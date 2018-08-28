Honest Government Ads Takes On EU... >>
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 180: Do Short-Term...
 tdicon 

Patents

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Aug 28th 2018 3:36pm


Filed Under:
cafc, inventions, new, novelty, patents, prior art, supreme court

Companies:
ariosa, illumina



Supreme Court Asked To Correct Appeals Court (Again) And Explain That Patentable Ideas Need To Be New

from the it's-kind-of-a-key-point dept

In order for something to be patentable subject matter, it has to meet a few criteria, listed out in the Patent Act. It needs to be a "useful process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter" and it needs to be "non-obvious" to someone "having ordinary skill in the art." But, perhaps most importantly it needs to be a new invention. You can't patent something someone else already invented. That's why prior art is so important.

Already, the US Patent Office is notoriously bad at finding prior art, which has been a big complaint here at Techdirt for over a decade. Part of this is that they limit what they'll even look at as prior art, unless information is put directly in front of their faces by those trying to invalidate bad patents. Generally, most of the prior art that patent examiners look at consisted of... earlier patents and scientific journals. And that's not nearly enough for a whole variety of reasons. But, now the Federal Circuit has suggested that even earlier patent applications may not really count as prior art.

EFF and R Street teamed up to file an amicus brief with the Supreme Court asking it to reverse the Federal Circuit (something the court has done over and over and over and over and over again in the last dozen or so years).

At issue was an attempt to invalidate a patent showing prior art in an earlier patent application. Seems like this should be a slam dunk. There's the patent and an earlier application showing the prior art. Therefore, not novel and not patent eligible. But the courts decided to get nitpicky, and argued that because the prior art in question wasn't directly in the "claims" of the patent, but in the description, it somehow didn't count. The brief explains why this is ridiculous:

First, patents are granted to encourage disclosure of new inventions. Granting a patent on an invention already disclosed to the public works the opposite effect, closing off knowledge that was previously free to use.

Second, Ariosa’s rule will render the criteria for patentability unstable over time, even as applied to a single patent, because it renders the prior art status of a patent application dependent on the contents of applications filed later. Under the Federal Circuit’s rule, then, what is prior art one day could evaporate the next, or vice versa.

Third, applicants will have even less motivation to draft narrow claims, which give the public greater notice and certainty as to a patent’s scope. Drafting broad claims will now not only allow them to ensnare more infringers, but will also be necessary to ensure their submission prevents the allowance of claims covering all it teaches.

Fourth, examiners will have to choose between allowing overbroad claims to issue and requiring amendments that narrow the claims, but in so doing, shrink the pool of prior art available to the examiner in future patent applications. This potentially affects incentives both for their substantive work, in terms of whether to allow or reject patent claims, and for their procedural incentives to complete examination more or less quickly.

But it seems there's an even more basic issue: quibbling over where the prior art lives is not really the key. It's that the prior art exists at all. Once you have that, it doesn't matter where it showed up, whether in a patent description or on the back of a bubblegum wrapper, so long as the dates it was created is clear.

Hopefully, the Supreme Court decides it's worth explaining the basics of patent law to CAFC yet again.

10 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    X.Trak.TER, 28 Aug 2018 @ 3:44pm

    Gosh, what expertise, to RE-WRITE minor piece after a few days!

    You'd live in a van down by the river if hadn't been born into the 1%, just given an Ivy League indoctrination, and house in Frisco too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      X.Trak.TER, 28 Aug 2018 @ 3:45pm

      Re: Gosh, what expertise, to RE-WRITE minor piece after a few days!

      From getting the "Held For Moderation" LIE just now, apparently can no longer use "TOR" in name.

      Sheesh.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Aug 2018 @ 3:47pm

      Re: Gosh, what expertise, to RE-WRITE minor piece after a few days!

      What expertise does your comment exhibit?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 Aug 2018 @ 4:27pm

      I don’t see you doing a better job.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 28 Aug 2018 @ 5:44pm

      Re: Gosh, what expertise, to RE-WRITE minor piece after a few days!

      Is that all you've got? For real?

      Sometimes a bit of linked context and an additional comment are all that is needed when reporting some things.

      Of course, you'd complain if there was an "unnecessary in-depth analysis that was covered elsewhere last week" as well.

      Your attempts at fallacious arguments need more work.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Aug 2018 @ 8:59pm

      Re: Gosh, what expertise, to RE-WRITE minor piece after a few days!

      You know why so many repeat writes are needed, blue boy?

      Because your fucking corporations keep abusing the system and trying to get the judiciary to rule in their favor. That's why the Supreme Court needs to send so many reminders.

      out_of_the_blue just hates it when due process is enforced.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 28 Aug 2018 @ 9:00pm

    Crazy Patent Court

    That's not the only nutty patent tale:

    Currently, Power Integrations is fighting in court, claiming that operating a DAC more or less directly from a counter is patentable over operating a DAC from a ROM which is being addressed sequentially by a counter.

    Use of a ROM as a function generator was a bit of technique I was taught in my 1985 digital electronics class, and, in the application here (spreading the interference spectrum of a switching power supply), the ROM is present because whoever was working on it knew that he wouldn't get as good a spectrum spreading without using the ROM to get pseudo-random values.

    But there's a major patent fight about it....they have gone to whether "coupled" as in counter coupled to a DAC includes the indirect coupling through a ROM. It's all the way at the "claims construction" phase, the battle has been going on for 10 years or so.

    ****
    And, the patent lawyer blogs seem all insanely pro-patent, self-interested as all get out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 28 Aug 2018 @ 11:46pm

    Huh?

    You can't patent something someone else already invented. That's why prior art is so important.

    Uh, of course you can. That's what "first to file" is about. Prior art is not about prior inventions but prior publications.

    A patent application should certainly count, though. If you missed out on a patentable claim in your own application (or other publication), there are deadlines for filing patents even after publication. But that concerns your own publications, not those of others.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Honest Government Ads Takes On EU... >>
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 180: Do Short-Term...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

03:18 A Link Tax Won't Bring Back Journalists; It Will Do Even More Harm To Them (0)

Tuesday

19:32 Honest Government Ads Takes On EU Parliament's Plan To Censor The Internet With Article 13 (0)
15:36 Supreme Court Asked To Correct Appeals Court (Again) And Explain That Patentable Ideas Need To Be New (10)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 180: Do Short-Term Profits Hurt Long-Term Innovation? (5)
11:49 Conservatives: Stop Crying Wolf On Tech Bias Or No One Will Ever Take You Seriously (156)
10:44 Billionaire Steve Wynn, Who Once Tried To Kill Nevada's Anti-SLAPP Law, Loses Defamation Case Under That Law (16)
10:39 Daily Deal: WALTR 2 (0)
09:36 Ron Wyden Wants The DOJ To Provide Answers On Stingray Devices' Disruption Of Emergency Call Service (15)
06:17 Don't Hold Your Breath Waiting For The FCC, FTC To Punish Verizon For Screwing Firefighters (48)
03:19 How The EU May Be About To Kill The Public Domain: Copyright Filters Takedown Beethoven (64)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.