Studies

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Aug 24th 2018 7:39pm


Filed Under:
militarized police, police, public safety, safety, swat teams, warrior cop



Research Paper Shows Militarized SWAT Teams Don't Make Cops -- Or The Public -- Any Safer

from the treating-citizens-like-enemy-combatants-is-never-a-good-idea dept

A study has been released confirming what many have suspected: militarization of law enforcement doesn't make communities safer, has zero effect on officer safety, and is rarely deployed as advertised when agencies make pitches for the acquisition of military gear.

The most frequent recipient of military tools and training are SWAT teams. Professor Jonathan Mummolo's research -- published by the National Academy of Sciences -- gained unprecedented access to SWAT deployment numbers, thanks to a public records request and a Maryland state law requiring documentation of every SWAT raid performed. (That law was allowed to expire by legislators who apparently felt it provided too much transparency and accountability.)

With these numbers, Mummolo was able to compare SWAT deployments to other stats, as well as see just how often SWAT teams were deployed to handle dangerous situations like robberies, shootings, hostage-taking, etc. What he discovered was, sadly, unsurprising. Police officials talk about the necessity of SWAT teams and military gear using references to barricaded suspects, terrorist attacks, active shooters…. pretty much anything but what they actually use them for. From the paper [PDF]:

[R]oughly 90% of SWAT deployments in that state over 5 fiscal years were conducted to serve search warrants. Previous work has shown that the use of SWAT teams to serve warrants, a practice which escalated as a result of the war on drugs, is an extremely disruptive event in the lives of citizens and often involves percussive grenades, battering rams, substantial property damage, and in rare cases deadly altercations stemming from citizens’ mistaken belief that they are experiencing a home invasion. [...] less than 5% of deployments involved a “barricade” scenario, which typically involves an armed suspect refusing to surrender to police. Violence to people and animals is rare, and gun shots are fired 1.2% of the time—roughly 100 deployments during this period. While the data suggest that indiscriminate violence is less common than some anecdotal reports suggest, they also show that the vast majority of SWAT deployments occur in connection with non-emergency scenarios, predominately to serve search warrants.

Similarly unsurprising is data showing SWAT teams are deployed far more often in areas with a higher concentration of African American residents. Mummolo's research shows a 10% increase in African American population resulted in a 10.5% increase in SWAT deployments.

All the gear obtained by police agencies to make officers safer doesn't seem to have an effect on officer safety. The data shows negligible effects on officer injuries or deaths. Despite being touted as essential tools to combat a supposed increase in criminal firepower, SWAT teams and their military gear spend more time serving warrants than facing dangerous situations. Maryland SWAT stats -- compared against other data reported by law enforcement agencies -- results in this conclusion:

[T]here is no evidence that acquiring a SWAT team lowers crime or promotes officer safety.

Surveys conducted by Mummolo show SWAT teams -- and police militarization in general -- have a negative effect on public perception. SWAT teams make the places they're frequently deployed seem less safe, even if crime stats don't back that up. Dressing up in military gear increases distrust of the law enforcement agency -- something especially pronounced in African American respondents.

Mummolo's conclusion, based on stats supplied by law enforcement agencies, is devastating. And it's likely to be ignored by every law enforcement agency in Maryland.

Given the concentration of deployments in communities of color, where trust in law enforcement and government at large is already depressed, the routine use of militarized police tactics by local agencies threatens to increase the historic tensions between marginalized groups and the state with no detectable public safety benefit. While SWAT teams arguably remain a necessary tool for violent emergency situations, restricting their use to those rare events may improve perceptions of police with little or no safety loss.

SWAT teams arose out of a need for elite response units to send to especially dangerous situations. It's quickly devolved into nothing more than a sideshow for warrant service -- an excuse to treat citizens like enemy combatants while needlessly escalating situations until they can justify the absurdly overblown tactics and weaponry being deployed.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 24 Aug 2018 @ 9:29pm

    Risk compensation gone darker

    It is a well known perverse element that increased safety equipment often fails to materialize gains due to a corresponding increased level of risk taking. It seems like the police are engaging in the same behavior in this case it becomes even darker than norm. Only in this case their risk taking hurts other people more.

    The no-knock warrants for instance with SWAT teams are so cavaliar that they do no-knock raids on the wrong house without identifying themselves and get themselves killed karmically. Frankly the police objectively deserve to die when they raid the wrong house - no knock raids kill far more innocent people from wrong houses alone and their deaths help to bring caution to the rest of the force. Of course such sentiments are outright heresy given the 'we support our police' idiot public.

    Pixelation, 24 Aug 2018 @ 9:45pm

    They may not all be bad but,

    Assholes with lots of weapons aren't making things better. Shocker.

    Anonymous Coward, 24 Aug 2018 @ 9:54pm

    Everyone knows that black areas are more dangerous

    Go to Los Angeles and walk around the black neighborhoods, I dare you. You would pray for a swat team to protect you.

    What a pompously idiotic article and analysis. Just for a moment, consider reality. There is more lawlessness in black neighborhoods. There are more weapons. There are more drugs. There are more criminals.

    Take a look at the numbers of shootings in Chicago, and how many are black on black.

    What utter crap is written here.

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 24 Aug 2018 @ 10:00pm

      The only “crap” here is your use of the black-on-black crime argument.

        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Aug 2018 @ 10:16pm

        Re:

        Consider Chicago instead of your abstract and meaningless rhetoric. 75 people shot over a single weekend. One shooter charged. In a city that has been run by Democrats for decades, violence has flourished and immigration law publicly defied. Since 2011, 3,993 murders and 18,737 shootings. And you want to take the time to talk about abstract arguments while bullets fly. How ridiculous you are, responding to real societal tragedy with worthless rhetoric while people are dying. Chicago has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, I think that speaks for itself.

        Do you have any concern at all for the lawless, shootings and murders that take place all around us, or are you content to talk about bullshit racist arguments until you are blue in the face?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          Anonymous Coward, 24 Aug 2018 @ 10:38pm

          Re: but guns "cause" violence

          ...so government employees (cops, etc) are arming themselves to the teeth with military/assault weapons, while the government & American Left tell the public that the mere presence of guns in society actually CAUSES violence.

          How is it that private citizens can't be trusted with guns, but people from that very same population of citizens can be fully trusted and safe with any gun... as long as they also get a government paycheck with the guns??

          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 24 Aug 2018 @ 10:41pm

          Yes, what is happening in Chicago sucks. Yes, I have concerns about the crimes that plague these United States; all Americans should. I do not, however, need a bad-faith argument about Black-on-Black crime to express that concern. Black people dying should not be treated as a statistic through which someone can win an Internet argument.

          You offer up a lot of criticism for this article and my comment. What can you offer in terms of insight that might help solve the issue you put forth? I am admittedly out of my wheelhouse in that regard (other than saying “poverty is the root cause of most crime so let’s get around to helping the poor not be so poor”). If you have any actual ideas that are not rooted in racist rhetoric or complaints about the major political party that you despise, however, I would love to hear them.

            Anonymous Coward, 24 Aug 2018 @ 11:18pm

            Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

            ...fine -- but the topic here is SWAT teams... and their uselessness in reducing your "concerns about the crimes that plague these United States"

              identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 24 Aug 2018 @ 11:36pm

              Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

              Did you see the failed bank robbery and subsequent shooting on the streets of LA several years ago perpetrated by a gang wearing body armor and armed with high powered rifles? It was on TV for quite a long time, showing how the local police were simply unable to subdue open lawlessness in the form of armed murderous felons with superior firepower. Do police SWAT teams need high powered weapons? Of course they do and that was one very public example. Should we make it a “fair fight” between law enforcement and lawlessness? Of course not. We should give our police whatever they need to do their jobs and to subdue those who break our laws and threaten and murder law abiding citizens.

              For any normal American, the whole article reeks of bullshit statistics combined with anti-American horseshit. Normal Americans support police and respect their bravery and self sacrifice in the face of homicidal criminals. As I remember in the LA incident, there were lawsuits brought because the police did not get one of the shooters medical attention fast enough and let him bleed out. Personally, I think they should have blown his head off. Street justice for someone endanging not only the police but the general public. Bang, you’re dead. That would have been good. I’m guessing the assholes here would decry the lack of medical attention as heartless, racist and whatever other labels are fashionable. Go ahead. I think he was black, too, maybe black and hispanic. Maybe he was poor, maybe he had a good reason to rob the bank. Maybe he suffered as a child in an unfair society. Have at it, ye defenders of bullshit and murderous thugs.

                Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 12:01am

                Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                ... so instead of reckless SWAT teams & cops on call -- we need all "normal Americans" armed and ready in their daily lives ?
                Government policemen did not exist in America until mid 19th Century -- citizens legally defended themselves.

                  Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 12:08am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                  Personally, I think this is a great idea, and I see the country moving in that direction. Open carry laws supported nationwide would take care of a lot of problems.

                  Respect for others, for example. People with loaded firearms both give and receive more respect in relations with others, for obvious reasons. It would also serve to lessen the occurrence of repeat offenders, because they would be dead and not repeat their mistakes.

                  Let everybody strap a six-shooter to their leg and then they can have dinner where they please without the specter of a Maxine Waters mob giving them grief. Wear them at baseball games, too, that would discourage shooters of congressmen. It would lower the incarceration rate too, and be a boon for the funeral business. Probably improve the gene pool too.

                  My personal belief is that everyone carried loaded weapons, crime would drop dramatically, for obvious reasons. I’ll bet things in Chicago would get better in a hurry, too.

                    PaulT (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 12:45am

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                    That fantasy would you have there is a pretty weird place. It's sure a good thing that things like crossfire and accidental discharge never take place, or that unrestricted access to guns would cause other problems, huh?

                    "Respect for others, for example"

                    I live in a society where most people are not armed, yet most people are respectful of each other. Why does your society require deadly force to achieve this?

                      Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 12:57am

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                      In America, we have (nearly) unrestricted access to guns, and generally consider that a good thing. We also have (in normal families) a multi-generational respect for firearms and how to handle them properly (and avoid accidental discharge).

                      Citizen soldiers were the origin of this honorable tradition, which also involved killing British assholes that didn’t respect us or our ideas. We convinced them of our ideas using guns, and we have a good relationship with them even today, with respect running in both directions. Really, it’s true. We respect them and they respect us. It all works out for the better.

                      And, shooting is fun. I have never in my life pointed a loaded or unloaded weapon at another individual. Lots of targets, stop signs, those kinds of things. But never a person. Yet I have no doubt if the occasion arose where I could, for example, protect a congressman on a baseball field from a shooter, I would do so without hesitation, and feel very good about it. Bang, you’re dead. Not wounded, dead. LIke those fucking British in years gone by.

                      Maybe it’s in my blood.

                        PaulT (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:08am

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                        "In America, we have (nearly) unrestricted access to guns, and generally consider that a good thing."

                        Well, you really don't, and there's a lot of people who are thinking about it as a bad thing. But, you're one of those types who would rather have people die at preventable massacres so you can have fun shooting inanimate objects.

                        "Yet I have no doubt if the occasion arose where I could, for example, protect a congressman on a baseball field from a shooter"

                        You're actually more far more likely to be in a situation where people are being murdered around you, unable to help in any way, than you are to be a hero in your dumb action movie fantasy. Ask the people at the Las Vegas massacre if they'd have preferred everyone around them to have a gun, or if they'd just prefer the asshole in the hotel not having had any.

                        There's a reasonable discussion to be had, but when someone is placing Hollywood fantasies above actual events in his mind, you might see why some people might decide that the time for reasonable conversation has passed.

                          identicon
                          Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:29am

                          Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                          Well, we respect most British. Personally, I think we should still shoot the ones that sound like you. You have stupid ideas and stupid analogies.

                            PaulT (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 2:12am

                            Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                            Yep, when there's an option for adult discourse, the gun nut jumps right to violent force... and then can't understand why people would rather not have him armed.

                              identicon
                              Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:03am

                              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                              No one has adult discourse with you, PaulT, as demonstrated by your stupid and shameful comment above. Your example about the shooting from a high perch in Las Vegas and the helplessness of those being shot below is disgusting. A better example would be those individuals in the room next door to the shooter, or people walking down the hallway, or those serving him dinner, or armed security guards, confronting him with a weapon after hearing the discharging of his rifle. That would have been life saving to those hapless victims below. Your idiotic logic in the pursuit of disarming law abiding Americans makes me sick.

                              And you write like a lady. In fact, you write like lesbian separatist.

                                identicon
                                Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:39am

                                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                                I think the real problem is you have to pay women to have “discourse” you. Because you write like an incel beta bitch.

                                  identicon
                                  Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:53am

                                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                                  Hey, that’s not fair. All men pay, one way or another. Did you ever hear Eddie Murphy’s bit about “Do take pussy here?” Very funny, and very funny because it is true. Do you know why women rule the world? Because they own half the land and all the pussy.

                                  Even my military father had an expression I’ll never forget along the same lines, it went “What is the definition of a good marriage? Answer: Whether the fucking you’re getting is worth the fucking you’re getting”.

                                  It wouldn’t be funny if it wasn’t true. We all pay. That’s a fact.

                                    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 4:00am

                                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                                    Cool deflection bro.

                                    Do you make them wear the Fran Drescher mask?

                              That One Guy (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 4:34am

                              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                              What makes it funny is that the same person saying that people need to respect each other goes straight to advocating murder of people who disagree with them, and what ramps that humor up to 11 is that by their own standards they should be on the receiving end of a police 'subdual'/execution for said advocation, and that, again by their own standards, people should support the police in putting such a dangerous, homicidal individual away/down.

                              If I believed that they were actually serious they might be worrisome, but even trolling they time and time again demonstrate how utterly insane they are.

                                identicon
                                Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 7:40am

                                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                                Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is characterized by repetitive, unwanted, intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and irrational, excessive urges to do certain actions (compulsions). Although people with OCD may know that their thoughts and behavior don't make sense, they are often unable to stop them.

                                You have posted on this web site 14,700 times, and counting. Who is the obsessive/compulsive?

                                You absolutely should be worried, but not about others.

                                  Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:21am

                                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                                  Whined the guy who gleefully masturbates to thoughts of Shiva Ayyadurai...

                                    identicon
                                    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:49am

                                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                                    Tell the truth, you’re a Techdirt “Insider”, right? You guys are all dressed up and video chatting about how to supply retorts to the informed citizen that is point out how ridiculous the article and the comments are. You have run out of vocabulary and concepts to offer, so now you pivot to shit and masturbation soon to be followed by censorship. You are so predictable. You should come out of your closet and show yourself as the “Insider” you are.

                                    And even if you are personally NOT an “Insider”, you are definitely CONDONED and ENCOURAGED by the “Insiders”. That’s just the kind of place this is. Vile, disgusting, stinking sexually abberant shit in every direction, otherwise known as Techdirt.

                          Christenson, 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:49am

                          Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                          Actually, Paul, the US loses about twice as many weapon owners to suicide with their weapon (about 20K/year) than we do to being shot by others (about 10K). And those are mostly drug deals gone bad; active shooters number in the 100s or so. Then there's 30-40K lost in car wrecks, and about 60K via opioid overdose.

                          So, you want to be a hero? When was the last time you helped out at an OD or a serious car wreck? Got a depressed friend to store his guns somewhere safe while he worked out his problems?

                          Sorry, when the cops have more weapons, they tend to want to use them...it simply doesn't make anyone more safe.

                            PaulT (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 2:18am

                            Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                            I'm not sure what your random statistics have to do with my rebuttal of the nut's fantasy situation above. I was just saying he's more likely to be in a situation where a gun won't help than he is to be hero of the day because he carries weapons around with him.

                            "So, you want to be a hero"

                            Not particularly. Where did you get that from in my words?

                            "Got a depressed friend to store his guns somewhere safe while he worked out his problems?

                            I don't know anyone who owns guns, although I'd certainly convince such a person to seek help than I would be to demand he has the right to be allowed to own such weaponry if he has a real mental condition.

                            "Sorry, when the cops have more weapons, they tend to want to use them"

                            Yup, which is why it's a such problem at the minute over in the US, with cops pointlessly murdering people.

                              Christenson, 25 Aug 2018 @ 4:09am

                              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                              It's the nutjob that wanted to be a hero.

                              Those random US mortality stats indicate there will be much greener pastures elsewhere.

                              John Smith, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:13pm

                              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                              This worked SO well in the Old West…s

                              Why stop with guns? There are people whose physical size gives them an insurmountable edge. Segregate them.

                            Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 2:31am

                            Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                            Actually, Paul, the US loses about twice as many weapon owners to suicide with their weapon

                            ...Now there's a scenario I can imagine Hamilton in.

                        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 2:22am

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                        Lots of targets, stop signs, those kinds of things.

                        Did you once consider that damaging public property is vandalism, and that shooting on or near a public road puts other people at risk. That is not safe gun handling by any reasonable standard.

                        Yet I have no doubt if the occasion arose where I could, for example, protect a congressman on a baseball field from a shooter, I would do so without hesitation

                        You hear the shot, draw you gun and look around to see many people holding guns, who do you shoot. When the police, or security services people do the same, who do they shoot?

                        That is nice fiction, but is more likely to get innocent people killed, while the real shooter slips away in the confusion.

                        Remember a film is scripted, and so the 'good guys. know exactly who the 'bad guys' are, and do not have to figure that out in a real and often very confusing situation, with lots of people screaming, and running about in panic.

                          identicon
                          Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:09am

                          Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                          I would agree with you that people react differently in the face of fire. My father once received a medal when his hospital was shelled with mortar fire. He described the scene in detail, cots with patients flying through the air, deafening explosions, hot metal tearing the tent wall and friendly limbs apart. Yet some of us have the genetic disposition to remain calm in such scenarios, and my father, in particular, was publicly commended for just that. I imagine myself in the same light. Hear the gunfire, see the baseball field, identify the targets, identify the shooter, and shoot him until my clip is empty.

                            identicon
                            Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:41am

                            Cool story bro

                            In realty you’d shoot your dick off the first time your fart sounded one demi tone higher than normal.

                            Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 4:16am

                            Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                            Remaining calm is a help, but you have not addressed the critical question, who do you decide to shoot, and how do other people decide who to shoot? Also, how do you avoid accidentally discharge when bumped or pushed by those panicking around you?

                              identicon
                              Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 4:49am

                              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                              I shoot the one firing at the unarmed congressman Steve scalise crawling wounded across the field.

                                identicon
                                Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 7:47am

                                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                                Wikipedia: On June 14, 2017, Scalise was shot by a far left-wing activist[4][5] at a baseball practice for the congressional baseball team in Virginia, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.[6][7] On September 28, 2017, he returned to the House, where he gave a speech about his experience related to the traumatic events.[8]

                                What a strange comment to censor. Steve Scalise is an American Hero, shot in public, gravely sounded, but still waving to the public to calm their concerns for his safety as he was transported to an ambulance.

                                https://scalise.house.gov

                                Have you no respect here for American heros at all?

                                What a disgusting place this is. Railing against the police, censoring American heros, while celebrating traitors and abberants.

                      identicon
                      Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 5:38am

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                      Talk about weird places. The vast majority of the victims in Chicago were unarmed. Didn't work out very for them, did it? Or maybe that's what you want.

                        identicon
                        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:19am

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                        Yes, that is what the left wants, and this is the place where the far-left gathers. Their goal is simple - disarm the police (as the article indirectly calls for), disarm the citizens (called out above), and put them (the far-far-left) in charge of the government, the military, and the courts. Then, speak carefully, respect the abberant, abandon the law abiding, and keep your mouth shut, or they will first censor you, then imprison you, then shoot you.

                        The perfect society, that’s what the left calls it. Disarm everyone, except them, then shut up and keep your place in line, tipping your hat to the queers, lesbians, angry blacks and lazy murderous illegal immigrants while they spend your money.

                          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:55am

                          Well aren’t you just a huge bigot? Putting your hate for everyone who is not a wealthy straight White male aside…

                          You seem to have sorely mistaken the positions of the “far left” with that of most progressives/liberals. While there are people in that political bent who do believe in abolishing the Second Amendment, most of them believe in tighter gun control on the level of Australia or, say, Japan. The same goes for “disarming the police”: Some progressives/liberals may want to disarm the police, but most of them believe in holding LEOs fully accountable for any discharge of their weapons and training LEOs to use non-lethal tactics for subduing people. The “extreme” positions you mention are offered to gun nuts who think any form of gun control is a kind of castration—personal or cultural—so they can argue that the less extreme positions are “slippery slopes” to “gun-grabbers disarming everyone”.

                          I despise guns. I wish they had never been invented. They are a tool built for a single violent purpose: causing severe injury to living beings. So long as guns exist, however, our leaders should have the power to at least help decide how and to whom our society distributes that tool. Gun ownership should be treated not as a hobby or a recreational activity, but as a responsibility—and people who are irresponsible with guns should absolutely lose the right to own them.

                          Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 9:01am

                          Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                          What are you smoking?

                    Coyne Tibbets (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:14am

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                    So, let's see. Referring back to your first assertion again:

                    There is more lawlessness in black neighborhoods. There are more weapons. There are more drugs. There are more criminals.

                    And now consider this post:

                    Open carry laws supported nationwide would take care of a lot of problems.

                    Is it really likely, by your reasoning, that having more blacks have more weapons, carried openly, would improve things?

                    Obviously not, since the "specter of a Maxine Waters mob" is a major concern of yours, such that you can't even go down to the local barbecue without fear that one of those mobs will turn up. So, since you obviously won't want any blacks to be carrying those open-carry guns, the meaning of this becomes clear, too:

                    It would lower the incarceration rate too, and be a boon for the funeral business. Probably improve the gene pool too.

                    Because removing all those blacks from the gene pool would reduce the incarceration rate, gotcha.

                    See? I do understand where you're coming from...and so does everyone else.

                      identicon
                      Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:22am

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                      Respectfully, I do not agree with your characterization of my thoughts.

                      I think the majority of the Maxine Waters inspired agitators that would chase people out of restaurants for their political associations, black or otherwise, are chicken shit assholes and would be too afraid to carry guns or confront people who do. Those who would carry guns in order to chase legitimate citizens out of restaurants would be quickly killed by normal Americans, fair and square. Problem solved, gene pool cleaned up, future conflict avoided. We could all get on with our lives in a respectful way.

                        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:27am

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                        Ain't this how the Purge became a thing?

                        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:42am

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                        We get it you’re racist.

                          Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 10:56am

                          Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                          What about that white district attorney that hit Big Boy (who is African American) a few days ago. Not only was he drunk but he was drinking in his car when the cops showed up. Not only that but

                          "Pettersen is also being held on two outstanding warrants from Ventura County stemming from DUI charges in 2014"

                          http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-big-boy-crash-20180823-story.html

                          But it's no big deal because he's white so it's not a crime. How do they even screen these people to become district attorneys?

                          What about Cohen who was granted immunity for his scandal. When white people do it it's not a crime, only when black people do it, am I right? Then they can turn around and say that only black people commit crimes.

                    mik, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:31am

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                    Honestly, you cannot be anything other than a troll. No person who sincerely believes the views you express here (and in other threads I have read over the last few days) could muster up the wherewithal to walk and talk at the same time, let alone write the primary school debate team arguments in favour of what you say.

                      identicon
                      Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:36am

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                      And by “troll” you mean that you can detect evil in my heart, and use that as a valid (to your Techdirt peers) criticism, when in fact you lack both the vocabulary and ability to reason required to actually debate anything.

                    John Smith, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:08pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                    This worked SO well in the Old West…

                Stephen T. Stone (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 12:02am

                We should give our police whatever they need to do their jobs and to subdue those who break our laws and threaten and murder law abiding citizens.

                Why do police in small towns that never see a crime like that LA shooting need military equipment?

                Normal Americans support police and respect their bravery and self sacrifice in the face of homicidal criminals.

                Define “normal Americans” in objective terms. (For that matter, define what you mean by “normal”.)

                Oh, and any respect that I show the police must be earned by the police. No one deserves automatic and unquestioned respect just for putting on a uniform.

                I think they should have blown his head off. Street justice for someone endanging not only the police but the general public. Bang, you’re dead. That would have been good.

                If the police can subdue a violent criminal without endangering innocent lives or killing the criminal, the police should do that. Killing a criminal/suspect should be the absolute last resort action taken by police, not the first.

                I’m guessing the assholes here would decry the lack of medical attention as heartless

                They could have gotten the suspect medical attention, then taken him into custody so he could stand trial for his crimes. If that suspect absolutely did not have to die for the police to keep innocent people safe, they had no reason to let him die other than so-called “street justice”.

                We, as a society, have placed our trust in the police to do what is necessary to protect the populace. We must not let that trust keep us from holding the police accountable for what they do while on the job. That accountability includes looking at why police departments ask for military hardware—and just what the hell they are doing with it.

                  identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 12:12am

                  Re:

                  Come on, Stephen, you have made a career here on Techdirt by distinguishing yourself from “normal Americans”. There is nothing normal about you. You’re a loud mouthed faggot that usually focuses on the word “shit” in your arguments (common among faggots, for obvious reasons).

                    identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:13am

                    Re: Re:

                    GTFO you gay-bashing ignoramus.

                      identicon
                      Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 2:55am

                      Re: Re: Re:

                      Why is it OK to bash the Police, who are (for the most part) law abiding, law enforcing, normal, heterosexual, family loving, children raising, public spirited, church going, self-sacrificing salt-of-the-earth men and women who uphold our community standards, ethics and morals, but not OK to bash those who publicly proclaim (as Stephen Gay Stone has done) their preference for abberant and bad smelling sexual perversion? Isn’t public bashing an equal opportunity activity?

                        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:13am

                        Re: Re: Re: Re:

                        You would have made a good inquisitor, as you would force others to conform to your belief system.

                          identicon
                          Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:25am

                          Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                          I did not ask Stephen Gay Stone to advertise his gayness. Personally, I could care less whether some people think the smell of feces is arousing or not. That is their business and not mine, assuming that they don’t do it in my proximity. Live and let live, especially with sexual things, I would really prefer not to know. It just sickens me that he would first describe himself as gay, and then use his familiarity with shit in the place of actual arguments, and then describe himself as a normal American, which he is decidedly not.

                            identicon
                            Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:44am

                            Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                            So when you choke on dick, do you make them wear the Trump mask, or do your wear it for them?

                              identicon
                              Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:48am

                              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                              Are you gay bashing? Trump bashing? Or is this another Techdirt supported debate by exhaustion argument, with a little sexual metaphor thrown in for good cause? Do you guys have a playbook?

                              I have heard an argument similar to this so many times on Techdirt that I infer it must be a policy and not an accident.

                                identicon
                                Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 4:03am

                                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                                Usually you homophobes are so far back in the closet your postal address is in Narnia. So if the cock fits...

                        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 7:21am

                        Stephen Gay Stone

                        When it comes to insults, you are nothing if not lazy. (And for the record: I identify as queer, consider myself bisexual, and land somewhere between 1 and 2 on the Kinsey scale.)

                          That One Guy (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 7:44am

                          Re:

                          When it comes to insults, you are nothing if not lazy.

                          Lazy and telling with their choice of insults. After all, accusing someone of being gay, or insinuating that they are in an attempt to insult them only works if both parties consider 'gay' as being insulting or somehow wrong. For those that don't it's little different than an accusation of being left-handed. It might be true, might not be, but either way so what?

                          (And for the record: I identify as queer, consider myself bisexual, and land somewhere between 1 and 2 on the Kinsey scale.)

                          If you consider yourself bi wouldn't identifying as bi be more fitting, or am I missing something?

                            identicon
                            Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:15am

                            Re: Re:

                            Boy, you’re really on point with this discussion, Mr. Obsessively Compulsive. Do you hear yourself? Are you embarrassed?

                Coyne Tibbets (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 12:14am

                Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                Interesting that you started this thread by asserting that, "There is more lawlessness in black neighborhoods. There are more weapons. There are more drugs. There are more criminals," as a justification for SWAT...

                ...and then finished up by presenting a justification for SWAT based on the North Hollywood shootout...that was comitted by two white men.

                  identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 12:29am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                  These facts remain true: There is more lawlessness in black neighborhoods. There are more weapons in black neighborhoods. There are more drugs in black neighborhoods. There are more criminals in black neighborhoods. You have offered nothing to dispute these well known facts.

                  And as I read the article, the “negative effect on public perception” is actually the “negative effect on CRIMINAL perception”. Criminals don’t like police, and they especially don’t like armed police.

                  Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 6:47am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                  .. and to jump in here with -

                  Multiple studies have shown the levels of drug activity are very similar in various neighborhoods, the claims of higher levels in the so called black neighborhoods is simply not true.

                    identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:09am

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                    Yes, and “17 Intelligence agencies agree” and “10,000 climate scientists agree” and horseshit without end.

                    Go walk through a black neighborhood in LA and tell me about what is true and not true.

                      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:21am

                      We get it, you hate Black people and love guns.

                        identicon
                        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:40am

                        Re:

                        No, I simply have a penchant for pointing out the obvious truth, it makes me happy every time.

                        For example, you have used the phrase “We get it, you hate (black people, Jews, gays, etc)” 27 times in the last 22 days. You make that the entirety of your comment, you just change the target.

                        You do it over and over, and it never seems to get old for you. You look stupid to everyone around you, but that seems not to bother you at all.

                      Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 11:16am

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch

                      How would walking thru a black neighborhood in LA prove any of your allegations?

                      I'm not telling you what is or isn't true, I pointed out several studies that disagree with your assertion. Which you cavalierly dismissed claiming it was like all the other things that you consider to be horseshit.

                      It must be really boring, and possibly a bit frustrating when one is all knowing and everyone else is stupid, my sympathies to your shrink.

    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 12:25am

    Displays of power make conflict less likely

    “Police officials talk about the necessity of SWAT teams and military gear using references to barricaded suspects, terrorist attacks, active shooters…. pretty much anything but what they actually use them for.”

    Is it possible that the REASON they don’t need to use overwhelming force is BECAUSE they display overwhelming force, and it serves as a deterrent?

    Is that POSSIBLE?

      Mike Masnick (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:02am

      Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely

      Is it possible that the REASON they don’t need to use overwhelming force is BECAUSE they display overwhelming force, and it serves as a deterrent?

      Do you really think criminals are thinking "Man, I'd only kidnap people if the local police didn't have military equipment and a crazy ass SWAT team?" They're not.

        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:14am

        Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely

        I assume that you are making a case that you understand how criminals think. I guess I could believe that. You sponsor a web site that attracts and defends the traitorous, illegitimate, immoral, unlawful, nefarious and disgusting elements of our society, it does indeed seem credible that you understand how criminals think.

        I would still offer the POSSIBLE explanation that my friend Donald J. Trump often makes about the display of force: The more you make obvious your overwhelming military superiority, the less likely it will be that you will have to deploy it.

        If it works on a global scale, why would it not work on a local scale? I’m not following your argument.

          PaulT (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:29am

          Re: Re: Re:

          "You sponsor a web site that attracts and defends the traitorous, illegitimate, immoral, unlawful, nefarious and disgusting elements of our society"

          ...and the normal people who are also here would rather you leave us alone.

          Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 2:32am

          Re: Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely

          The judge throwing out Shiva Ayyadurai's case really put a twist in your panties, didn't it, Hamilton?

          Noam Chomsky is not going to be on the jury. Unlike you, the judicial system actually wants to avoid introducing obvious bias and influence into a group of jurors. Sucks to be you!

          Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:46am

          Re: Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely

          Your friend! That’s rich. You’re so brown he’d try to deport your sorry ass as soon as look at you.

            identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:13am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely

            “You’re so brown”. Is that a racist remark about me? Or about Trump? Are you accusing me of not being white? Or being white? Am I showing my “white privilege” by even asking? What’s your point? Are you brown and ashamed? Are you an illegal alien? Are you sorry about your ass? Are you ugly and people won’t look at you, or they look away when they do? Am i rich? I’m not THAT rich, but I do make more than I spend, so I guess that’s rich from some points of view. Is that what you meant?

              Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 2:21pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely

              The projection is so thick here you could cut it with a knife. God bless your stupid, poor, lying, fraudulent, brown ass, Hamilton.

          Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 11:19am

          Re: Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely

          Wait ... trump is your friend?
          And here I thought you hated anyone who was not white.

      Coyne Tibbets (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:30am

      Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely

      Is it okay if the SWAT team drops by your house at 3 a.m. tomorrow morning for a display of overwhelming force? Thirty officers with assault weapons, flashbangs, and a tank to batter down your door? They have some criminals to deter and, oops, a warrant for the house next door to yours.

      If that doesn't sound like a good idea, you might consider the effects of the use of overwhelming force when it isn't needed. Perhaps it causes more damage than it deters?

        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:45am

        Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely

        Is this supposed to suffice as a logical argument for or against something? Or are you just wasting everybody’s time with a stupid example that no one would take seriously.

        Of course force, overwhelming or not, should be used carefully and only against those who require it.

        Why take the time to author such an obvious point? Debate by exhaustion? Stupidity without end in place of an actual argument?

        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 6:50am

        Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely

        Well - according to a prior poster, they would not have to actually use said force, just display said force.

        Like this has/will ever happen.

    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 1:47am

    All this proves is the police need sharks with lasers. pew pew pew

    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:51am

    When all you have is a hammer everything begins to look like a nail.

    When you're a cop everyone's a criminal.

      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 3:57am

      Re:

      You know my dad used to say something similar, he would say that most people need to be what they are. Kind of an obvious point, and in his case, he was a psychiatrist, I assume that meant he felt a little crazy.

      I would agree that many police may worry that they are criminals, so they over compensate by enlisting as police. That might be true.

      Personally, I’m a computer scientist. I think it’s because my whole family was full of soft-science psychologists, psychiatrists and sex therapists. That probably explains it.

    tom (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 4:17am

    Sadly, for many Police Departments, SWAT stands for Standard Weapons and Tactics, training is minimal, tactics have devolved into bash in the front door and yell conflicting instructions, and the results show it.

    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 4:56am

    In Fear for Your Life Against Cop-Delivered Terrorism...

    ...invoke your 2nd Amendment rights to defend your 4th Amendment rights.

    Original report way back when...[ https://www.nytimes.com/2006/11/23/us/23atlanta.html ].

    Bar the door in a way that offers enough delay to permit you to arm yourself, even if it's jack-booted, middle-of-the-night, door-kicks that wake you. Plan out your true cover, not merely concealment, kill zones, maintaining awareness of how intruders might mistake concealment for cover. Keep weapons sufficient to performing Mozambique Drills (chest-double-tap plus head-targeted finishing shot) on at least two intruders without reloading. Employ these methods against all profanity/obscenity-screaming, middle-of-the night intruders...ALL such deserve it.

    madasahatter (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 6:22am

    Not Surprised

    The problem with adopting infantry style tactics by the police is the fundamental difference between military and proper police tactics. Infantry tactics are about seizing and defending positions from other well equipped foes. In the case of seizing a position, minimizing time is a key element to maintain offensive movement and minimize casualties. In almost all (not all) police situations, waiting is an ally as you are not dealing often with a large, well organized force that is truly cohesive (gangs are nasty but not well organized fighting groups). So once you have a group isolated, you can often sit and wait for them to give up. Not very sexy or photogenic but effective.

    The few times a SWAT time would be useful they are often not immediately available. It is the first on the scene that have to deal the situation with whatever they have with them. And it may be over by the time SWAT shows up.

    One case people claim SWAT would have useful was UT Tower massacre by Charles Wightman(?). But in reality he was taken done by a scratch force of police and civilians (using their private weapons) who stormed the tower and killed him in a shootout. Here, it was the availability of people on the scene with weapons that stopped it.

    Also, once a valid warrant is issued, the timing of the execution can be done to minimize risk to the everyone. For example a search warrant does not need to served at 4 AM but can served at a more civil hour. Same for an arrest, one does not need to storm the residence but can wait for time and place where that is not necessary.

    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 6:41am

    Makes perfect sense when yoy realize that the mission of the policenis to protect and serve...those who rule.

      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:43am

      Re:

      Yes, citizen rule, that’s what we practice in America. That may be unfamiliar to you, it is unfamiliar to many either from or in other countries. But we like it here. Citizen rule. Voting. Courts. Money. Wealth. Power. All good things, and available to any who desire them. God Bless America.

        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 9:12am

        Re: Re:

        "Voting. Courts. Money. Wealth. Power. All good things, and available to any who desire them. God Bless America."

        Available to any who desire them ... this is not even funny.

    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 9:43am

    "So long as guns exist, however, our leaders should have the power to at least help decide how and to whom our society distributes that tool. Gun ownership should be treated not as a hobby or a recreational activity, but as a responsibility—and people who are irresponsible with guns should absolutely lose the right to own them."

    Show me a government or leaders that haven't abused this type of power over the citizens and then maybe we could talk.

    But don't be surprised if the government takes your idea of restricting rights with responsibility and applies it to other rights that you actually care about as well. History has repeatedly tagught that once precedent is established governments tend to barrel down that slippery slope like it'a a slip and slide.

    identicon
    John Smith, 25 Aug 2018 @ 11:47am

    The only way to stop this is to treat any violent crime as if it were murder, threats as aggravated assaults, and verbal aggression as simple assault, as well as sterilizing those who violate the above in order to weed it out of the DNA pool. Incarceration works to limit gene poolution but w are too tolerant of violent and aggressive behavior. The incidence of violence is a direct result of our tolerance for it.

      Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 12:00pm

      Re:

      You are quite the freak aren't you? I bet your parents are real proud.

      It is interesting to note that many who share your opinions also do not like evolution,and yet you discuss removal of genes from the pool.

      "The incidence of violence is a direct result of our tolerance for it."

      No, this is obviously wrong. Just more law 'n order bullshit, are you a private prison share holder or just repeating talking points?

        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 7:20pm

        Re: Re:

        Isn’t that interesting. You are imagining that these quotes are from the same author - they actually are not. They are from two different authors who share (at least a bit of) the same view.

        And no, I am not Shiva, or Charles Harder. What a small inventions world Techdirt readers live in, believing in only one or two authors of dissenting opinions, when the truth is the views here are in the (huge) minority. The majority disagree with you, they just don’t take the time to tell you. As an obvious citation of this, witness the election of Trump.

        I wonder if there is a name for this mental disorder.

          Killercool (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 7:44pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          ...Except, I don't know whether it was on purpose or not, but "John Smith" and several other "different people" reply for each other.

          In such a way that there are only two options:

          1: They are the same person, sockpuppeting in an effort to pretend they have widespread support.

          2: They are different people, but one or several of them are responding in such a way as to give the appearance of being the same person.

          Because you answer 1 guy, and the "other guy" (with an identicon that supports the sockpuppet theory) answers by saying "Where did I say that?"

          Or maybe they are cripplingly bad at internetting and are unable to grasp the concept of threads, while simultaneously being tech-savvy enough to jump TOR nodes in order to avoid imagined censorship. The same TOR nodes they have historically claimed only pirates and child pornographers have use for.

      Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 2:23pm

      Re:

      That’s why your kids are gonna put you in a home and never visit.

    Personanongrata, 25 Aug 2018 @ 11:57am

    State Sponsored Domestic Terrorism

    SWAT teams arose out of a need for elite response units to send to especially dangerous situations. It's quickly devolved into nothing more than a sideshow for warrant service -- an excuse to treat citizens like enemy combatants while needlessly escalating situations until they can justify the absurdly overblown tactics and weaponry being deployed.

    The use of SWAT for warrant service is state sponsored terrorism.

    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 7:37pm

    Tell us about the world you wish for, Techdirt

    There can be little doubt that Techdirt has an agenda, their themes are too homogenous for any other explanation. What is your agenda, exactly? Why not just be open about it an spell it out so it can be considered on the merits?

    This article, for example, attempts to justify taking powerful weapons away from law enforcement. Some (likely paid) commentators speak about disarming law enforcement altogether. You speak to the repression of gays, blacks, “brown” people, the illegitimacy of deportation. You would remove copyright protection, patent protection. You would redistribute wealth from those who earned it to those who did not. You would transfer your imagined “white privilege” from white people to non-white people. The list is long and repeated over and over, in article after article.

    Why not just paint the picture of your ideal society, rather than piecemeal ingredients scattered between articles and comments? Spell it out for us.

    Personally, I don’t think you could. I think your only opportunity is to take your frustration, historical racial hatred and thirst for bloody vengeance and disguise it in the form of idiotic articles like this one. You are just angry, nasty, uninformed and uneducated deviants and perverts that gather here to spew bullshit with no idea of how to structure or maintain a real society.

    Prove me wrong. Spell out your vision of SWAT, Police, Government, Privilege and Societal Norms that you believe would form cohesive society. My expectation would be you start with “kill all white people”, and quickly devolve from there, just like your philosophical brethren in South Africa.

    What is your vision?

      Toom1275 (profile), 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:10pm

      Re: Tell us about the world you wish for, Techdirt

      Wow. And yet you project that *others* are the ones with the severe brain damage?

        Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2018 @ 8:16pm

        Re: Re: Tell us about the world you wish for, Techdirt

        “Personally, I don’t think you could. I think your only opportunity is to take your frustration, historical racial hatred and thirst for bloody vengeance and disguise it in the form of idiotic articles like this one. You are just angry, nasty, uninformed and uneducated deviants and perverts that gather here to spew bullshit with no idea of how to structure or maintain a real society.”

        You are proving my point. Citing “severe brain damage” is not a vision, it is petty irrational disparagement. It is an idiotic and cowardly expression of nonsense clearly demonstrating your limited vocabulary and inability to expouse a cogent opinion.

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.