ICANN Loses Yet Again In Its Quixotic Quest To Obtain A Special Exemption From The EU's GDPR

Back in May, we wrote about the bizarre attempt by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to exempt itself from the EU's new privacy legislation, the GDPR. ICANN sought an injunction to force EPAG, a Tucows-owned registrar based in Bonn, Germany, to collect administrative and technical contacts as part of the domain name registration process. EPAG had refused, because it felt doing so would fall foul of the GDPR. A German court turned down ICANN's request, but without addressing the question whether gathering that information would breach the GDPR.

As the organization's timeline of the case indicates, ICANN then appealed to the Higher Regional Court of Cologne, Germany, against the ruling. Meanwhile, the lower court that issued the original judgment decided to re-visit the case, which it has the option to do upon receipt of an appeal. However, it did not change its view, and referred the matter to the upper Court. The Appellate Court of Cologne has issued its judgment (pdf), with a comprehensive smackdown of ICANN, yet again (via The Register):

Regardless of the fact that already in view of the convincing remarks of the Regional Court in its orders of 29 May 2018 and 16 July 2018 the existence of a claim for a preliminary injunction (Verfügungsanspruch) is doubtful, at least with regard to the main application, the granting the sought interim injunction fails in any case because the Applicant has not sufficiently explained and made credible a reason for a preliminary injunction (Verfügungsgrund).

The Appellate Court pointed out that ICANN could hardly claim it would suffer "irreparable harm" if it were not granted an injunction forcing EPAG to gather the additional data. If necessary, ICANN could collect that information at a later date, without any serious consequences. ICANN's case was further undermined by the fact that gathering administrative and technical contacts in the past had always been on a voluntary basis, so not doing so could hardly cause great damage.

Once more, then, the question of whether collecting this extra personal information was forbidden under the GDPR was not addressed, since ICANN's argument was found wanting irrespective of that privacy issue. And because no interpretation of the GDPR was required for the case, the Appellate Court also ruled there were no grounds for referring the question to the EU's highest court, the Court of Justice of the European Union.

ICANN says that it is "considering its next steps", but it's hard to see what those might be, given the unanimous verdict of the courts. Maybe it's time for ICANN to comply with the EU law like everybody else, and for it to stop wasting money in its forlorn attempts to get EU courts to grant it a special exemption from the GDPR's rules.

