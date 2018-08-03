This Week In Techdirt History: July 29th -... >>
Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Aug 3rd 2018 7:39pm


Filed Under:
australia, censorship, copyright, fan subs, site blocking, subtitles



The War On Fan-Subtitles Comes To Australia in The Form Of Site-Blocking

from the block-party dept

One of the more curious fronts in the never ending copyright wars is the one launched against fan-made subtitles. The theory from the entertainment industry goes something like this: these subtitles allow pirates to download movies in foreign countries and then apply the subtitles to view them coherently, therefore it's all copyright infringement. It's a dumb argument on many levels, but chiefly because it's inescapably true that the entertainment industry has done an absolutely terrible job of making sure it releases its own subtitled movies in these same countries and in these same languages. In other words, the entertainment industry isn't going to serve you foreigners, and we're not going to let anyone else serve you either. To date, much of this front of the war has been fought in Europe.

But now it's poised to make landfall in Australia, where a site-blocking request lobbed by a group of entertainment industry players has, for the first time, included fansub sites.

Together the companies filed an application for the broadest-ever blocking injunctionat the Federal Court in Australia. If successful, it would compel Australia’s ISPs to block a record-setting 151 domains related to 77 ‘pirate’ sites.

The list of ISPs in the case is familiar. Telstra, Optus, Vocus, TPG and their subsidiaries are all named as respondents in the case with the addition of Vodafone, which was added after recently entering the fixed-line broadband market.  What is notable about the list is the inclusion, for the first time, of sites such as Subscene, Subsmovies, YIFYSubtitles. As their names suggest, these platforms offer subtitles for the latest movies and TV shows, something that doesn’t sit well with any of the companies involved but particularly Madman Entertainment which specializes in Japanese anime.

Let's be clear about what this represents. The entertainment industry wants entire websites blocked for helping viewers understand what is being said on in their own native languages. If that doesn't smack of overreach, it's hard to imagine what would. This isn't to say that fansubs can't be used in combination with pirated movies and shows. They sure as hell can, but that isn't the only application. The other is that entertainment fans buy the products legitimately, rip them, and then apply the fansubs so they can enjoy what they bought. The fact that such a market even exists makes the obvious point that the entertainment industry is failing at giving customers what they want or, in this case, need in order to enjoy those products. And yet the end result here is bans on entire sites?

Fortunately, the judge overseeing all of this appears to be fairly sober on how big a shift this represents for site-blocking.

As a result, the ever precise Justice Nicholas told the parties to ensure that no stone is left unturned in preparing evidence for the Court.

“You better make sure your evidence in relation to that is particularly thorough,” the Judge said. “There’s some creep here occurring – I don’t say that critically… [but] it’s a new angle so I’ll need to look at that closely.”

That sure sounds like a judge telling the industry that it sure better have the goods if it expects the court to go along with any of this. That isn't to say Nicholas can't be convinced with a sub-par response to his request. Perhaps he will be. But from the outset it's good to see Nicholas realize the importance of this shift and the industry's creep into areas of site-blocking.

In the end, as is always the case, the bigger point is that attacking fansub sites is dumb. All the recent evidence seems to show that good legal alternatives are the recipe for stamping out concerns over piracy. Site-blocking those actually providing those alternatives, on the other hand, is not.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Rico R, 3 Aug 2018 @ 8:47pm

    Copyright gives you certain rights; being jerks to fans who love your copyrighted works but doesn't understand the original language it's in isn't one of them. If you really want fansubs to go away, instead of blocking them, create official subtitles to sell with your official product. But that's way more work than suing fansubs out of existence, right?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 12:56am

      Re:

      being jerks to fans who love your copyrighted works but doesn't understand the original language it's in isn't one of them.

      Actually it is. Subtitles are a deritive work, and that means they are subject to the copyright of the original work. The rightsholder is perfectly within their right to mandate that only certain languages are catered to.

      The law doesn't care about morales or ethics. You want fanmade subtitles to be allowed? Get a representative to put it into a bill and pass it. Until then, it's still illegal, and you will be sued for it if the rightsholder deems fit to.

      Also, no I don't care about "benefits to society." Copyright has been remade to be a profit maker first and foremost by the nations of the world. By definiton of the law, I don't have to care about "society's end of the bargain." The best part is the vast majority of people don't care either. So the system's here to stay. Have fun with your ranting, and anger. You've lost this round, and you're nowhere close to winning the next one because you haven't accepted your previous loss yet.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        G Thompson (profile), 4 Aug 2018 @ 2:35am

        Re: Re:

        You might be correct under USA law, but I'd be very wary if you try to put that towards Australian Copyright Law. You know the law that is actually in play here under the *Copyright Act 1968* (Cth) not whatever USA statute you desire.

        In other words, though sweat of the brow to compile something from viewing and then transcribing is instantly a copyrighted work. It is NOT a work nor right right owned by the companies who own the film, instead it is one ONLY available to those who actually created the subtitles. This is what Nicholas J is extremely aware of and is concerned about.

        Context and jurisdiction is everything.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Dave, 4 Aug 2018 @ 3:10am

          Re: Re: Re:

          You know, copyright holders can only push media pirates so far before they lash out and strike back. And I believe it's only a matter of time before the copyright holders' heavy-handed efforts against piracy explode right back in their faces.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 7:26am

        Re: Re:

        " it's still illegal"
        in what countries?


        "and you will be sued for it"
        even without standing or juristiction


        "I don't care about "benefits to society.""
        neither do many, but that is the human condition


        "Copyright has been remade to be a profit maker first and foremost by the nations of the world"
        .... LOL


        "I don't have to care about "society's end of the bargain.""
        and this is another one of many human flaws.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 4:40pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          "Copyright has been remade to be a profit maker first and foremost by the nations of the world" .... LOL

          Treaties are important you know. Your benefits mean nothing to me if you refuse to give me mine. Before you think otherwise, you should remember that countries can get carte blanche from the WTO to violate US copyrights in reparations. If you want to ignore US copyrights, that's fine. Just don't expect the US to enforce yours.

          How many times has Techdirt made articles about Perpetual Copyright? How many times has Techdirt pointed out the harm done to consumers, and the public in general, thru exessive copyright enforcement and privilege? How many times has the sole goal of copyright expansionists been increased profits? You're delusional if you think that copyright is anything other than a profit maker for rightsholders. It may have had some benefit to the public in it's beginnings, but as shown in her majesty's court, that was considered a defect by those holding the rights from the start. It's taken centuries, but the rightsholders have mostly won their fight on that front.

          " it's still illegal" in what countries?

          That would be any country with DMCA style laws. Assuming you didn't "rip" the video by pointing a camcorder at a television, the source didn't contain something like Cinavia, you translated the content yourself, and made the subtitle file that was used yourself. If you did not do this, then congratulations, you're an infringer. Specifically of the ban on circumventing technological protection measures of a work.

          See also, copyrights in other countries. Any major studio will apply for copyright protection in major markets around the world. If they don't get the ruling they want in Australia, then all they have to do is establish jurisdiction in a country with more favorable laws. Hope he has been blocking all of the US IP blocks.

          and you will be sued for it" even without standing or juristiction

          That's the law for you. Again, don't like it? get a representative to put the changes you want in a bill and pass it. Otherwise accept the laws of your land, and realize they don't always work for your interest.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            G Thompson (profile), 4 Aug 2018 @ 8:41pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            "Any major studio will apply for copyright protection in major markets around the world."?

            What are you on about?

            It's like you are deliberately obfuscating the fact that this whole discussion is around a matter that is on foot IN AUSTRALIA!

            Australian courts do not care about your US Centric world view. They will NOT go against the law of the land (Australia in this matter) and are NOT bound by treaties unless ratified in legislation.

            Copyright protection for your education is automatic in Australia, there is no registration nor applying for ANY works.

            AS for DMCA style infringement, that is not actually a copyright concern, but comes under other legislation and is NOT what the court here will look at.

            "And yes the law is That's the law for you. Again, don't like it? get a representative to put the changes you want in a bill and pass"

            So on one hand you are stating here and above that you should respect the law and apply it, though on the other hand you are saying only when it is convenient and protects one side? hmmm... Equity isn't your strong suit is it..

            I'd also like to point out that Treaties are only as important as long as they are enforced within the jurisdiction that signs them. Though if America wants to go into a trade war with Australia because we will not kowtow to her idiocy in regards to consumer protection (or lack thereof) or disregard of the rule of law unless it only protects America then I can guarantee Australia will not lose out since we really don't buy too much from America .. Oh Wait there is already a trade war occurring due to your current 'popular' head of govt

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Aug 2018 @ 9:03pm

    Screw you for making my product better

    It is like the industries hate when fans make their stuff better. How dare they!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 4 Aug 2018 @ 6:01am

      Re: Screw you for making my product better

      Not so much that as losing out on the control they obsess over more than money. Fansubs mean that people can get the product from another source(legal or not) and still watch it, which undercuts their control, if only a tiny bit.

      Since they're obsessed with control however even a tiny bit is far too much, and therefore must be crushed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    tp, 4 Aug 2018 @ 1:25am

    Subtitles are clearly derived works...

    If a product providing subtitle requires the movie as an input before it is useful to end users, it's called derived work. Creation of these derived works requires license from the copyright owners. If they truly wanted to provide this service, they would obtain those licenses.

    Why is it that all these "useful" products are based on laziness of obtaining the licenses?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 2:17am

      Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

      You're still not getting that mansion.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        tp, 4 Aug 2018 @ 2:44am

        Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

        > You're still not getting that mansion.

        there's still time for it to appear. I'm not greedy and demand it immediately. But my end of the bargain has been implemented, so a mansion is required. I just need to get one before i retire.

        obviously the process is still ongoing. The product isnt even available in the market properly, so its no suprise that the mansin is late too..

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 5 Aug 2018 @ 2:06am

          Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

          >But my end of the bargain has been implemented, so a mansion is required.

          No it hasn't, nobody wants want you created, and having a product that sells is part of the bargain, so no mansion for you.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            tp, 5 Aug 2018 @ 2:30am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

            > No it hasn't, nobody wants want you created,

            Too bad the whole europe wanted the product since it sold over 250 million units.

            > and having a product that sells is part of the bargain,

            Already delivered.

            > so no mansion for you.

            You're actually trying to take away the mansion?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 5 Aug 2018 @ 4:39am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

              You yourself admitted the product isn't available in the market properly. Why the fuck does anyone have to give you anything?

              Maybe pay for advertisements on three buses this time!

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                tp, 5 Aug 2018 @ 5:00am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

                > You yourself admitted the product isn't available in the market properly.

                Large products have multiple parts. It's not just single piece that succeeds or fails, but instead there are multiple pieces which have different properties. Overall market could be 250 million gadgets, but the edge of the area might not be available in the market yet.

                You basically have to consider it a circle where the radius of the circle is 250 million units, but one pixel at the edge of the circle is not yet in the market.

                Why do you think you can dismiss the work simply because small part of it isn't yet on the market?

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 5 Aug 2018 @ 7:15pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

                  Can I use the work? If I can't, why do I need to pay for it when I can't use it? You don't really think these things through, do you?

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 5 Aug 2018 @ 5:58am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

              Even if you only received €0.1 per sale you would received north of 25 million, so why are have you not be able to that mansion yet? What are counting for the number of sales you quoted?

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                tp, 5 Aug 2018 @ 6:22am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

                > Even if you only received €0.1 per sale you would received north of 25 million

                The mansion is a promise by the government, not that particular company.

                But this number of only required because there is claims that the product doesn't have any customers. That claim has been proven wrong. Somehow they think that this number matters at all relative to the mansion issue. Now that they see the actual number, they still can't see a reason for a mansion. It's as if there isn't anything that would allow it to exist.

                Promises need to be kept, without any conditions. If government makes those promises, you're supposed to trust the information.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 5 Aug 2018 @ 6:50am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

                  The mansion is a promise by the government, not that particular company.

                  Which government has made that promise, with citation.

                  If you worked for a company, you get paid according to your contract, and if that did not include royalties or profit share, somebody else gets the mansion.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • identicon
                    tp, 5 Aug 2018 @ 7:14am

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

                    > If you worked for a company, you get paid according to your contract, and if that did not include royalties or profit share, somebody else gets the mansion.

                    Sure, the topmost bosses already got their mansions.(very nice mansions too, the picture of it was posted to new york times) But they were at the edge of retirement, so it's obvious that it would be their time to get a mansion.

                    But I'm already planning how to get my mansion. It doesn't help if only the topmost bosses get mansions. Obviously I don't think new york times is interested in my mansion -- I don't expect anything too magnificient.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 5 Aug 2018 @ 4:38am

          Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

          I'm not greedy

          This is why you get funny votes.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      G Thompson (profile), 4 Aug 2018 @ 2:36am

      Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

      Again.. NO they do not require a licence..

      Again.. This is NOT USA law being considered here (and treaties do not hold water either).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        tp, 4 Aug 2018 @ 3:11am

        Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

        > again.. NO they do not require a licence..

        If watching the movie requires a movie ticket or other permission, why do you think that "watching the movie and creating derived work" is somehow different?

        > This is NOT USA law being considered here (and treaties do not hold water either).

        This is just basic principles of how money works in the world. You exchange money for a permission to do certain operations to your copyrighted works.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 7:29am

          Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

          Missed the point again?
          No worries, you can have another crack at it next time.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 4 Aug 2018 @ 8:44am

          You exchange money for a permission to do certain operations to your copyrighted works.

          Can you spot the one word that changes the entire meaning and intent of this sentence?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          G Thompson (profile), 4 Aug 2018 @ 8:49pm

          Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

          This is just basic principles of how money works in the world. You exchange money for a permission to do certain operations to your copyrighted works.

          No one cares for your strange economic theories, though I think you should go read up on Posner and Locke.

          This is about law, economics other than in formulation, has no bearing on it - especially once legislated. The only time it might have bearing is in a court of Equity.

          Also watching a movie is NOT unlawful until a court decides otherwise on EACH instance. What part of this don't you lot who claim to think everything is unlawful or 'illegal' and punishment or damages is pre-ordained. Also whether it was unlawful or not in first instance to watch is absolutely irrelevant for the new (derivative or not) work.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 11:25pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

            > Also watching a movie is NOT unlawful until a court decides otherwise on EACH instance.

            You can make it legal by getting the required licenses. It seems this operation of getting licenses is somehow evil to these people.

            > What part of this don't you lot who claim to think everything is unlawful or 'illegal' and punishment or damages is pre-ordained.

            Many of the activities are illegal, if you fail to obtain the license.

            > Also whether it was unlawful or not in first instance to watch is absolutely irrelevant for the new (derivative or not) work.

            It's pretty relevant for their claim that "no license is required". It's absolutely clear that the claim is bad.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              G Thompson (profile), 5 Aug 2018 @ 2:49am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

              I'm not concerned with whether or not a licence is needed or required, that's an entirely separate conversation.

              > Many of the activities are illegal, if you fail to obtain the license.

              Not in Australia (again jurisdiction is highly relevant for this thread).

              They might be unlawful, never illegal unless it is for high and exigent commercial purposes and then ONLY the Government can prosecute and the right holders are then victims and witnesses and must be very circumspect in what they say and when they say it or they will be found in contempt.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 4:25am

      Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

      >If they truly wanted to provide this service, they would obtain those licenses.

      Try and obtain a license to create and distribute sub titles, and see just how far you get.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        tp, 4 Aug 2018 @ 5:32am

        Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

        > >If they truly wanted to provide this service, they would obtain those licenses.

        > Try and obtain a license to create and distribute sub titles, and see just how far you get.

        Well, at some point they asked if I wanted to start creating something similar. Had to refuse their invitation since I didn't see any way for their tiny company to obtain the required licenses. Thus the correct solution is to refuse to create such works.

        Of course the situation is different if you have few billions of extra money around, and can actually get the expensive licenses. But then hiring a few persons to obtain the licenses isn't too big burden.

        Small entities do have some limitations on what they're allowed to do, simply because they cannot do it properly while respecting all the required limitations that content owners want for any such implementation.

        Basically the rules are different for large companies and small entities or individuals. Large companies can actually follow the requirements that copyrightowners are trying to enforce.

        This is why looking at how google or microsoft is able to provide the service and trying to imitate their solution isn't a valid plan -- simply because you cannot absorb 100k copyright infringement lawsuits from your wallet.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 5 Aug 2018 @ 4:40am

          Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

          Thus the correct solution is to refuse to create such works.

          Okay. My correct solution is to refuse to pay you for a money which you yourself say isn't even properly in the market.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            tp, 5 Aug 2018 @ 7:52am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

            > > Thus the correct solution is to refuse to create such works.

            > Okay. My correct solution is to refuse to pay you for a money which you yourself say isn't even properly in the market.

            Happily licensing hollywood movies isn't the only game in town. While hollywood is powerful, we trust there is market outside of their sandbox.

            Just need to be accurate enough that our solution does not accidentally go to the hollywood's area. It's more difficult to do than expected, since the market is heavily geared towards licensing hollywood movies, but avoiding it is really the right solution.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 5 Aug 2018 @ 7:16pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

              And I will continue to avoid paying you money. I'm glad we've come to some form of agreement.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      TMC, 4 Aug 2018 @ 7:25am

      Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

      In the US, at least one district court has said owners are legally obliged to create subtitles under the ADA. If you’re legally required to create something, you normally don’t receive copyright in it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 11:22am

        Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

        Citation needed

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Christenson, 5 Aug 2018 @ 9:13am

          Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

          I'm reasonably certain the first sentence is true -- ADA may require creation of subtitles for the hearing impaired.

          But it's the government works that aren't copyrightable. A legally compelled work would be a different issue.

          And, the question is if I hold the copyright, and you translate it (for example, subtitles, especially in swahili) do you infringe? Note that the use is transformative, and in no sense substitutes for the original, in fact it probably increases demand for the original, so it's a negative substitute. And the motive is often non-profit. It's also a very small part of the original, words (in poor fidelity) for the soundtrack. So three of the four factors in the US say its fair use.

          A more sensible bargain might be thus: Subtitles only infringe if they are already distributed with the movie/video in substantially similar form and language.

          That is, if "Rock Horror Picture Show" is distributed with French subtitles, then fan-made subtitles infringe, provided they don't fall under the "satire" exception...because satire is also fair use.

          I know it's been said before, but this is a form of free market research, but it simply breaks hollywood's *tradition* of windowed geographic availability, which might have made sense when it was expensive to copy all those reels of celluloid at good quality. I suppose getting europe all excited about an american movie they can't get might optimize profits, too..gotta remember Hollywood has been experiencing record growth!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 7:34am

      Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

      "If a product providing subtitle requires the movie as an input before it is useful to end users .."

      You have inadvertently suggested a possible alternative here - produce a separate audio track with sync capabilities to play along side the properly purchased movie.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 11:24am

        Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

        Reading the article it appears that the subtitle providers have done even less than this: They've produced the digital track containing only the subtitles. They have distributed the original video or audio at all. Users acquire the original movie, presumably legally, then burn it to DVD and add the subtitle track so they can watch it with native language subtitles.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Bruce C., 4 Aug 2018 @ 11:26pm

          Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

          Hmmm, are translations considered derivative works under Australian copyright law? Because if you strip out the discussion of whether any content from the original work is included in the fan-sub, you're still left with what is essentially a translation of the dialogue. You get into the territory of the script's copyright rather than the video recording's copyright.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            G Thompson (profile), 5 Aug 2018 @ 2:59am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...

            Exactly...

            The subtitle itself becomes a singular and unique copyrighted work at moment of creation in Australia. Transcripts of English, or translation to another language bear no difference.. they are both pure copyrighted items and stand apart from the work they were transcribed from.

            Whether they then become subtitles due to placing them within a file or embedding within different medium (the copied Film) has no relevance on the works copyright status. And that is EXACTLY the creep Nicholas J is concerned about here. They are trying to expand the original matter. Our Civil Procedure Rules are very specific on why that cannot be done.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 6:35am

    Fansubbers don't censor or change the original videos, the subs they provide are much higher quality than the official craptastic ones, they don't host on infamously corrupt platforms like crunchyroll, they let us download videos instead of relying on a fickle app that malfunctions sometimes and blocks content after a few days, they use the fastest and most reliable distribution network in existence, and they don't litigate against their fans.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      tp, 4 Aug 2018 @ 6:41am

      Re:

      > subs they provide are much higher quality than the official craptastic ones

      there goes the argument that content owners doesnt provide subtitles at all...

      > they let us download videos

      so the operation is really illegal...

      > they use the fastest and most reliable distribution network in existence

      so you only accept the best warez in existence using the best technology in the world...

      > they don't litigate against their fans.

      so they leave that burden to mpaa? Are they lazy too?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 7:05am

        Re: Re:

        there goes the argument that content owners doesnt provide subtitles at all...
        - I'm not going to accept low quality subtitles, full stop. If they can't overcome that hurdle, they should be ignored.

        so the operation is really illegal...
        - Whether something is illegal or not does not matter to me. There are many laws that are unjust or immoral that should not be adhered to.

        so you only accept the best warez in existence using the best technology in the world...
        - I use steam for games because valve hasn't been behaving badly enough, but if origin was the only alternative... I'd pirate everything.

        so they leave that burden to mpaa? Are they lazy too?
        - What burden, and who is lazy? The MPAA is a protectionist mafia for the legacy media companies. They are simple thugs, like gang members on street corners in bad neighborhoods. They should not exist and have no place in a properly functioning society.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          tp, 4 Aug 2018 @ 7:52am

          Re: Re: Re:

          > > so you only accept the best warez in existence using the best technology in the world...
          > I use steam for games because valve hasn't been behaving badly enough,

          best tech in the world is dangerous for the following reasons:
          1) it's going to be too expensive
          2) only criminals can afford it -- i.e. the product is stolen
          3) thus only people who use it are criminals

          While examining what products someone uses, you cannot always detect why the person is a criminal, the test is pretty accurate.

          All the normal people are using cheap but useful products.

          If you see diamonds or expensive cars, it's guaranteed it's a criminal gang.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TMC, 4 Aug 2018 @ 7:21am

    My impression of US Law (about which I understand this does not concern) is that the current case law suggests subtitles not copyrightable based on their interaction with the ADA. This based on the district court decision in the Netflix case.

    Is there an equivalent ADA Law in Australia, and can you obtain copyright on something you’re legally obliged to produce in Australia?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 11:28am

      Re:

      How would copyright not apply to something you create even if you're legally obligated to produce it? Citation needed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        TMC, 4 Aug 2018 @ 11:54am

        Re: Re:

        Copyright applies to creative works. If you’re legally compelled to create something, it isn’t creative. Alternatively, you could argue that it being legally compelled means it was created by the government, which has limited ability to create copyright.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          G Thompson (profile), 4 Aug 2018 @ 8:57pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          WRONG! So so wrong.. if you have a legal obligation to do something, this does not and can not oust the legal and proprietary right that the created work is NOT copyrighted.. Nowhere does something that inane exist.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 5 Aug 2018 @ 8:04am

          Re: Re: Re:

          "If you’re legally compelled to create something, it isn’t creative."

          This is simply stupid.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      G Thompson (profile), 4 Aug 2018 @ 8:54pm

      Re:

      Copyright in Australia instantly applies to any created works by "sweat of the brow". Derivative works, that subtitles are not, are still instantly copyrighted to their respected creators.

      We do not have a 'registration' system (it's too convoluted and idiotic the US one). Our Equiv of ADA (and this is for your own ADA too) does not mean because you must, for specific purposes only dealing with govt works normally, create specific access points, mean that that created work is not copyrighted either. EVERYTHING is copyrighted at point of creation

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2018 @ 3:05pm

    Eliminate copyright.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    afn29129 David (profile), 4 Aug 2018 @ 9:38pm

    Futility in action

    While everyone else in here is arguing about copyright the futility of blocking goes on. Anyone who who wants the sub-title files, and is willing to put in the tiniest effort, will find a way.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Christenson, 5 Aug 2018 @ 9:35am

      Re: Futility in action

      Agreed, copyright is getting nuttier and nuttier.

      This is the internet, the world's greatest copying machine, and I have a right to sue you for copying something as insubstantial as this post?? When you didn't even notice it was there?? Oh, and my throwaway picture that I didn't even have to register or tell you about the copyright on???

      Assuming copyright is reasonable at all, I'd settle for a declaration that subtitles don't infringe the original because they increase the market for it, even if they *are* a derived work. But we'll be lucky if the judges can ignore the money being waved under their noses...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


