Daily Deal: The Docker and Kubernetes Certification Training Bundle

The Docker and Kubernetes Certification Training Bundle will help you study up on today's top cloud deployment technologies, and help prepare you to take certification exams. Docker is a tool which has greatly simplified the task of packaging your application, along with all its dependencies into lightweight, portable units called containers. Kubernetes is a container orchestration technology — a way to create and deploy clusters of machines running containers, usually Docker containers. Each course features lectures and labs to help you get hands-on experience working with these two technologies. The bundle is on sale for $16.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.