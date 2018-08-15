Daily Deal: Sticky Password Premium >>
<< On Thursday, Ajit Pai Has To Explain Why His...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Aug 15th 2018 9:31am


Filed Under:
copyright, flordia department of corrections, florida, mp3s, music, prisons

Companies:
access corrections, jpay



Prisons Switch Device Providers; Render $11.3 Million Of Inmate-Purchased Music Worthless

from the fucked-up dept

Yet again, when it comes to digital goods, you don't own what you buy. Inmates in Florida's prison system are learning this fact of life, thanks to a change in jail "entertainment" providers.

In April last year, the Florida Department of Corrections struck a deal with JPay. The private company, spearheading a push to sell profit-driven multimedia tablets to incarcerated people across the country, would be allowed to bring the technology to every facility in the nation’s third-largest prison system.

But there was a catch.

Inmates had already been purchasing electronic entertainment for the last seven years — an MP3 player program run by a different company: Access Corrections. For around $100, Access sold various models of MP3 players that inmates could then use to download songs for $1.70 each. Inmates could keep them in their dorms.

The demand was clear. More than 30,299 players were sold, and 6.7 million songs were downloaded over the life of the Access contract, according to the Department of Corrections. That’s about $11.3 million worth of music.

Because of the tablets, inmates will have to return the players, and they can't transfer the music they already purchased onto their new devices.

The corrections system is switching to JPay. Unfortunately, nothing else is switching. Money isn't easy to obtain in prison, meaning most of this suddenly useless music was purchased with funds from friends and family at inflated prices. The prison system comes out of it OK. It has collected $11.3 million on the sale of worthless infinite goods to a literally captive audience.

Now, with a lucrative JPay contract in effect, inmates are out millions of dollars in digital goods. The only options to keep what they purchased means shelling out more cash for the opportunity to put their purchased music completely out of reach.

The Department of Corrections negotiated an extension with Access Corrections to allow inmates to keep their MP3 players until January 23, 2019 if they choose not to participate in the tablet program.

Manderfield, the department spokesman, said that a department code prohibits inmates from owning more than one MP3 player at a time, but even without that, inmates would be able to keep the players because the contract is ending and there would be no way to service them.

Once returned, the inmates can pay a $25 fee to have their device unlocked or their music downloaded onto a CD before being shipped out to a non-prison address.

All of this stupidity is made possible by greed, greed, and more greed. First, the move to JPay gives Florida prisons even more money: $2.75 every time someone adds money to a JPay account, as well as a cut of any new content sold to inmates for the new devices. This has already resulted in $3.9 million in commissions over a twelve-month period covering April 2017 to March 2018.

The music end involves greed as well. Licensing is a nightmare, thanks to the endless meddling of music labels and performance rights organizations. An MP3 should be able to travel to any other device that supports that format, but it never does (especially not if the devices are controlled by an outside contractor). Licensing fees paid by Access Corrections apparently don't cover transfers of infinite goods to devices produced and sold by someone else. JPay handles its own licensing and even if it covers much of the purchased music, that's just not acceptable to everyone up the line waiting with their hands out.

People who don't have much money or any way to earn much of it are out $11.3 million. The prison gets paid. The service contractors get paid. The labels and PROs get paid. Everyone comes out of this fine except for the people who paid for the goods. If they want to "own" more music, they'll be paying everyone else twice for something they bought.

25 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Graham J (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 9:46am

    Bend over

    So now when inmates bend over it's the music industry that's giving it to them up the behind. Big Bubba down the hall is no doubt jealous.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Aug 2018 @ 9:49am

    I see a class action lawsuit in the inmates future?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ShadowNinja (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 9:56am

      Re:

      The US justice system, letting people legally defined as slaves under the 13th amendment file a class action lawsuit?

      LOL, look at this poor innocent person who believes that class action lawsuits are still possible after the SCOTUS and Federal Government made them virtually nonexistent.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Bergman (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 12:12pm

        Re: Re:

        Please enlighten me then -- how exactly is a company better off having to defend 30,000+ individual lawsuits than one single class action lawsuit?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 15 Aug 2018 @ 12:46pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          $$$ ..... Little have none.

          Unless you find an attorney willing to do pro bono, but I doubt that many will find such a person and therefore said peons will not be able to seek justice in a court of law.

          The corp is better off because there are no law suits from poor little people as opposed to one huge one with big time lawyers and don't forget the accompanying public exposure of your dirty laundry.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          ShadowNinja (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 12:46pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Because the cost of a few dozen songs is far less then the cost of a lawsuit 99.9999% of those people won't be filing lawsuits.

          That's what the cell phone company that won a SCOTUS ruling on the subject was counting on when they falsely advertised 'free' phones, and then charged people over $30 for that phone on their monthly phone bill (the bill were state taxes they didn't mention weren't covered in their 'free' phone).

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 9:54am

    "You uh... sure you're not on the wrong side of those bars?"

    The only thing that could twist the knife in the backs of the prisoners more is if one of those affected was in jail for theft/robbery.

    Steal a few hundred or thousand in cash/property: Go to jail

    Steal millions worth from people who have no recourse: Year-end bonus.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 10:01am

    Now, let's talk about that "theft" thing the copymorons keep yelling...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 10:08am

      "Well yes, but see it's okay when WE do it..."

      It always amuses me to see those types constantly act as though they have the moral high-ground versus the 'entitled and greedy pirates' when quite often they're making those declarations from an ever deepening 'how low can we sink?' hole that they just keep digging.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 10:20am

    Dont need to beat them anymore..

    WOW..
    I wonder if they get credit towards any FINES they are supposed to pay...
    Does this count tpowards paying your lawyer??

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Aug 2018 @ 10:20am

    Slavery was never abolished

    Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

    Translation: You can have all the slave labour you want, providing that you first get a rubber-stamped conviction and brand them as criminals.

    And then, when they're not working for you, you can make money off of them in whatever other ways you can think of.

    If anything, prisons should make money off of rehabilitation, so that the less recidivism they see, the more funding they get. Instead, prisons have a perverse incentive to keep their inmates offending after release, to keep the money flowing in: from the money to house them, from the money from work programs, from the money for music scams and phone scams and everything else.

    Imprisonment for profit is a horrible idea, and should be ended.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 15 Aug 2018 @ 10:44am

      Re: Slavery was never abolished

      Imprisonment for profit is a horrible idea, and should be ended.

      And your point was? Just as a reminder: this is the U.S. government we are talking about.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Aug 2018 @ 11:18am

        Re: Re: Slavery was never abolished

        Possibly the point was ... "Imprisonment for profit is a horrible idea, and should be ended."

        Although I could be wrong.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 15 Aug 2018 @ 4:25pm

          Re: Re: Re: Slavery was never abolished

          No, no, you got the gist of it.

          At least someone here can read between the lines and pick up on subtext.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Aug 2018 @ 10:24am

    Modern day slavery

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 11:14am

    You don't own what you purchased, so we took it away & demand you buy it again.

    Outside of prison, I can rip mp3's of CDs I own... (as the RIAA screams) and I can DL music purchased from online sites to any of my devices... They claim they can't give it to the prisoners... yet are shipping a CD or the unlocked device as long as it is outside of prison.

    I'm confused how the tablets were acceptable in the prison & suddenly now that they can triple dip again they can't keep them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Tin-Foil-Hat, 15 Aug 2018 @ 11:28am

    A nation of laws

    You know how politicians say something like "the US is a nation of laws" in their speeches? I always hear this subtext "that don't apply to me."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Aug 2018 @ 12:50pm

      Re: A nation of laws

      Yeah - rule of law vs rule of man - LOL

      These liars are so brainwashed with their own bullshit, they actually believe their cult of personality is rule of law.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 1:36pm

    Would these tablets be the same ones about which the prison guards and/or their union are having a cow?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    crade (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 1:44pm

    One piece of info missing from this article that I am particularly curious about:

    What happens next year? Is the situation any different with the JPay agreement, or can they just do this again in a year or two to make everyone pay up again?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Aug 2018 @ 2:38pm

    But they're criminals! They don't or at least shouldn't have any rights! You just ask those in charge of the prisons and who are milking the same system, under 'legal rip off' methods, the same system that put the 'criminals' where the are and complain about them doing nothing legal when released!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Aug 2018 @ 3:39pm

      Re:

      You assume they all actually did what they are/were accused of doing? This is not the case.

      A large majority of inmates are there because they took a plea bargain, it was the only option available to them even tho they did nothing wrong. Fight the charges and you end up serving more time than the so called "bargain" because the public defender is intentionally underfunded and over worked thus resulting in their inability to adequately defend those in need of an attorney. This is by design, the private prison corporations make money by imprisoning any and all they possibly can. Campaign contributions keep the "law 'n order" politicians in charge of the district attorneys office thus perpetuating the horrific and disgusting situation.

      Oh yeah - and prisoners still have rights dumbass.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Nurlip (profile), 15 Aug 2018 @ 3:49pm

    Reform. The goal of prisons.. at some point in the past. Any inmate who is released after this kind of (financial/pychological) abuse and still capable of believing that the elitest corporate class is capable of fair play is probably a saint. More likely, those released will only rebel harder against the 'system' creating more problems that utimately affect the majority with almost zero consequence for the elites. It's so neat and tidy, it almost seems as though it were by design.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Aug 2018 @ 3:52pm

    I work at a prison. I'd call this a "modern" way to start a riot.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: Sticky Password Premium >>
<< On Thursday, Ajit Pai Has To Explain Why His...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:41 Court Says CBP Likely Violating First Amendment By Forbidding Photography Of Publicly-Viewable Border Crossings (5)
13:39 Disney Gets Early Loss In Trademark, Copyright Suit Against Unlicensed Birthday Party Characters (8)
12:12 Facebook Bans 'Promotion' Of Kodi Boxes, Even If They're Perfectly Legal (29)
10:46 Irony Alert: Disney (Yes, DISNEY!) Whines About 'Overzealous Copyright Holders' (26)
10:41 Daily Deal: Sticky Password Premium (2)
09:31 Prisons Switch Device Providers; Render $11.3 Million Of Inmate-Purchased Music Worthless (25)
06:18 On Thursday, Ajit Pai Has To Explain Why His FCC Made Up A DDOS Attack And Lied To Congress (35)
03:15 Australian Gov't Floats New Batch Of Compelled Access Legislation With An Eye On Encryption (19)

Tuesday

19:26 Bruce Lee's Estate Gets Stiff Roundhouse Kick After Trying To Block Theater Company's Trademark (7)
15:37 Iowa Supreme Court Thinks Things Are Too Tough For Bad Cops, Adopts Qualified Immunity Defense (26)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.