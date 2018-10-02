Confused Swedish Ad Board Says 'Distracted Boyfriend Meme' Is Sexist
from the i-think-you're-missing-the-point dept
It's pretty difficult to have been on the internet over the past year or so and not come across the distracted boyfriend meme. It has been everywhere. And, unlike many other memes, this one's popularity has shown little sign of waning. If somehow you did miss it, uh, welcome back to the internet after a year away? The meme involves a stock photo of what appears to be a guy checking out a girl who just walked by him, while his somewhat unhappy girlfriend looks angrily at him. Then to make it "meme-like" you put captions over all three characters. Here was one of the early ones that kicked off the meme:
There are thousands of other ones, some of which are actually kinda funny.
The reason this is in the news again is that the Swedish ISP Banhof attempted to use the meme in an advertisement on Facebook and Instagram:
A bunch of people complained that the ad was sexist, and reported it to the Swedish Advertising Ombudsman, who recently agreed that the ad was sexist.
"It portrays women as interchangeable objects, and that only their appearance is interesting," wrote the ombudsman, which was unanimous in its decision. It added that there was no link between the services provided by Bahnhof and the objectified image of the women.
"According to the committee, the objectification is reinforced by the fact that women are designated as workplace representatives while the man, as the recipient of the advertisement, is being produced as an individual," the judgment said.
Some of the reviewers involved in the decision also said that the advert presented "degrading" stereotypical views of both women and men. "It gives the impression that men might change female partners in the same way they change jobs. One notifier pointed out that Bahnhof may put off female applicants with the advertisement," the judgment stated.
That feels... like a particularly humorless way to read a meme (it should be noted, FWIW, that the same photographer has a similar stock image with the gender roles reversed).
Also, the meme doesn't seem to be commentary about women being interchangeable objects (if anything, it's about what a jackass the guy is), but especially it's use as an ad here seems to be a lot more about playing off the popularity of the meme, and making Banhof seem hip and on top of what all the internet kids are into these days. Amusingly, Banhof noted this in its own statement -- while mocking its own late-to-the-game use of this meme:
"Everyone who follows the internet and meme culture knows how the meme is used and interpreted. [Whether someone is a] man, woman or neutral gender is often irrelevant in this context. We are an internet company and are conversant in this, as are those who would look for a job with us, so we turned to that target group," the statement continued. "If we should be punished for anything, it's for using an old and tired meme."
It's unclear from the reporting if there's any actual punishment for Banhof, or if it just can't keep using that advertisement (though, given that this has now received a ton of press attention, it probably has given the company a lot more attention). Either way, Sweden's Advertising Ombudsman needs to lighten up a bit and maybe enjoy a meme.
"If we should be punished for anything, it's for using an old and tired meme."
They owned up to it. Can't we get them a lighter sentence, Judge?
Meme
FYI: Someone found a better picture to use for that meme.
whatever
Smell the Glove
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGXQKqXVVxU
Jackass and intercultural differences
It's amazing how a man who looked at a beautiful woman is a jackass, and yet regularly here in the [southwest] United States both men and women look at people they find attractive, often with a smile.
That's in these United States. There are other countries, and whole continents, where macho men are raised, taught, and encouraged to appreciate the female form. Those people are not jackasses... they simply have a different culture.
If you see a cute doggie rubbing his ear you're allowed to smile, look more, and feel warm and fuzzy. Your own doggies don't give you a mean look, withhold affection, or in any way seek to "punish" you (or call you a jackass) for this.
Apparently in our desire for political correctness we want nobody other than unattached people admiring beauty. That's not just a violation of our right to expression, but probably hastens the path to 1984 -- if we can't think it, we can't do it.
E
Re: Jackass and intercultural differences
Re: Re: Jackass and intercultural differences
Re: Jackass and intercultural differences
Well, first of all, if the first analogy your mind goes to is "women = dogs", and you don't see any problem with that...well, dude, this is probably an issue where you should be talking a lot less and listening a lot more.
Second, clearly you have never met my dog.
Re: fixed that for you...
That's not political correctness, that's respect for your relationship.
Re: Jackass and intercultural differences
Yes, absolutely .... when done while out on a date with your significant other.
What is a “macho” man? What makes “macho” men intrinsically better than other men? For what reason should I want to be a “macho” man?
Re:
I'll pass thanks. I'm perfectly fine with playing video games, reading, and having an IQ level above 89.
Re: Re:
So…Immortan Joe, but in America?
Re: Jackass and intercultural differences
There's a difference between giving someone a compliment and making a public display of how much more fantastic you think a stranger looks than your own girlfriend. Even if true, it's a dick move to make in front of her in front of a crowd of people.
"Your own doggies don't give you a mean look, withhold affection, or in any way seek to "punish" you (or call you a jackass) for this."
So women need to act more like dogs, got it.
/s
A jilted Swedish Advertising Ombudsman
You seem to be forgetting your place, Mr. Masnick. Your place is to side with the Democrat Party, the Part of Slander, against obvious Sexiism. Your obligation is global and permanent.
If you do not get in Line, you will suffer Consequences. LIke BIll Cosby.
Re: Your place is to side with the Democrat Party
*wipes tears from eyes*
Re: Re: Your place is to side with the Democrat Party
Hear that noise outside your door? That’s the FBI, with Avanatti, and MSNBC. CNN is circling in a chopper overhead.
Your life is OVER! RESIGN!!
I haven’t seen a strawman this bad since the last time I watched Dark Night of the Scarecrow.
Re: Re: Your place is to side with the Democrat Party
Re: Look at this chorus of entitled white men
Re: Re: Look at this chorus of entitled white men
Re:
Bill Cosby was arrested, tried, and convicted for rape. What consequences do you think someone should face for not adhering to a specific political orthodoxy?
Re: Re:
Done gettin’ your shit together over there? Because I’m starting to get bored.
Re:
Tell me when your posting gets better, brat—then I’ll stop flagging. Worst case scenario: You get bored and move on with your life.
Re:
Bored now.
My Opinion
