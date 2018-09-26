Legislators Pushing A Patriot Act, But For... >>
Daily Deal: The Docker and Kubernetes Certification Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Docker and Kubernetes Certification Training Bundle will help you study up on today's top cloud deployment technologies, and help prepare you to take certification exams. Docker is a tool which has greatly simplified the task of packaging your application, along with all its dependencies into lightweight, portable units called containers. Kubernetes is a container orchestration technology — a way to create and deploy clusters of machines running containers, usually Docker containers. Each course features lectures and labs to help you get hands-on experience working with these two technologies. The bundle is on sale for $16.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

