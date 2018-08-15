Prisons Switch Device Providers; Render $11.3 Million Of Inmate-Purchased Music Worthless
Yet again, when it comes to digital goods, you don't own what you buy. Inmates in Florida's prison system are learning this fact of life, thanks to a change in jail "entertainment" providers.
In April last year, the Florida Department of Corrections struck a deal with JPay. The private company, spearheading a push to sell profit-driven multimedia tablets to incarcerated people across the country, would be allowed to bring the technology to every facility in the nation’s third-largest prison system.
But there was a catch.
Inmates had already been purchasing electronic entertainment for the last seven years — an MP3 player program run by a different company: Access Corrections. For around $100, Access sold various models of MP3 players that inmates could then use to download songs for $1.70 each. Inmates could keep them in their dorms.
The demand was clear. More than 30,299 players were sold, and 6.7 million songs were downloaded over the life of the Access contract, according to the Department of Corrections. That’s about $11.3 million worth of music.
Because of the tablets, inmates will have to return the players, and they can't transfer the music they already purchased onto their new devices.
The corrections system is switching to JPay. Unfortunately, nothing else is switching. Money isn't easy to obtain in prison, meaning most of this suddenly useless music was purchased with funds from friends and family at inflated prices. The prison system comes out of it OK. It has collected $11.3 million on the sale of worthless infinite goods to a literally captive audience.
Now, with a lucrative JPay contract in effect, inmates are out millions of dollars in digital goods. The only options to keep what they purchased means shelling out more cash for the opportunity to put their purchased music completely out of reach.
The Department of Corrections negotiated an extension with Access Corrections to allow inmates to keep their MP3 players until January 23, 2019 if they choose not to participate in the tablet program.
Manderfield, the department spokesman, said that a department code prohibits inmates from owning more than one MP3 player at a time, but even without that, inmates would be able to keep the players because the contract is ending and there would be no way to service them.
Once returned, the inmates can pay a $25 fee to have their device unlocked or their music downloaded onto a CD before being shipped out to a non-prison address.
All of this stupidity is made possible by greed, greed, and more greed. First, the move to JPay gives Florida prisons even more money: $2.75 every time someone adds money to a JPay account, as well as a cut of any new content sold to inmates for the new devices. This has already resulted in $3.9 million in commissions over a twelve-month period covering April 2017 to March 2018.
The music end involves greed as well. Licensing is a nightmare, thanks to the endless meddling of music labels and performance rights organizations. An MP3 should be able to travel to any other device that supports that format, but it never does (especially not if the devices are controlled by an outside contractor). Licensing fees paid by Access Corrections apparently don't cover transfers of infinite goods to devices produced and sold by someone else. JPay handles its own licensing and even if it covers much of the purchased music, that's just not acceptable to everyone up the line waiting with their hands out.
People who don't have much money or any way to earn much of it are out $11.3 million. The prison gets paid. The service contractors get paid. The labels and PROs get paid. Everyone comes out of this fine except for the people who paid for the goods. If they want to "own" more music, they'll be paying everyone else twice for something they bought.
Reader Comments
Bend over
Re:
LOL, look at this poor innocent person who believes that class action lawsuits are still possible after the SCOTUS and Federal Government made them virtually nonexistent.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Unless you find an attorney willing to do pro bono, but I doubt that many will find such a person and therefore said peons will not be able to seek justice in a court of law.
The corp is better off because there are no law suits from poor little people as opposed to one huge one with big time lawyers and don't forget the accompanying public exposure of your dirty laundry.
Re: Re: Re:
That's what the cell phone company that won a SCOTUS ruling on the subject was counting on when they falsely advertised 'free' phones, and then charged people over $30 for that phone on their monthly phone bill (the bill were state taxes they didn't mention weren't covered in their 'free' phone).
"You uh... sure you're not on the wrong side of those bars?"
The only thing that could twist the knife in the backs of the prisoners more is if one of those affected was in jail for theft/robbery.
Steal a few hundred or thousand in cash/property: Go to jail
Steal millions worth from people who have no recourse: Year-end bonus.
"Well yes, but see it's okay when WE do it..."
It always amuses me to see those types constantly act as though they have the moral high-ground versus the 'entitled and greedy pirates' when quite often they're making those declarations from an ever deepening 'how low can we sink?' hole that they just keep digging.
Dont need to beat them anymore..
I wonder if they get credit towards any FINES they are supposed to pay...
Does this count tpowards paying your lawyer??
Slavery was never abolished
Translation: You can have all the slave labour you want, providing that you first get a rubber-stamped conviction and brand them as criminals.
And then, when they're not working for you, you can make money off of them in whatever other ways you can think of.
If anything, prisons should make money off of rehabilitation, so that the less recidivism they see, the more funding they get. Instead, prisons have a perverse incentive to keep their inmates offending after release, to keep the money flowing in: from the money to house them, from the money from work programs, from the money for music scams and phone scams and everything else.
Imprisonment for profit is a horrible idea, and should be ended.
Re: Slavery was never abolished
And your point was? Just as a reminder: this is the U.S. government we are talking about.
Re: Re: Slavery was never abolished
Although I could be wrong.
Re: Re: Re: Slavery was never abolished
No, no, you got the gist of it.
At least someone here can read between the lines and pick up on subtext.
Outside of prison, I can rip mp3's of CDs I own... (as the RIAA screams) and I can DL music purchased from online sites to any of my devices... They claim they can't give it to the prisoners... yet are shipping a CD or the unlocked device as long as it is outside of prison.
I'm confused how the tablets were acceptable in the prison & suddenly now that they can triple dip again they can't keep them.
A nation of laws
Re: A nation of laws
These liars are so brainwashed with their own bullshit, they actually believe their cult of personality is rule of law.
What happens next year? Is the situation any different with the JPay agreement, or can they just do this again in a year or two to make everyone pay up again?
Re:
A large majority of inmates are there because they took a plea bargain, it was the only option available to them even tho they did nothing wrong. Fight the charges and you end up serving more time than the so called "bargain" because the public defender is intentionally underfunded and over worked thus resulting in their inability to adequately defend those in need of an attorney. This is by design, the private prison corporations make money by imprisoning any and all they possibly can. Campaign contributions keep the "law 'n order" politicians in charge of the district attorneys office thus perpetuating the horrific and disgusting situation.
Oh yeah - and prisoners still have rights dumbass.
Re: Re:
