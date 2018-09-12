You Don't Own What You've Bought: Apple Disappears Purchased Movies

Once again, copyright and the digitization of everything means you no longer "own" what you've "bought." I thought we'd covered all this a decade ago when Kindle owners discovered that, even though they'd "purchased" copies of the ebook of George Orwell's 1984, their books had been memory holed, thanks to Amazon losing a license. After there was an uproar, Amazon changed its system and promised such things would never happen again. You would think that other online stores selling digital items would remember this and design their systems not to do this -- especially some of the largest.

Enter Apple and its infamous iTunes store. On Twitter, Anders G da Silva has posted a thread detailing how three of the movies he "purchased" have now disappeared and how little Apple seems to care about this:

Me: Hey Apple, three movies I bought disappeared from my iTunes library.

Apple: Oh yes, those are not available anymore. Thank you for buying them. Here are two movie rentals on us!

Me: Wait... WHAT?? @tim_cook when did this become acceptable? pic.twitter.com/dHJ0wMSQH9 — Anders G da Silva (@drandersgs) September 10, 2018 Part 2: Me: I am not really interested in the rentals. I want my movies back or my money back. Apple: I totally get how you feel... Me: Condescending, but go one... Apple: You see, we are just a store front. Me: Store front? 1/7 pic.twitter.com/U1D3Wj0zmZ — Anders G da Silva (@drandersgs) September 11, 2018 Apple: Yeah, we take your money, but we are not responsible for what is sold. And,

we certainly do NOT guarantee you get to keep anything you buy in our store front.

We only guarantee that we get to keep your money. 2/7 — Anders G da Silva (@drandersgs) September 11, 2018 Me: I see... So, that "Buy" button is meaningless? It should maybe be called: "Feelin Lucky?" Apple: I see you are unhappy. Have two more rentals on us. 3/7 — Anders G da Silva (@drandersgs) September 11, 2018

My guess is that with this tweet getting lots and lots of attention, Apple will eventually back down and "fix" the situation. But it shouldn't take going viral for you to not have the stuff you bought disappear thanks to a change in licensing. Indeed, it does seem like Apple telling users that they are "buying" content that might later disappear due to changes in licensing agreements could potentially be a deceptive practice that could lead to FTC or possibly state consumer protection claims:

I would love to file an FTC complaint about this. You shouldn’t be able to insist it’s a license and not a sale for copyright purposes and then advertise it as a sale to reap a higher price. Live by the sword, die by the sword. https://t.co/A2mk1nHRRF — Blake Reid (@blakereid) September 12, 2018

Last year we had a podcast about a new book by two copyright professors about the "end of ownership" due to excessive copyright usage, and this is just yet another unfortunate example of what has happened when we lock everything up. You don't own what you've bought.

And, yes, it is not endorsing or advocating for piracy to note that this is one of the reasons why people pirate. Content that people pirate doesn't magically disappear when licenses change and giant multinational companies decide to reach into your library and memory hole your purchases. Don't want people to pirate so much? Stop doing this kind of anti-consumer bullshit.