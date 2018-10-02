Confused Swedish Ad Board Says 'Distracted... >>
Bleeding Edge

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Oct 2nd 2018 1:32pm


Filed Under:
podcast, rob reid, technology



Techdirt Podcast Episode 185: Building New Senses (Plus The Possible End Of The World)

from the extra-sensory-perception dept

This week, we've got a special cross-post from Rob Reid's excellent After On podcast. After a conversation between Mike and Rob about the possible end of the world, we pivot to the full episode of After On in which Rob talks to neuroscientist David Eagleman about his fascinating work using technology to create new human senses. We hope you enjoy it!

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

