptops?
- external hard disks?
- usb sticks?
- memory cards (like the one in your camera)?
- smartcards (like my company badge that contains biometric and other data about me)?
- (writeable) CD/DVD?
If not, I'm pretty sure the workaround for 'terrorists' and 'organised crime' is going to be pretty simple: backup the device to one of the above and wipe it to factory settings for border crossing. Then restore once you get through customs...
Third: what about access to encrypted data inside the device?
Does it mean I have to decrypt every last byte of data on the device? If not, then again, I don't see the point. If yes, there can be a whole list of passwords I need to provide for each and every password-protected app/file.
Who will protect that list? What guarantees do I have my passwords are not disclosed to third parties (intended or unintended)?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 3 things
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 3 things
That's already the workaround—except you don't carry the data across the border, you bring it over the internet once you're in. Corporations and paranoid individuals are already doing that. It'll work until the authorities decide to make you fill customs forms and provide keys when "importing" packets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lead by example
Then, if no problems arise* they can vote again to pass the bill for the rest of us.
*= if none of the affected politicians complains or gets outed or has secrets disclosed to the internet...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Lead by example
Strangely enough that never seems to happen with laws like this, and the very ones pushing for eliminating privacy for everyone else get very touchy when it comes to their privacy, almost as though the 'ends justify the means' only applies when it comes to other people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Striking a balance"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Striking a balance"
I imagine that everyone who refuses is also placed on a list of people to follow around covertly as they're clearly up to no good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Great News for Terrorists !!!
New Zealand welcomes you! While customs is busy searching grandma's and the teenager's phones, you can avoid having your digital devices strip searched for a mere $3,000.00. A small price to pay. For everything else there's mastercard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
semi visible handwriting on the wall
Revelation 13:16-18
God is good, technology (like money) is neutral, man has free will, satan is evil, ...and here we are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: semi visible handwriting on the wall
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: semi visible handwriting on the wall
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: semi visible handwriting on the wall
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bad NZ government
New Zealand has an oddball government with a fragmented constitution and a weak semblance of Bill of Rights.
Official Head of State of New Zealand is Queen Elizabeth II.
There's a Bill of Rights Act (legislation), but its provisions may be legally over-ridden at the whim of the NZ legislature or courts.
NZ Bill of Rights Act guarantees everyone:
"The right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure, whether of the person, property, or correspondence, or otherwise" (Section 21)
U.S. has a much stricter 4th Amendment, but our 4th is just as easily ignored as that NZ "Right".
There's no firm reason why our TSA could not start tomorrow... demanding device-passwords from all airport travelers. American courts have declared (de facto) that U.S. airports are '4th Amendment-Free) zones.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How will this hurt business travel?
No, NZ travel will now require burner phones like drug dealers use. Oh wait...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How will this hurt business travel?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'... you know what, let's NOT go to New Zealand.'
The new fine will discourage visitors from refusing Customs' advances, allowing officials to paw through their digital goods just like they do their clothing.
Or, you know, discourage visitors from going to the country at all. If I knew that someone could paw through my personal data on a whim, backed by a $3,000 fine for refusal I think I'd pick another vacation spot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In addition, what if there is no information on the phone for them to steal?
Even worse .. what if you have no phone?
It is very suspicious that you do not have a phone and even more suspicious if your phone lacks all your personal information for anyone to steal under duress.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Curiosity demands to know
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Curiosity demands to know
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Curiosity demands to know
Given the sheer number of devices searched it's all but a given that they'd eventually stumble across someone stupid enough to leave incriminating evidence on the phone, so yeah, I'm sure it has happened.
As for the motives, it's probably a mix of 'grab it ALL!' fixation, fishing expeditions, and likely a little intimidation/indoctrination as you noted, with more than a little 'Our stuff is exempt, so why would we care?' to explain the indifference towards the massive damage to privacy such actions cause.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So, how do they actually collect this $3,000 fine?
I'm curious if anyone has refused so far.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Of course
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
this is fun
-have a random stranger set the 4 digit passcode (no peeking) on your phone right before you take off for NZ just for lolz
-like someone else said: mail your phone to NZ before you get there
-backup phone, factory reset, then go to NZ, (reinstall the data when you get out of the airport, or after leaving NZ
-email (zip files) your data to a NZ (or should that be NaZi)government employee that you know before going to NZ and make them an accomplice just for the lolz
...I could go on and on...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Perfect Balance
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment