Say That Again

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Sep 18th 2018 12:04pm


State Legislator Says 11-Year-Old Tased By Cop Deserved It And Her Parents Probably Suck

from the christ-what-an-asshole dept

TODAY IN GARBAGE HUMAN BEINGS:

Cincinnati police officer Kevin Brown’s decision to fire a Taser at an 11-year-old girl suspected of shoplifting from a grocery store in August immediately drew criticism from city officials and advocates.

But Ohio state Representative John Becker had a different take. Had it been his daughter, he announced in an August newsletter, “I’d be ashamed and embarrassed that she did something stupid enough to get herself tased.”

This is even worse than the police union's take on the incident, which referred to the completely expected backlash as "kneejerk." But, hey, I guess deciding to tase an 11-year-old in the back -- one who reportedly was all of 4'11'' and 90 pounds -- couldn't possibly be portrayed as a kneejerk reaction by a law enforcement officer. When force isn't truly needed, we can be sure some cops will deploy it anyway.

But Rep. John Becker's take is the hottest take of all. Anyone tased by a cop -- even an 11-year-old -- is a person who brought that crackling, barbed punishment down on themselves. There's no reason to question the wisdom or necessity of the Taser deployment. Rather, we should question ourselves. And perhaps society. But mostly ourselves.

Becker also addressed police shootings in his newsletter. If his child were shot by police, he wrote, “rather than blaming the cop, I’d be blaming myself and endlessly soul searching to figure out how I failed as a parent and why my kid grew up to be a punk.” He added, “Based on the evidence of what I see on television, it often times appears to me that justice was delivered to the dead punk.”

"Based on the evidence of what I see on television…" Holy shit. This is an elected representative. And he thinks the TV is giving him the "evidence" he needs to make snap judgments on tased kids. Blame the victim. And blame the victim's parents.

The police chief -- in a surprisingly reasonable statement -- said the Taser deployment was "unnecessary."

Back to Becker:

Becker also told The Appeal that if police tase a child, “it could be an indication of a parenting problem.” He added, “If I were to do research, I would expect to find that kids that come from two parent in-tact [sic] supportive families are less likely to get in trouble with the authorities than kids that came from tougher environments.”

"If I were to do the research…" Would this be research beyond the television watching that's given Becker such keen insight into officer-involved shootings? Who knows? Becker's certainly not going to do the research. He's just going to stick by his electro-guns and blame victims of cop violence for being raised badly or otherwise being harmed by the disintegration of the nuclear family unit -- the 2.5 children born to married heterosexuals who have managed to weather an escalating divorce rate, porn, video games, movies, television, the internet, social media, Satanism, multiple pagan-based holidays, postal rate hikes, alternate sexual orientations, public school indoctrination, Daylight Savings Time, mandatory vaccinations, HAARP projects (known and unknown), President Obama, Brown v. Board of Education, morning-after pills, weird Twitter, the removal of prayer from schools, the Simpsons, artistic expression in general, and whatever else has reduced the American way of life to a hideous nightmare where punk kids manage to live their whole lives without being deservedly tased by blameless, saintly police officers.

Becker is an idiot, but let's pretend the research he didn't do actually says what he thinks it will say. Even if a majority of kids tased/killed by cops are raised by single and/or inattentive parents, that doesn't justify force deployments that far exceed the danger presented by the developing situation. This 11-year-old was tased in the back by an officer who was taller, weighed more, and had the ability to summon any number of additional officers if it appeared this preteen was going to, I don't know, grow a foot, add 100 pounds of weight, and produce an arsenal of weapons before the officer got the mild shoplifting situation under control.

If you agree with John Becker, you're probably John Becker. Or a cop who hates using force reasonably or responsibly. But you're definitely not the sort of person who can be trusted with government power.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    ArkieGuy (profile), 18 Sep 2018 @ 12:14pm

    Valid logic...

    Based on extensive experience watching "Orange is the new black" and "Cops", I think....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 12:20pm

    Link is broken. The website automatically switches it when you hit the bottom of the page. For some reason.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 12:22pm

    Techdirt

    Keeping you informed on what should offend you since 1997.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 12:42pm

      Re: Techdirt

      ya ya, we know you religious reich wing types like your children raped by your priests.

      Who cares if they get electrocuted too.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 18 Sep 2018 @ 12:55pm

      Re: Techdirt

      If 'child is tased, politician said they had it coming' doesn't offend you then that says a lot more about you than it does about TD.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 19 Sep 2018 @ 12:59am

      Re: Techdirt

      I just have to restate what's already been said - if this *doesn't* offend you, without needing to be told, then you're one hell of a despicable human being.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    crade (profile), 18 Sep 2018 @ 12:31pm

    I wonder if he did the research would kids "that come from two parent in-tact [sic] supportive families" grow up to be adults that use government authority to abuse little kids?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Cvnk (profile), 18 Sep 2018 @ 12:40pm

    Delivering justice

    The fact he thinks it's the job of the cops to "deliver justice" is rather terrifying. His terrible parents shouldn't have let him watch all those Dirty Harry movies when he was a kid.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 1:46pm

      Re: Delivering justice

      Dirty Harry was a much better cop than one who tases kids, he needed a reason to bend the law, and put himself in the way of danger. It seems that US cops take the cop from Russ Meyers Super Vixen as a role model.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 12:41pm

    White priviledge

    John Becker seems to be a white male who has enjoyed the freedom of not ever being pulled over for driving while black, been stopped and frisked for same or had police automatically believe they needed to use force again, just for having dark skin. This asshole needs to learn how the people of his district are actually treated before he makes any statements in the future.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 1:29pm

      Re: White priviledge

      I'm not sure how you figure. I don't think abusive, irresponsible authority figures are rooted in any one race.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 12:54pm

    Tasers were supposed to be an alternative to deadly force but instead they are being used as torture devices.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 1:35pm

    He's a hypocrite

    Take a look at his youtube channel for a nice example.
    I clicked on a couple of his videos and at the end of each was him saying "Those are my thoughts, I'd like to know yours" yet comments were disabled, so his desire to know your thoughts is obviously false.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 2:07pm

    Police should be saying how they used restraint against this 11year old girl and didn't shoot her in the back from 200foot away because she was black.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    unrulycow (profile), 18 Sep 2018 @ 2:42pm

    Research

    If I did research, I would expect to find that cops that taze children had bad parents. Also they are bad parents.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TrumpedUpCharges, 18 Sep 2018 @ 2:46pm

    I'd say that state legislator is the one that needs tasing...

    Twice, by each of his constituents, directly into his empty nut-sack.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 18 Sep 2018 @ 3:03pm

    John Becker doesn't care about anyone.

    Empathy, compassion, even concern about the interests of the constituency are all not prerequisites for political office. Becker was voted in by people who don't know him, and he doesn't know the people he represents. His re-election is not contingent on his pursuit of the best interests of his constituency. Why should it concern him that an agent of state brutally assaulted a child? A minority prole child at that.

    It would surprise me if his district wasn't Gerrymandered all to hell, and voting minorities sufficiently obstructed to assure his incumbency continues. Even if the opposition manages 66% of the vote he'll keep his office. He has no incentive to even pretend to be concerned.

    Have we yet admitted that what we live in is not a fair democracy?

    Have we yet decided that we, in fact, want a democracy badly enough to force change?

    Until then, we live in a no fucks given society. Becker is hardly an elected representative but an aristocrat. Becker genuinely regards the proles as beneath them. He truly regards the children of proles as larvae of vermin. And he has no need to even pretend to feel otherwise.

    This is the norm. And until we change things drastically, it will continue to be the norm.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Zgaidin (profile), 19 Sep 2018 @ 1:01am

      Re: John Becker doesn't care about anyone.

      The guy certainly sounds like a pompous ass and so steeped in white privilege that he'll never shake any of it loose, and it's entirely possible that he's all that you say. However, it seems more likely that rather than a stately aristocrat, he's a sheltered upper middle class guy from white Middle America and his view of the world is just completely stifled by his environment. That doesn't excuse what he said, I'm just contesting your view of his motives and thought process, somewhat.

      I've known state legislators before, several of them before they joined politics. While they receive a salary from the state, most of them have jobs or businesses they return to throughout the year whenever the legislature isn't in session. Becker's state salary is 60.5k a year. The man's a tax accountant. Regardless of your skin tone, if you bumbled into his office in early April with a shoe box full of receipts and a confused look on your face, I suspect he'd get you seated, ask if you wanted coffee, and get down to the business of honestly helping you with your tax return.

      Here's a Linklink to the page for Becker's district. He represents a whopping 102k people, of which only 4.27% are black and .99% hispanic (as opposed to 12.7% and 17.8%, respectively, of the total U.S. population). In 2016, he was elected with only 44k votes, which amazingly was 76% of the votes cast!! The total campaign contributions for all 3 candidates that ran in 2016 in his district totaled up to less than his state salary for the year.

      My point isn't that he's a great guy. I doubt seriously I'd invite him over for dinner or out to play pub trivia. My point is that he's not some Washington fat-cat. His vaunted office is located in Columbus, OH - a city where the dominating landmark is the public university. He's truly representative of his electorate, in that he's just like most of them: white, middle class, conservative, Christian, straight, and sheltered. They don't have to know him because they recognize him every time they look in the mirror.

      He doesn't showcase the jaded, elitist cesspool that we see in D.C. He's a prime example of the pitfall at the other end of the spectrum of representative democracy - he's a slightly better copy of his neighbors, which unfortunately may qualify him to help shape state level policy but doesn't qualify him in the slightest to have an opinion on national issues like police violence, racial profiling, etc.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Seegras (profile), 18 Sep 2018 @ 3:03pm

    Parent problem

    Only, the parents responsible for the problem are John Beckers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 3:13pm

    This reminds me of

    Laughably, this reminds me of when my cousin's now ex- wife(5' 4", 90 lbs) was tackled by a 300+ pound security guard at target for attempting to steal a couple blu-rays. There were so many better ways to have dealt with that. In the end target paid for her medical bill to avoid the liability.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 3:19pm

    The police force attracts the unevolved caveman brains that think brute force is the only possible response to anything at all, no matter how trivial.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 3:23pm

      Re:

      Hey now that is blatantly unfair to cavemen. They had to figure stuff out nobody had done before and worked smarter whenever possible - see flint spearheads.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 18 Sep 2018 @ 6:22pm

      '... all that and I get paid too? Sign me up!'

      While I'm sure that accounts for some of them there are almost certainly others who join up because they see stories like this, see that the 'punishments' handed out are low if non-existent, and positively drool at the idea of a job where they get to abuse/molest/torture/kill people and not only get away with it but have a legal system and politicians like this one back them on it.

      It would of course be unfair to imply that those two categories encompass all police, or even a majority, as I'm sure a good percentage of them do join up with honest and good intentions, the problem is those around them who do fall into the above two categories seem to have quite nicely corrupted the profession to their liking, such that the good ones either keep their heads down and cease to be good cops, or leave.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    John Smith, 18 Sep 2018 @ 4:24pm

    I don't see the problem here, except that Techdirt once agaon wishes to shame antipiracy enforcement by criticizing the law.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 18 Sep 2018 @ 5:02pm

    Yeah, it is a "parenting problem" ...the cop's parent(s). They raised someone who worships The Law no matter what it says; everything is a capital crime. Breaking The Law is the greatest sin there is for such as he, and the appropriate penalty is whatever the cop in question feels like dispensing at that moment. His motto? Everyone is guilty... you just have to find which laws have been broken; then shoot first and leave it at that. (Actually, finding which laws have been broken is optional.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Sep 2018 @ 10:57pm

      Re:

      The parents probably worships the law as well. Except those small things of course... I mean, cheating a little in taxes is basically mandatory. Also when late it is okay to blast across a school zone at twice the allowed speed - those kids should be at class anyway and these people are too important in their job and society as a whole to be 5 minutes late.

      My point is that I have seen enough people who worships the law and police and who wish for "Tough Law", being incredible hypocrites when it comes to those things they believe "everyone" does or believes they are entitled to do.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 18 Sep 2018 @ 5:37pm

    aUG 9TH

    11-year-old girl suspected of shoplifting from a grocery store

    accused?? and not in court??
    Anywhere does it SAY what he found on the girl??
    DID he/they release her to her mother, or just send her on her way...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ECA (profile), 18 Sep 2018 @ 5:40pm

      Re: aUG 9TH

      "Police Chief Eliot Isaac said an investigation had been launched and Brown was put on restricted duties. Prosecutor Joe Deters said the girl would face not face charges despite police initially charging her with theft and obstructing official business.

      Cranley issued a statement Wednesday night apologizing to the girl and her family.

      “Tasing an 11-year old who posed no danger to the police is wrong. I’m sorry for the harm to her and her family," Cranley said. "This evening I called and asked Prosecutor Deters to drop charges against the girl. I’m happy to report that he did and I thank for him doing so.”"

      PS, she was Black, the cop was afraid of catching something..

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 19 Sep 2018 @ 1:10am

    This makes sense

    Becker also told The Appeal that if police tase a child, “it could be an indication of a parenting problem.” He added, “If I were to do research, I would expect to find that kids that come from two parent in-tact [sic] supportive families are less likely to get in trouble with the authorities than kids that came from tougher environments.”

    You see, if you view police as some natural force, like tigers occasionally carving into children, then it's an education problem to teach children to stay out of reach of the raging beasts.

    But we are talking about a state legislator here. A zookeeper who thinks that the way to feed the tigers is to occasionally open the cage doors so that they can grab a visitor or two who ventured too close to the cage is not doing the job he is paid for but something else.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 Sep 2018 @ 1:22am

    Is it wrong to just assume he is running for reelection & decided insane law & order platform was the best way to get it?
    I mean the cops can just deploy force on anyone who opposes him b/c their parents never taught them to not say mean things to elected asshats who love to blame the victim for more votes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 19 Sep 2018 @ 3:19am

      Re:

      Is it wrong to just assume he is running for reelection & decided insane law & order platform was the best way to get it?

      Is there any evidence that it isn't?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Cushing is an ass., 19 Sep 2018 @ 3:03am

    Ass is Cushing

    I get it, your a police wanna be rejection now you're all pissy. You should consider posting your bias on a racist site like theroot.com.

    Cushing anal zealots can suck a duck..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 19 Sep 2018 @ 4:22am

    Sounds like Becker is the one that had awful parents. I mean, how bad your parents have to be to produce a monster like that? Or he is a complete psychopath.

    None of the options sound particularly good.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Sep 2018 @ 5:35am

    YES!!!

    I finally got the spider rune last night!!!

    Oh yeah, cops need term limits because they (generally) get burned/stressed out over time, and become more dangerous.
    and
    ALL law enforcement officers as well as ALL congressmen/women should be tased once as a job requirement, just to know how it feels. This would hopefully make them more empathetic to the responsibility of 'correct response'. Remember "The Cat's Eye", Quitter's Inc?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


