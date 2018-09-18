State Legislator Says 11-Year-Old Tased By Cop Deserved It And Her Parents Probably Suck
from the christ-what-an-asshole dept
TODAY IN GARBAGE HUMAN BEINGS:
Cincinnati police officer Kevin Brown’s decision to fire a Taser at an 11-year-old girl suspected of shoplifting from a grocery store in August immediately drew criticism from city officials and advocates.
But Ohio state Representative John Becker had a different take. Had it been his daughter, he announced in an August newsletter, “I’d be ashamed and embarrassed that she did something stupid enough to get herself tased.”
This is even worse than the police union's take on the incident, which referred to the completely expected backlash as "kneejerk." But, hey, I guess deciding to tase an 11-year-old in the back -- one who reportedly was all of 4'11'' and 90 pounds -- couldn't possibly be portrayed as a kneejerk reaction by a law enforcement officer. When force isn't truly needed, we can be sure some cops will deploy it anyway.
But Rep. John Becker's take is the hottest take of all. Anyone tased by a cop -- even an 11-year-old -- is a person who brought that crackling, barbed punishment down on themselves. There's no reason to question the wisdom or necessity of the Taser deployment. Rather, we should question ourselves. And perhaps society. But mostly ourselves.
Becker also addressed police shootings in his newsletter. If his child were shot by police, he wrote, “rather than blaming the cop, I’d be blaming myself and endlessly soul searching to figure out how I failed as a parent and why my kid grew up to be a punk.” He added, “Based on the evidence of what I see on television, it often times appears to me that justice was delivered to the dead punk.”
"Based on the evidence of what I see on television…" Holy shit. This is an elected representative. And he thinks the TV is giving him the "evidence" he needs to make snap judgments on tased kids. Blame the victim. And blame the victim's parents.
The police chief -- in a surprisingly reasonable statement -- said the Taser deployment was "unnecessary."
Back to Becker:
Becker also told The Appeal that if police tase a child, “it could be an indication of a parenting problem.” He added, “If I were to do research, I would expect to find that kids that come from two parent in-tact [sic] supportive families are less likely to get in trouble with the authorities than kids that came from tougher environments.”
"If I were to do the research…" Would this be research beyond the television watching that's given Becker such keen insight into officer-involved shootings? Who knows? Becker's certainly not going to do the research. He's just going to stick by his electro-guns and blame victims of cop violence for being raised badly or otherwise being harmed by the disintegration of the nuclear family unit -- the 2.5 children born to married heterosexuals who have managed to weather an escalating divorce rate, porn, video games, movies, television, the internet, social media, Satanism, multiple pagan-based holidays, postal rate hikes, alternate sexual orientations, public school indoctrination, Daylight Savings Time, mandatory vaccinations, HAARP projects (known and unknown), President Obama, Brown v. Board of Education, morning-after pills, weird Twitter, the removal of prayer from schools, the Simpsons, artistic expression in general, and whatever else has reduced the American way of life to a hideous nightmare where punk kids manage to live their whole lives without being deservedly tased by blameless, saintly police officers.
Becker is an idiot, but let's pretend the research he didn't do actually says what he thinks it will say. Even if a majority of kids tased/killed by cops are raised by single and/or inattentive parents, that doesn't justify force deployments that far exceed the danger presented by the developing situation. This 11-year-old was tased in the back by an officer who was taller, weighed more, and had the ability to summon any number of additional officers if it appeared this preteen was going to, I don't know, grow a foot, add 100 pounds of weight, and produce an arsenal of weapons before the officer got the mild shoplifting situation under control.
If you agree with John Becker, you're probably John Becker. Or a cop who hates using force reasonably or responsibly. But you're definitely not the sort of person who can be trusted with government power.
Valid logic...
Techdirt
Re: Techdirt
Who cares if they get electrocuted too.
Re: Techdirt
If 'child is tased, politician said they had it coming' doesn't offend you then that says a lot more about you than it does about TD.
Re: Techdirt
Delivering justice
Re: Delivering justice
White priviledge
Re: White priviledge
He's a hypocrite
I clicked on a couple of his videos and at the end of each was him saying "Those are my thoughts, I'd like to know yours" yet comments were disabled, so his desire to know your thoughts is obviously false.
Research
I'd say that state legislator is the one that needs tasing...
John Becker doesn't care about anyone.
Empathy, compassion, even concern about the interests of the constituency are all not prerequisites for political office. Becker was voted in by people who don't know him, and he doesn't know the people he represents. His re-election is not contingent on his pursuit of the best interests of his constituency. Why should it concern him that an agent of state brutally assaulted a child? A minority prole child at that.
It would surprise me if his district wasn't Gerrymandered all to hell, and voting minorities sufficiently obstructed to assure his incumbency continues. Even if the opposition manages 66% of the vote he'll keep his office. He has no incentive to even pretend to be concerned.
Have we yet admitted that what we live in is not a fair democracy?
Have we yet decided that we, in fact, want a democracy badly enough to force change?
Until then, we live in a no fucks given society. Becker is hardly an elected representative but an aristocrat. Becker genuinely regards the proles as beneath them. He truly regards the children of proles as larvae of vermin. And he has no need to even pretend to feel otherwise.
This is the norm. And until we change things drastically, it will continue to be the norm.
Re: John Becker doesn't care about anyone.
The guy certainly sounds like a pompous ass and so steeped in white privilege that he'll never shake any of it loose, and it's entirely possible that he's all that you say. However, it seems more likely that rather than a stately aristocrat, he's a sheltered upper middle class guy from white Middle America and his view of the world is just completely stifled by his environment. That doesn't excuse what he said, I'm just contesting your view of his motives and thought process, somewhat.
I've known state legislators before, several of them before they joined politics. While they receive a salary from the state, most of them have jobs or businesses they return to throughout the year whenever the legislature isn't in session. Becker's state salary is 60.5k a year. The man's a tax accountant. Regardless of your skin tone, if you bumbled into his office in early April with a shoe box full of receipts and a confused look on your face, I suspect he'd get you seated, ask if you wanted coffee, and get down to the business of honestly helping you with your tax return.
Here's a Linklink to the page for Becker's district. He represents a whopping 102k people, of which only 4.27% are black and .99% hispanic (as opposed to 12.7% and 17.8%, respectively, of the total U.S. population). In 2016, he was elected with only 44k votes, which amazingly was 76% of the votes cast!! The total campaign contributions for all 3 candidates that ran in 2016 in his district totaled up to less than his state salary for the year.
My point isn't that he's a great guy. I doubt seriously I'd invite him over for dinner or out to play pub trivia. My point is that he's not some Washington fat-cat. His vaunted office is located in Columbus, OH - a city where the dominating landmark is the public university. He's truly representative of his electorate, in that he's just like most of them: white, middle class, conservative, Christian, straight, and sheltered. They don't have to know him because they recognize him every time they look in the mirror.
He doesn't showcase the jaded, elitist cesspool that we see in D.C. He's a prime example of the pitfall at the other end of the spectrum of representative democracy - he's a slightly better copy of his neighbors, which unfortunately may qualify him to help shape state level policy but doesn't qualify him in the slightest to have an opinion on national issues like police violence, racial profiling, etc.
Parent problem
This reminds me of
Re:
'... all that and I get paid too? Sign me up!'
While I'm sure that accounts for some of them there are almost certainly others who join up because they see stories like this, see that the 'punishments' handed out are low if non-existent, and positively drool at the idea of a job where they get to abuse/molest/torture/kill people and not only get away with it but have a legal system and politicians like this one back them on it.
It would of course be unfair to imply that those two categories encompass all police, or even a majority, as I'm sure a good percentage of them do join up with honest and good intentions, the problem is those around them who do fall into the above two categories seem to have quite nicely corrupted the profession to their liking, such that the good ones either keep their heads down and cease to be good cops, or leave.
Re:
Piracy?
Is this satire?
Poe factor 0.98
Re:
My point is that I have seen enough people who worships the law and police and who wish for "Tough Law", being incredible hypocrites when it comes to those things they believe "everyone" does or believes they are entitled to do.
aUG 9TH
accused?? and not in court??
Anywhere does it SAY what he found on the girl??
DID he/they release her to her mother, or just send her on her way...
Re: aUG 9TH
Cranley issued a statement Wednesday night apologizing to the girl and her family.
“Tasing an 11-year old who posed no danger to the police is wrong. I’m sorry for the harm to her and her family," Cranley said. "This evening I called and asked Prosecutor Deters to drop charges against the girl. I’m happy to report that he did and I thank for him doing so.”"
PS, she was Black, the cop was afraid of catching something..
This makes sense
You see, if you view police as some natural force, like tigers occasionally carving into children, then it's an education problem to teach children to stay out of reach of the raging beasts.
But we are talking about a state legislator here. A zookeeper who thinks that the way to feed the tigers is to occasionally open the cage doors so that they can grab a visitor or two who ventured too close to the cage is not doing the job he is paid for but something else.
I mean the cops can just deploy force on anyone who opposes him b/c their parents never taught them to not say mean things to elected asshats who love to blame the victim for more votes.
Re:
Is there any evidence that it isn't?
Ass is Cushing
Cushing anal zealots can suck a duck..
None of the options sound particularly good.
YES!!!
Oh yeah, cops need term limits because they (generally) get burned/stressed out over time, and become more dangerous.
and
ALL law enforcement officers as well as ALL congressmen/women should be tased once as a job requirement, just to know how it feels. This would hopefully make them more empathetic to the responsibility of 'correct response'. Remember "The Cat's Eye", Quitter's Inc?
