Denuvo Announces Plan To Fail To Combat Online Game Cheaters After Failing To Stop Piracy With Its DRM
from the fail-train dept
For years now, we have discussed Denuvo's reputation sliding from being once thought of as the potential ender of video game piracy to just another DRM corpse fit for the funeral pyre. Despite this precipitous fall, we also discussed a few months back that the company had been bought by another security company, Irdeto. While the announcement of the deal was generally bizarre, with Irdeto referring to Denuvo as the "world leader" in gaming security, we mentioned at the time that Irdeto is mostly invested in anti-cheating platforms for online gaming. It seemed likely that Irdeto thought that Denuvo's tech might somehow fit into that chief offering.
And now, with an announcement from Irdeto, it indeed seems that Denuvo is pivoting to combating online cheating.
Today, Iredeto announced that they’re joining the Esports Integrity Coalition (ESIC). And perhaps more importantly, Denuvo will soon launch its own anti-cheat technology to help solve this problem.
“Denuvo’s Anti-Cheat technology, which is soon to be launched as a full end-to-end solution, will prevent hackers in multiplayer games from manipulating and distorting data and code to gain an advantage over other gamers or bypass in-game micro-transactions,” the company says.
On the one hand, look, cheaters in online games suck out loud. These cheaters break the online gaming experience for all the non-cheaters out there. Perhaps more importantly, anti-cheating software is going to become a very real market ripe to be exploited, given the explosive growth in competitive online eSports and online gaming in general. If any company or group of companies could manage to end this infestation for gamers, they'd deserve a hero's parade.
On the other hand: this is Denuvo. Few companies have rivaled Denuvo's boisterous claims and posture coupled with the failure of its product. It would be very easy to change out the references to anti-cheating software in the Irdeto quote above and replace them with references to Denuvo's DRM and map that onto how Denuvo talked about its DRM product but a few years ago. Same promises, different product. I can only assume that anyone partnering with Irdeto for Denuvo anti-cheating software are basing that decision more on the reputation of Irdeto than Denuvo.
I have no idea if Denuvo will be successful in stamping out online gaming cheating. But, given the company's history of failure, I know where I'd place my chips if put to a bet.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Well, it could always be worse: They could be making actual games.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Still, I seriously hope somebody can come with a cheat-proof system. Maybe when games start being streamed to users pcs instead of running on them? (God forbid this becomes the norm)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Side Effects
Although some of it will start scanning things outside of it's legitimate role, run when you aren't using the game, phone home, or shut your game down because it decides legitimate software is a threat to the game.
It's easy to make krap software. Not so easy to protect the online game without screwing up your PC.
VAC was horrible because it messed with your PC in bizarre ways.
CS:GO is notorious for having ineffective anti-cheat in place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Side Effects
How is all that "pretty harmless"? And how is that better than VAC? All VAC does is detect if you are using a cheat when playing online and ban you from playing on official servers. Most of that all takes place server-side and doesn't affect the client at all, or your ability to play on unofficial servers.
Perhaps you meant EA and Origin? Or maybe Sony?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anti cheating..
THEY USE THEIR OWN COMPUTERS...NOT the Players..
Its the only way to make SURe things are equal, and the players DONT need to carry a WHOLE COMPUTER AROUND..
They MIGHT bring a few hardware parts they USE...but NO programming..
So this is TOTALLY stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Anti cheating..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
*sigh*
It seems pretty obviously to me that any attempt to secure a persons machine against the machines owner is doomed to fail (even if it succeeds, you are now a thief because you've stolen control form someone of their property).
Any anti cheating measure should always be on the server
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: *sigh*
(Sets a second computer in front of the untouched one playing the game, trains the camera on the screen, and plugs in the USB carrying the keyboard and mouse data...)
And when is it cheating, if I need to use screen-reader software?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: *sigh*
My point was anti-cheating (to be effective) should be done server side, where the users can't modify it.
Yes there may still be ways they can circumvent it, but at least in is on solid theoretical grounds (where as client side is not). And it has the shocking value add of being more future proof (updates to the anti-cheating compontent may not even require a client update for one thing)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: *sigh*
Both are basically impossible to prevent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: *sigh*
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: *sigh*
I found it quite interesting that Valve's Steam Play announcement explicitly discouraged publishers from using "invasive third-party DRM middleware, as they sometimes prevent compatibility features from working as intended." They didn't mention Denuvo explicitly, but it was pretty clear that was what they were talking about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Denuvo, your reputation is tarnished anyway. Don't think that going after the "eviiil cheaters who ruin our gamez" will make you any more beloved. You closing down would actually help a lot more than you going after "eviiil cheaters."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Considering they obscured the actual game code with tons of CPU wasting garbage code, get ready for major bandwidth wasting garbage data to obscure the actual data.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment