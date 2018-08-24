Research Paper Shows Militarized SWAT Teams Don't Make Cops -- Or The Public -- Any Safer
from the treating-citizens-like-enemy-combatants-is-never-a-good-idea dept
A study has been released confirming what many have suspected: militarization of law enforcement doesn't make communities safer, has zero effect on officer safety, and is rarely deployed as advertised when agencies make pitches for the acquisition of military gear.
The most frequent recipient of military tools and training are SWAT teams. Professor Jonathan Mummolo's research -- published by the National Academy of Sciences -- gained unprecedented access to SWAT deployment numbers, thanks to a public records request and a Maryland state law requiring documentation of every SWAT raid performed. (That law was allowed to expire by legislators who apparently felt it provided too much transparency and accountability.)
With these numbers, Mummolo was able to compare SWAT deployments to other stats, as well as see just how often SWAT teams were deployed to handle dangerous situations like robberies, shootings, hostage-taking, etc. What he discovered was, sadly, unsurprising. Police officials talk about the necessity of SWAT teams and military gear using references to barricaded suspects, terrorist attacks, active shooters…. pretty much anything but what they actually use them for. From the paper [PDF]:
[R]oughly 90% of SWAT deployments in that state over 5 fiscal years were conducted to serve search warrants. Previous work has shown that the use of SWAT teams to serve warrants, a practice which escalated as a result of the war on drugs, is an extremely disruptive event in the lives of citizens and often involves percussive grenades, battering rams, substantial property damage, and in rare cases deadly altercations stemming from citizens’ mistaken belief that they are experiencing a home invasion. [...] less than 5% of deployments involved a “barricade” scenario, which typically involves an armed suspect refusing to surrender to police. Violence to people and animals is rare, and gun shots are fired 1.2% of the time—roughly 100 deployments during this period. While the data suggest that indiscriminate violence is less common than some anecdotal reports suggest, they also show that the vast majority of SWAT deployments occur in connection with non-emergency scenarios, predominately to serve search warrants.
Similarly unsurprising is data showing SWAT teams are deployed far more often in areas with a higher concentration of African American residents. Mummolo's research shows a 10% increase in African American population resulted in a 10.5% increase in SWAT deployments.
All the gear obtained by police agencies to make officers safer doesn't seem to have an effect on officer safety. The data shows negligible effects on officer injuries or deaths. Despite being touted as essential tools to combat a supposed increase in criminal firepower, SWAT teams and their military gear spend more time serving warrants than facing dangerous situations. Maryland SWAT stats -- compared against other data reported by law enforcement agencies -- results in this conclusion:
[T]here is no evidence that acquiring a SWAT team lowers crime or promotes officer safety.
Surveys conducted by Mummolo show SWAT teams -- and police militarization in general -- have a negative effect on public perception. SWAT teams make the places they're frequently deployed seem less safe, even if crime stats don't back that up. Dressing up in military gear increases distrust of the law enforcement agency -- something especially pronounced in African American respondents.
Mummolo's conclusion, based on stats supplied by law enforcement agencies, is devastating. And it's likely to be ignored by every law enforcement agency in Maryland.
Given the concentration of deployments in communities of color, where trust in law enforcement and government at large is already depressed, the routine use of militarized police tactics by local agencies threatens to increase the historic tensions between marginalized groups and the state with no detectable public safety benefit. While SWAT teams arguably remain a necessary tool for violent emergency situations, restricting their use to those rare events may improve perceptions of police with little or no safety loss.
SWAT teams arose out of a need for elite response units to send to especially dangerous situations. It's quickly devolved into nothing more than a sideshow for warrant service -- an excuse to treat citizens like enemy combatants while needlessly escalating situations until they can justify the absurdly overblown tactics and weaponry being deployed.
Reader Comments
Risk compensation gone darker
The no-knock warrants for instance with SWAT teams are so cavaliar that they do no-knock raids on the wrong house without identifying themselves and get themselves killed karmically. Frankly the police objectively deserve to die when they raid the wrong house - no knock raids kill far more innocent people from wrong houses alone and their deaths help to bring caution to the rest of the force. Of course such sentiments are outright heresy given the 'we support our police' idiot public.
They may not all be bad but,
Everyone knows that black areas are more dangerous
What a pompously idiotic article and analysis. Just for a moment, consider reality. There is more lawlessness in black neighborhoods. There are more weapons. There are more drugs. There are more criminals.
Take a look at the numbers of shootings in Chicago, and how many are black on black.
What utter crap is written here.
The only “crap” here is your use of the black-on-black crime argument.
Re:
Do you have any concern at all for the lawless, shootings and murders that take place all around us, or are you content to talk about bullshit racist arguments until you are blue in the face?
Re: but guns "cause" violence
How is it that private citizens can't be trusted with guns, but people from that very same population of citizens can be fully trusted and safe with any gun... as long as they also get a government paycheck with the guns??
Yes, what is happening in Chicago sucks. Yes, I have concerns about the crimes that plague these United States; all Americans should. I do not, however, need a bad-faith argument about Black-on-Black crime to express that concern. Black people dying should not be treated as a statistic through which someone can win an Internet argument.
You offer up a lot of criticism for this article and my comment. What can you offer in terms of insight that might help solve the issue you put forth? I am admittedly out of my wheelhouse in that regard (other than saying “poverty is the root cause of most crime so let’s get around to helping the poor not be so poor”). If you have any actual ideas that are not rooted in racist rhetoric or complaints about the major political party that you despise, however, I would love to hear them.
Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
For any normal American, the whole article reeks of bullshit statistics combined with anti-American horseshit. Normal Americans support police and respect their bravery and self sacrifice in the face of homicidal criminals. As I remember in the LA incident, there were lawsuits brought because the police did not get one of the shooters medical attention fast enough and let him bleed out. Personally, I think they should have blown his head off. Street justice for someone endanging not only the police but the general public. Bang, you’re dead. That would have been good. I’m guessing the assholes here would decry the lack of medical attention as heartless, racist and whatever other labels are fashionable. Go ahead. I think he was black, too, maybe black and hispanic. Maybe he was poor, maybe he had a good reason to rob the bank. Maybe he suffered as a child in an unfair society. Have at it, ye defenders of bullshit and murderous thugs.
Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Government policemen did not exist in America until mid 19th Century -- citizens legally defended themselves.
Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Respect for others, for example. People with loaded firearms both give and receive more respect in relations with others, for obvious reasons. It would also serve to lessen the occurrence of repeat offenders, because they would be dead and not repeat their mistakes.
Let everybody strap a six-shooter to their leg and then they can have dinner where they please without the specter of a Maxine Waters mob giving them grief. Wear them at baseball games, too, that would discourage shooters of congressmen. It would lower the incarceration rate too, and be a boon for the funeral business. Probably improve the gene pool too.
My personal belief is that everyone carried loaded weapons, crime would drop dramatically, for obvious reasons. I’ll bet things in Chicago would get better in a hurry, too.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
"Respect for others, for example"
I live in a society where most people are not armed, yet most people are respectful of each other. Why does your society require deadly force to achieve this?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Citizen soldiers were the origin of this honorable tradition, which also involved killing British assholes that didn’t respect us or our ideas. We convinced them of our ideas using guns, and we have a good relationship with them even today, with respect running in both directions. Really, it’s true. We respect them and they respect us. It all works out for the better.
And, shooting is fun. I have never in my life pointed a loaded or unloaded weapon at another individual. Lots of targets, stop signs, those kinds of things. But never a person. Yet I have no doubt if the occasion arose where I could, for example, protect a congressman on a baseball field from a shooter, I would do so without hesitation, and feel very good about it. Bang, you’re dead. Not wounded, dead. LIke those fucking British in years gone by.
Maybe it’s in my blood.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Well, you really don't, and there's a lot of people who are thinking about it as a bad thing. But, you're one of those types who would rather have people die at preventable massacres so you can have fun shooting inanimate objects.
"Yet I have no doubt if the occasion arose where I could, for example, protect a congressman on a baseball field from a shooter"
You're actually more far more likely to be in a situation where people are being murdered around you, unable to help in any way, than you are to be a hero in your dumb action movie fantasy. Ask the people at the Las Vegas massacre if they'd have preferred everyone around them to have a gun, or if they'd just prefer the asshole in the hotel not having had any.
There's a reasonable discussion to be had, but when someone is placing Hollywood fantasies above actual events in his mind, you might see why some people might decide that the time for reasonable conversation has passed.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
And you write like a lady. In fact, you write like lesbian separatist.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Even my military father had an expression I’ll never forget along the same lines, it went “What is the definition of a good marriage? Answer: Whether the fucking you’re getting is worth the fucking you’re getting”.
It wouldn’t be funny if it wasn’t true. We all pay. That’s a fact.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Do you make them wear the Fran Drescher mask?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
What makes it funny is that the same person saying that people need to respect each other goes straight to advocating murder of people who disagree with them, and what ramps that humor up to 11 is that by their own standards they should be on the receiving end of a police 'subdual'/execution for said advocation, and that, again by their own standards, people should support the police in putting such a dangerous, homicidal individual away/down.
If I believed that they were actually serious they might be worrisome, but even trolling they time and time again demonstrate how utterly insane they are.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
You have posted on this web site 14,700 times, and counting. Who is the obsessive/compulsive?
You absolutely should be worried, but not about others.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
And even if you are personally NOT an “Insider”, you are definitely CONDONED and ENCOURAGED by the “Insiders”. That’s just the kind of place this is. Vile, disgusting, stinking sexually abberant shit in every direction, otherwise known as Techdirt.
So…Congress?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
So, you want to be a hero? When was the last time you helped out at an OD or a serious car wreck? Got a depressed friend to store his guns somewhere safe while he worked out his problems?
Sorry, when the cops have more weapons, they tend to want to use them...it simply doesn't make anyone more safe.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
"So, you want to be a hero"
Not particularly. Where did you get that from in my words?
"Got a depressed friend to store his guns somewhere safe while he worked out his problems?
I don't know anyone who owns guns, although I'd certainly convince such a person to seek help than I would be to demand he has the right to be allowed to own such weaponry if he has a real mental condition.
"Sorry, when the cops have more weapons, they tend to want to use them"
Yup, which is why it's a such problem at the minute over in the US, with cops pointlessly murdering people.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Those random US mortality stats indicate there will be much greener pastures elsewhere.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Why stop with guns? There are people whose physical size gives them an insurmountable edge. Segregate them.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Actually, Paul, the US loses about twice as many weapon owners to suicide with their weapon
...Now there's a scenario I can imagine Hamilton in.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Did you once consider that damaging public property is vandalism, and that shooting on or near a public road puts other people at risk. That is not safe gun handling by any reasonable standard.
You hear the shot, draw you gun and look around to see many people holding guns, who do you shoot. When the police, or security services people do the same, who do they shoot?
That is nice fiction, but is more likely to get innocent people killed, while the real shooter slips away in the confusion.
Remember a film is scripted, and so the 'good guys. know exactly who the 'bad guys' are, and do not have to figure that out in a real and often very confusing situation, with lots of people screaming, and running about in panic.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Cool story bro
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
What a strange comment to censor. Steve Scalise is an American Hero, shot in public, gravely sounded, but still waving to the public to calm their concerns for his safety as he was transported to an ambulance.
https://scalise.house.gov
Have you no respect here for American heros at all?
What a disgusting place this is. Railing against the police, censoring American heros, while celebrating traitors and abberants.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
The perfect society, that’s what the left calls it. Disarm everyone, except them, then shut up and keep your place in line, tipping your hat to the queers, lesbians, angry blacks and lazy murderous illegal immigrants while they spend your money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well aren’t you just a huge bigot? Putting your hate for everyone who is not a wealthy straight White male aside…
You seem to have sorely mistaken the positions of the “far left” with that of most progressives/liberals. While there are people in that political bent who do believe in abolishing the Second Amendment, most of them believe in tighter gun control on the level of Australia or, say, Japan. The same goes for “disarming the police”: Some progressives/liberals may want to disarm the police, but most of them believe in holding LEOs fully accountable for any discharge of their weapons and training LEOs to use non-lethal tactics for subduing people. The “extreme” positions you mention are offered to gun nuts who think any form of gun control is a kind of castration—personal or cultural—so they can argue that the less extreme positions are “slippery slopes” to “gun-grabbers disarming everyone”.
I despise guns. I wish they had never been invented. They are a tool built for a single violent purpose: causing severe injury to living beings. So long as guns exist, however, our leaders should have the power to at least help decide how and to whom our society distributes that tool. Gun ownership should be treated not as a hobby or a recreational activity, but as a responsibility—and people who are irresponsible with guns should absolutely lose the right to own them.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
So, let's see. Referring back to your first assertion again:
And now consider this post:
Is it really likely, by your reasoning, that having more blacks have more weapons, carried openly, would improve things?
Obviously not, since the "specter of a Maxine Waters mob" is a major concern of yours, such that you can't even go down to the local barbecue without fear that one of those mobs will turn up. So, since you obviously won't want any blacks to be carrying those open-carry guns, the meaning of this becomes clear, too:
Because removing all those blacks from the gene pool would reduce the incarceration rate, gotcha.
See? I do understand where you're coming from...and so does everyone else.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
I think the majority of the Maxine Waters inspired agitators that would chase people out of restaurants for their political associations, black or otherwise, are chicken shit assholes and would be too afraid to carry guns or confront people who do. Those who would carry guns in order to chase legitimate citizens out of restaurants would be quickly killed by normal Americans, fair and square. Problem solved, gene pool cleaned up, future conflict avoided. We could all get on with our lives in a respectful way.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
"Pettersen is also being held on two outstanding warrants from Ventura County stemming from DUI charges in 2014"
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-big-boy-crash-20180823-story.html
But it's no big deal because he's white so it's not a crime. How do they even screen these people to become district attorneys?
What about Cohen who was granted immunity for his scandal. When white people do it it's not a crime, only when black people do it, am I right? Then they can turn around and say that only black people commit crimes.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Why do police in small towns that never see a crime like that LA shooting need military equipment?
Define “normal Americans” in objective terms. (For that matter, define what you mean by “normal”.)
Oh, and any respect that I show the police must be earned by the police. No one deserves automatic and unquestioned respect just for putting on a uniform.
If the police can subdue a violent criminal without endangering innocent lives or killing the criminal, the police should do that. Killing a criminal/suspect should be the absolute last resort action taken by police, not the first.
They could have gotten the suspect medical attention, then taken him into custody so he could stand trial for his crimes. If that suspect absolutely did not have to die for the police to keep innocent people safe, they had no reason to let him die other than so-called “street justice”.
We, as a society, have placed our trust in the police to do what is necessary to protect the populace. We must not let that trust keep us from holding the police accountable for what they do while on the job. That accountability includes looking at why police departments ask for military hardware—and just what the hell they are doing with it.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I have heard an argument similar to this so many times on Techdirt that I infer it must be a policy and not an accident.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
When it comes to insults, you are nothing if not lazy. (And for the record: I identify as queer, consider myself bisexual, and land somewhere between 1 and 2 on the Kinsey scale.)
Re:
When it comes to insults, you are nothing if not lazy.
Lazy and telling with their choice of insults. After all, accusing someone of being gay, or insinuating that they are in an attempt to insult them only works if both parties consider 'gay' as being insulting or somehow wrong. For those that don't it's little different than an accusation of being left-handed. It might be true, might not be, but either way so what?
(And for the record: I identify as queer, consider myself bisexual, and land somewhere between 1 and 2 on the Kinsey scale.)
If you consider yourself bi wouldn't identifying as bi be more fitting, or am I missing something?
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Interesting that you started this thread by asserting that, "There is more lawlessness in black neighborhoods. There are more weapons. There are more drugs. There are more criminals," as a justification for SWAT...
...and then finished up by presenting a justification for SWAT based on the North Hollywood shootout...that was comitted by two white men.
Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
And as I read the article, the “negative effect on public perception” is actually the “negative effect on CRIMINAL perception”. Criminals don’t like police, and they especially don’t like armed police.
Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Multiple studies have shown the levels of drug activity are very similar in various neighborhoods, the claims of higher levels in the so called black neighborhoods is simply not true.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
Go walk through a black neighborhood in LA and tell me about what is true and not true.
We get it, you hate Black people and love guns.
Re:
For example, you have used the phrase “We get it, you hate (black people, Jews, gays, etc)” 27 times in the last 22 days. You make that the entirety of your comment, you just change the target.
You do it over and over, and it never seems to get old for you. You look stupid to everyone around you, but that seems not to bother you at all.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: meanwhile, back at the ranch
I'm not telling you what is or isn't true, I pointed out several studies that disagree with your assertion. Which you cavalierly dismissed claiming it was like all the other things that you consider to be horseshit.
It must be really boring, and possibly a bit frustrating when one is all knowing and everyone else is stupid, my sympathies to your shrink.
Displays of power make conflict less likely
Is it possible that the REASON they don’t need to use overwhelming force is BECAUSE they display overwhelming force, and it serves as a deterrent?
Is that POSSIBLE?
Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely
Is it possible that the REASON they don’t need to use overwhelming force is BECAUSE they display overwhelming force, and it serves as a deterrent?
Do you really think criminals are thinking "Man, I'd only kidnap people if the local police didn't have military equipment and a crazy ass SWAT team?" They're not.
Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely
I would still offer the POSSIBLE explanation that my friend Donald J. Trump often makes about the display of force: The more you make obvious your overwhelming military superiority, the less likely it will be that you will have to deploy it.
If it works on a global scale, why would it not work on a local scale? I’m not following your argument.
Re: Re: Re:
...and the normal people who are also here would rather you leave us alone.
Re: Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely
Noam Chomsky is not going to be on the jury. Unlike you, the judicial system actually wants to avoid introducing obvious bias and influence into a group of jurors. Sucks to be you!
Re: Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely
Re: Re: Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely
Re: Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely
And here I thought you hated anyone who was not white.
Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely
If that doesn't sound like a good idea, you might consider the effects of the use of overwhelming force when it isn't needed. Perhaps it causes more damage than it deters?
Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely
Of course force, overwhelming or not, should be used carefully and only against those who require it.
Why take the time to author such an obvious point? Debate by exhaustion? Stupidity without end in place of an actual argument?
Re: Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely
Re: Re: Displays of power make conflict less likely
Like this has/will ever happen.
When you're a cop everyone's a criminal.
Re:
I would agree that many police may worry that they are criminals, so they over compensate by enlisting as police. That might be true.
Personally, I’m a computer scientist. I think it’s because my whole family was full of soft-science psychologists, psychiatrists and sex therapists. That probably explains it.
In Fear for Your Life Against Cop-Delivered Terrorism...
Original report way back when...[ https://www.nytimes.com/2006/11/23/us/23atlanta.html ].
Bar the door in a way that offers enough delay to permit you to arm yourself, even if it's jack-booted, middle-of-the-night, door-kicks that wake you. Plan out your true cover, not merely concealment, kill zones, maintaining awareness of how intruders might mistake concealment for cover. Keep weapons sufficient to performing Mozambique Drills (chest-double-tap plus head-targeted finishing shot) on at least two intruders without reloading. Employ these methods against all profanity/obscenity-screaming, middle-of-the night intruders...ALL such deserve it.
Not Surprised
The few times a SWAT time would be useful they are often not immediately available. It is the first on the scene that have to deal the situation with whatever they have with them. And it may be over by the time SWAT shows up.
One case people claim SWAT would have useful was UT Tower massacre by Charles Wightman(?). But in reality he was taken done by a scratch force of police and civilians (using their private weapons) who stormed the tower and killed him in a shootout. Here, it was the availability of people on the scene with weapons that stopped it.
Also, once a valid warrant is issued, the timing of the execution can be done to minimize risk to the everyone. For example a search warrant does not need to served at 4 AM but can served at a more civil hour. Same for an arrest, one does not need to storm the residence but can wait for time and place where that is not necessary.
Re:
Re: Re:
Available to any who desire them ... this is not even funny.
Show me a government or leaders that haven't abused this type of power over the citizens and then maybe we could talk.
But don't be surprised if the government takes your idea of restricting rights with responsibility and applies it to other rights that you actually care about as well. History has repeatedly tagught that once precedent is established governments tend to barrel down that slippery slope like it'a a slip and slide.
Re:
It is interesting to note that many who share your opinions also do not like evolution,and yet you discuss removal of genes from the pool.
"The incidence of violence is a direct result of our tolerance for it."
No, this is obviously wrong. Just more law 'n order bullshit, are you a private prison share holder or just repeating talking points?
Re: Re:
And no, I am not Shiva, or Charles Harder. What a small inventions world Techdirt readers live in, believing in only one or two authors of dissenting opinions, when the truth is the views here are in the (huge) minority. The majority disagree with you, they just don’t take the time to tell you. As an obvious citation of this, witness the election of Trump.
I wonder if there is a name for this mental disorder.
Re: Re: Re:
In such a way that there are only two options:
1: They are the same person, sockpuppeting in an effort to pretend they have widespread support.
2: They are different people, but one or several of them are responding in such a way as to give the appearance of being the same person.
Because you answer 1 guy, and the "other guy" (with an identicon that supports the sockpuppet theory) answers by saying "Where did I say that?"
Or maybe they are cripplingly bad at internetting and are unable to grasp the concept of threads, while simultaneously being tech-savvy enough to jump TOR nodes in order to avoid imagined censorship. The same TOR nodes they have historically claimed only pirates and child pornographers have use for.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
State Sponsored Domestic Terrorism
SWAT teams arose out of a need for elite response units to send to especially dangerous situations. It's quickly devolved into nothing more than a sideshow for warrant service -- an excuse to treat citizens like enemy combatants while needlessly escalating situations until they can justify the absurdly overblown tactics and weaponry being deployed.
The use of SWAT for warrant service is state sponsored terrorism.
Tell us about the world you wish for, Techdirt
This article, for example, attempts to justify taking powerful weapons away from law enforcement. Some (likely paid) commentators speak about disarming law enforcement altogether. You speak to the repression of gays, blacks, “brown” people, the illegitimacy of deportation. You would remove copyright protection, patent protection. You would redistribute wealth from those who earned it to those who did not. You would transfer your imagined “white privilege” from white people to non-white people. The list is long and repeated over and over, in article after article.
Why not just paint the picture of your ideal society, rather than piecemeal ingredients scattered between articles and comments? Spell it out for us.
Personally, I don’t think you could. I think your only opportunity is to take your frustration, historical racial hatred and thirst for bloody vengeance and disguise it in the form of idiotic articles like this one. You are just angry, nasty, uninformed and uneducated deviants and perverts that gather here to spew bullshit with no idea of how to structure or maintain a real society.
Prove me wrong. Spell out your vision of SWAT, Police, Government, Privilege and Societal Norms that you believe would form cohesive society. My expectation would be you start with “kill all white people”, and quickly devolve from there, just like your philosophical brethren in South Africa.
What is your vision?
Re: Tell us about the world you wish for, Techdirt
Re: Re: Tell us about the world you wish for, Techdirt
You are proving my point. Citing “severe brain damage” is not a vision, it is petty irrational disparagement. It is an idiotic and cowardly expression of nonsense clearly demonstrating your limited vocabulary and inability to expouse a cogent opinion.
