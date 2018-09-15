Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week... >>
Free Speech

by Leigh Beadon

Sat, Sep 15th 2018 12:00pm


Congress Shall Make No Law. Techdirt Shall Make T-Shirts.

from the emojiment dept

This week, we launched our latest line of Techdirt Gear in our Teespring store. It uses Twitter's free Twemoji icon set, licensed under CC-BY 4.0, to bring you an emoji-fied version of the First Amendment to the US Constitution. Some people might just see random symbols, but others will see some very important words. Indeed, it serves as a litmus test for how well people know their civil rights! The First Emojiment is available on t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and stickers — get yours today!

And for the true pro, we also recently launched our Free Speech Pro-Tip gear to help correct a particularly pernicious myth about the First Amendment:

Free Speech Pro-Tip, By Techdirt

