TSA Decides The Path To Flight Safety Runs Through A Passenger's Prosthetic Leg
from the TSA:-where-the-'A'-stands-for-'Assholes' dept
Apparently, the intensive training [waits for laughter to subside] TSA agents receive before hitting security checkpoints sends them the message that the more humiliating the search is for the passenger, the safer our skies are. TSA agents can find cash, but not bombs. They can find water bottles, but not weapons. And they can damn sure search the hell out of anyone with a medical condition because those citizens are the most terroristic citizens of all.
Here's the TSA getting into a wrestling match with a 19-year-old woman with a brain tumor on her way to treatment. Here's the thuggish agency searching a three-year-old with a rare cardiovascular disorder. Here are the boys in airport blue splattering the contents of a urostomy bag all over themselves and the person wearing it. Here's the thin blue line between us and air insecurity deciding a portable defib carried by an 85-year-old must be a bomb. Here's the agency deciding agents' inability to read a card informing them about breast implants' ability to set off scanners -- handed to them by a breast cancer patient -- is just part of the TSA's proper screening processes.
And here we are now, recoiling in disgust as yet another person is humiliated and invasively searched because their body didn't fit the profile of "non-terrorist." (h/t Amy Alkon)
Heather Bowser says she travels several times a year and this is the first time she was asked to go through this type of security procedure.
[..]
She was at the Minneapolis/ St.Paul International Airport when she said she was told agents would have to swab the top part of her prosthetic leg. “They swabbed the bottom of my leg and my hands,” Bowser said. “Then they said they needed to swab the top of my socket.”
She said she told the agent no. "I said if you have to swab the top of my leg that means I have to take my pants down and I don’t want to do that,” Bowser said. “That’s part of my body. I felt that was dehumanizing.”
Under threat of arrest, Bowser complied. The TSA agents actually told her she could be arrested for their stupidity. Since they couldn't wrap their minds around the concept that a prosthetic leg is just a necessary prosthesis, rather than a weapon of plane destruction, Bowser was forced to comply with their stupid, futile "search" or face losing her liberty on top of her dignity.
Bowser has filed a complaint with the TSA's redress black hole. Meanwhile, the agency has released a defensive statement ahead of the "proper procedures were followed" statement due to arrive sometime in the near future.
TSA is aware of an allegation made by a passenger who was screened at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over the weekend. We are looking into the matter to ensure that our screening protocols were followed. We encourage the passenger to reach out to TSA so we can work with her directly to address her concerns.
Loosely translated, the statement says two things. First, the agency will say all protocols were followed. We know this because that's the conclusion it's reached in every other screening debacle. Second, it says the TSA would prefer humiliated victims of TSA searches file complaints that can be ignored, rather than force it confront its failures in public.
Revel in your air safety, fellow Americans. All it's cost us is our freedoms and dignity.
The All Star Team
I imagine that there are some prerequisites for TSA agents hiring. Here's what I think they might be:
Failed application for some other law enforcement agency
Turned down by private security
Psychological profile expressing sadistic tendencies
Low IQ score
Then the managers need these additional qualifications:
Stubbornness
The ability to lie with a straight face
Proactive demonstration of behavior toeing the company line
What more could TSA ask for in an organization committed to harassing the populace without messing up any terrorists plans, they missed the bombs after all.
Re: The All Star Team
Based on some quick googling the salary part no longer seems to be true, but the average salary still seems rather low to me.
Re: The All Star Team
its a gov. job, spread over many locations..
and not enough in 1 spot, to get a union going..
The Wages are CRAP..but it better then Mc D..
'Your concerns are groundless. Our agents NEVER make mistakes.'
We encourage the passenger to reach out to TSA so we can work with her directly to address her concerns.
Whereas I'd encourage them to reach out to news agencies, journalists, basically anyone who might be interested in that sort of story, making it as public as possible. The odds of them getting any sort of actual redress would still be low, but it would sure as hell be higher than the odds of the TSA admitting to being mindless thugs again, and if you're not going to get an admission of guilt then the least you can do is leave a little egg on the other party's face.
Occam's Razor
If you immediately jumped to the conclusion that both of them are terrorists in disguise trying to sneak past security, then you too should join the TSA!
Re: Occam's Razor
All these checkpoints at airports and other places... have any ever caught a terrorist?
Re: Re: Occam's Razor
None that I'm aware of, which funnily enough highlights how little they actually do for the public.
That they can be so abysmal at their stated job and yet we still don't have planes going off like fireworks in the skies on a weekly basis just highlights how much of a useless waste of money and resources the agency is.
Re: Re: Re: Occam's Razor
Person two: There aren’t any tigers within a thousand miles of us and they're in a zoo.
Person one: True, but I’ve never been attacked by a tiger so the card is working.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Occam's Razor
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Occam's Razor
Security
Re: Security
Our leaders are so detached from reality b/c they live in a bubble where they don't have to suffer the stupid laws they impose on us.
If they had to live like a regular person... someone might punch Pai in the face after having to deal with 'normal' comcast support.
Re:
Re: Re:
These premiums are in line with the heathcare compensation provided to employees in corporate headquarters of large companies. This benefit is provided to all the other staffers in congress as well.
Just because your job doesn't provide healthcare doesn't mean it wasn't and isn't an expected benefit in many areas.
Re: Re: Re:
People need health care, they do not need insurance. Insurance is a middleman skimming off the top and providing little to no benefit. The negotiating lower premiums for large groups is one of their talking points, but that whole method of price determination is completely arbitrary. Dont have their crappy insurance? .. you will pay more. Prices are not based upon anything.
The mistake is in thinking that it does any good to search everything that could be a bomb in the first place. The whole exercise is pointless.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They who can give up essential Liberty to obtain a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.
You asked for it now you got it
Have I missed the memo?
Uh, wouldn't there have to be a delivery before reveling in it could start?
If not, I have a bridge to sell you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'll FIFY.
Revel in your pseudo air safety, fellow Americans. All it's cost us is our freedoms and dignity.
TSA - Let's play Simon Says!
Are you all excited that you get to play a game instead of your so-called jobs?
(Empty-headed-head-nods abound unanimously)
Okay, here goes.
Hold your breath!
ah-ah-ah - Johnny 12, I didn't say Simon Says - go hang yourself.
Simon-Says Hold your breath!
Okay, that's it folks, thanks for playing.
Anyone that stops holding their breath must also go hang themselves, because Simon is never going to tell them to breath again.
Enhanced pat downs
They've already failed comprehension. I'm pretty sure her reason for complaint wasn't that their agents weren't following protocol, but that the protocol itself is broken/too easy to missunderstand/abuse and needs to be fixed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Revel in your air safety...
