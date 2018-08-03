The War On Fan-Subtitles Comes To Australia in The Form Of Site-Blocking
from the block-party dept
One of the more curious fronts in the never ending copyright wars is the one launched against fan-made subtitles. The theory from the entertainment industry goes something like this: these subtitles allow pirates to download movies in foreign countries and then apply the subtitles to view them coherently, therefore it's all copyright infringement. It's a dumb argument on many levels, but chiefly because it's inescapably true that the entertainment industry has done an absolutely terrible job of making sure it releases its own subtitled movies in these same countries and in these same languages. In other words, the entertainment industry isn't going to serve you foreigners, and we're not going to let anyone else serve you either. To date, much of this front of the war has been fought in Europe.
But now it's poised to make landfall in Australia, where a site-blocking request lobbed by a group of entertainment industry players has, for the first time, included fansub sites.
Together the companies filed an application for the broadest-ever blocking injunctionat the Federal Court in Australia. If successful, it would compel Australia’s ISPs to block a record-setting 151 domains related to 77 ‘pirate’ sites.
The list of ISPs in the case is familiar. Telstra, Optus, Vocus, TPG and their subsidiaries are all named as respondents in the case with the addition of Vodafone, which was added after recently entering the fixed-line broadband market. What is notable about the list is the inclusion, for the first time, of sites such as Subscene, Subsmovies, YIFYSubtitles. As their names suggest, these platforms offer subtitles for the latest movies and TV shows, something that doesn’t sit well with any of the companies involved but particularly Madman Entertainment which specializes in Japanese anime.
Let's be clear about what this represents. The entertainment industry wants entire websites blocked for helping viewers understand what is being said on in their own native languages. If that doesn't smack of overreach, it's hard to imagine what would. This isn't to say that fansubs can't be used in combination with pirated movies and shows. They sure as hell can, but that isn't the only application. The other is that entertainment fans buy the products legitimately, rip them, and then apply the fansubs so they can enjoy what they bought. The fact that such a market even exists makes the obvious point that the entertainment industry is failing at giving customers what they want or, in this case, need in order to enjoy those products. And yet the end result here is bans on entire sites?
Fortunately, the judge overseeing all of this appears to be fairly sober on how big a shift this represents for site-blocking.
As a result, the ever precise Justice Nicholas told the parties to ensure that no stone is left unturned in preparing evidence for the Court.
“You better make sure your evidence in relation to that is particularly thorough,” the Judge said. “There’s some creep here occurring – I don’t say that critically… [but] it’s a new angle so I’ll need to look at that closely.”
That sure sounds like a judge telling the industry that it sure better have the goods if it expects the court to go along with any of this. That isn't to say Nicholas can't be convinced with a sub-par response to his request. Perhaps he will be. But from the outset it's good to see Nicholas realize the importance of this shift and the industry's creep into areas of site-blocking.
In the end, as is always the case, the bigger point is that attacking fansub sites is dumb. All the recent evidence seems to show that good legal alternatives are the recipe for stamping out concerns over piracy. Site-blocking those actually providing those alternatives, on the other hand, is not.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Actually it is. Subtitles are a deritive work, and that means they are subject to the copyright of the original work. The rightsholder is perfectly within their right to mandate that only certain languages are catered to.
The law doesn't care about morales or ethics. You want fanmade subtitles to be allowed? Get a representative to put it into a bill and pass it. Until then, it's still illegal, and you will be sued for it if the rightsholder deems fit to.
Also, no I don't care about "benefits to society." Copyright has been remade to be a profit maker first and foremost by the nations of the world. By definiton of the law, I don't have to care about "society's end of the bargain." The best part is the vast majority of people don't care either. So the system's here to stay. Have fun with your ranting, and anger. You've lost this round, and you're nowhere close to winning the next one because you haven't accepted your previous loss yet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
In other words, though sweat of the brow to compile something from viewing and then transcribing is instantly a copyrighted work. It is NOT a work nor right right owned by the companies who own the film, instead it is one ONLY available to those who actually created the subtitles. This is what Nicholas J is extremely aware of and is concerned about.
Context and jurisdiction is everything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
in what countries?
"and you will be sued for it"
even without standing or juristiction
"I don't care about "benefits to society.""
neither do many, but that is the human condition
"Copyright has been remade to be a profit maker first and foremost by the nations of the world"
.... LOL
"I don't have to care about "society's end of the bargain.""
and this is another one of many human flaws.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Treaties are important you know. Your benefits mean nothing to me if you refuse to give me mine. Before you think otherwise, you should remember that countries can get carte blanche from the WTO to violate US copyrights in reparations. If you want to ignore US copyrights, that's fine. Just don't expect the US to enforce yours.
How many times has Techdirt made articles about Perpetual Copyright? How many times has Techdirt pointed out the harm done to consumers, and the public in general, thru exessive copyright enforcement and privilege? How many times has the sole goal of copyright expansionists been increased profits? You're delusional if you think that copyright is anything other than a profit maker for rightsholders. It may have had some benefit to the public in it's beginnings, but as shown in her majesty's court, that was considered a defect by those holding the rights from the start. It's taken centuries, but the rightsholders have mostly won their fight on that front.
That would be any country with DMCA style laws. Assuming you didn't "rip" the video by pointing a camcorder at a television, the source didn't contain something like Cinavia, you translated the content yourself, and made the subtitle file that was used yourself. If you did not do this, then congratulations, you're an infringer. Specifically of the ban on circumventing technological protection measures of a work.
See also, copyrights in other countries. Any major studio will apply for copyright protection in major markets around the world. If they don't get the ruling they want in Australia, then all they have to do is establish jurisdiction in a country with more favorable laws. Hope he has been blocking all of the US IP blocks.
That's the law for you. Again, don't like it? get a representative to put the changes you want in a bill and pass it. Otherwise accept the laws of your land, and realize they don't always work for your interest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
What are you on about?
It's like you are deliberately obfuscating the fact that this whole discussion is around a matter that is on foot IN AUSTRALIA!
Australian courts do not care about your US Centric world view. They will NOT go against the law of the land (Australia in this matter) and are NOT bound by treaties unless ratified in legislation.
Copyright protection for your education is automatic in Australia, there is no registration nor applying for ANY works.
AS for DMCA style infringement, that is not actually a copyright concern, but comes under other legislation and is NOT what the court here will look at.
"And yes the law is That's the law for you. Again, don't like it? get a representative to put the changes you want in a bill and pass"
So on one hand you are stating here and above that you should respect the law and apply it, though on the other hand you are saying only when it is convenient and protects one side? hmmm... Equity isn't your strong suit is it..
I'd also like to point out that Treaties are only as important as long as they are enforced within the jurisdiction that signs them. Though if America wants to go into a trade war with Australia because we will not kowtow to her idiocy in regards to consumer protection (or lack thereof) or disregard of the rule of law unless it only protects America then I can guarantee Australia will not lose out since we really don't buy too much from America .. Oh Wait there is already a trade war occurring due to your current 'popular' head of govt
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Screw you for making my product better
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Screw you for making my product better
Not so much that as losing out on the control they obsess over more than money. Fansubs mean that people can get the product from another source(legal or not) and still watch it, which undercuts their control, if only a tiny bit.
Since they're obsessed with control however even a tiny bit is far too much, and therefore must be crushed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Subtitles are clearly derived works...
Why is it that all these "useful" products are based on laziness of obtaining the licenses?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
there's still time for it to appear. I'm not greedy and demand it immediately. But my end of the bargain has been implemented, so a mansion is required. I just need to get one before i retire.
obviously the process is still ongoing. The product isnt even available in the market properly, so its no suprise that the mansin is late too..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
No it hasn't, nobody wants want you created, and having a product that sells is part of the bargain, so no mansion for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
Too bad the whole europe wanted the product since it sold over 250 million units.
> and having a product that sells is part of the bargain,
Already delivered.
> so no mansion for you.
You're actually trying to take away the mansion?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
Maybe pay for advertisements on three buses this time!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
Large products have multiple parts. It's not just single piece that succeeds or fails, but instead there are multiple pieces which have different properties. Overall market could be 250 million gadgets, but the edge of the area might not be available in the market yet.
You basically have to consider it a circle where the radius of the circle is 250 million units, but one pixel at the edge of the circle is not yet in the market.
Why do you think you can dismiss the work simply because small part of it isn't yet on the market?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
The mansion is a promise by the government, not that particular company.
But this number of only required because there is claims that the product doesn't have any customers. That claim has been proven wrong. Somehow they think that this number matters at all relative to the mansion issue. Now that they see the actual number, they still can't see a reason for a mansion. It's as if there isn't anything that would allow it to exist.
Promises need to be kept, without any conditions. If government makes those promises, you're supposed to trust the information.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
Which government has made that promise, with citation.
If you worked for a company, you get paid according to your contract, and if that did not include royalties or profit share, somebody else gets the mansion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
Sure, the topmost bosses already got their mansions.(very nice mansions too, the picture of it was posted to new york times) But they were at the edge of retirement, so it's obvious that it would be their time to get a mansion.
But I'm already planning how to get my mansion. It doesn't help if only the topmost bosses get mansions. Obviously I don't think new york times is interested in my mansion -- I don't expect anything too magnificient.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
I'm not greedy
This is why you get funny votes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
Again.. This is NOT USA law being considered here (and treaties do not hold water either).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
If watching the movie requires a movie ticket or other permission, why do you think that "watching the movie and creating derived work" is somehow different?
> This is NOT USA law being considered here (and treaties do not hold water either).
This is just basic principles of how money works in the world. You exchange money for a permission to do certain operations to your copyrighted works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
No worries, you can have another crack at it next time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can you spot the one word that changes the entire meaning and intent of this sentence?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
No one cares for your strange economic theories, though I think you should go read up on Posner and Locke.
This is about law, economics other than in formulation, has no bearing on it - especially once legislated. The only time it might have bearing is in a court of Equity.
Also watching a movie is NOT unlawful until a court decides otherwise on EACH instance. What part of this don't you lot who claim to think everything is unlawful or 'illegal' and punishment or damages is pre-ordained. Also whether it was unlawful or not in first instance to watch is absolutely irrelevant for the new (derivative or not) work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
You can make it legal by getting the required licenses. It seems this operation of getting licenses is somehow evil to these people.
> What part of this don't you lot who claim to think everything is unlawful or 'illegal' and punishment or damages is pre-ordained.
Many of the activities are illegal, if you fail to obtain the license.
> Also whether it was unlawful or not in first instance to watch is absolutely irrelevant for the new (derivative or not) work.
It's pretty relevant for their claim that "no license is required". It's absolutely clear that the claim is bad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
> Many of the activities are illegal, if you fail to obtain the license.
Not in Australia (again jurisdiction is highly relevant for this thread).
They might be unlawful, never illegal unless it is for high and exigent commercial purposes and then ONLY the Government can prosecute and the right holders are then victims and witnesses and must be very circumspect in what they say and when they say it or they will be found in contempt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
Try and obtain a license to create and distribute sub titles, and see just how far you get.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
> Try and obtain a license to create and distribute sub titles, and see just how far you get.
Well, at some point they asked if I wanted to start creating something similar. Had to refuse their invitation since I didn't see any way for their tiny company to obtain the required licenses. Thus the correct solution is to refuse to create such works.
Of course the situation is different if you have few billions of extra money around, and can actually get the expensive licenses. But then hiring a few persons to obtain the licenses isn't too big burden.
Small entities do have some limitations on what they're allowed to do, simply because they cannot do it properly while respecting all the required limitations that content owners want for any such implementation.
Basically the rules are different for large companies and small entities or individuals. Large companies can actually follow the requirements that copyrightowners are trying to enforce.
This is why looking at how google or microsoft is able to provide the service and trying to imitate their solution isn't a valid plan -- simply because you cannot absorb 100k copyright infringement lawsuits from your wallet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
Thus the correct solution is to refuse to create such works.
Okay. My correct solution is to refuse to pay you for a money which you yourself say isn't even properly in the market.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
> Okay. My correct solution is to refuse to pay you for a money which you yourself say isn't even properly in the market.
Happily licensing hollywood movies isn't the only game in town. While hollywood is powerful, we trust there is market outside of their sandbox.
Just need to be accurate enough that our solution does not accidentally go to the hollywood's area. It's more difficult to do than expected, since the market is heavily geared towards licensing hollywood movies, but avoiding it is really the right solution.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
But it's the government works that aren't copyrightable. A legally compelled work would be a different issue.
And, the question is if I hold the copyright, and you translate it (for example, subtitles, especially in swahili) do you infringe? Note that the use is transformative, and in no sense substitutes for the original, in fact it probably increases demand for the original, so it's a negative substitute. And the motive is often non-profit. It's also a very small part of the original, words (in poor fidelity) for the soundtrack. So three of the four factors in the US say its fair use.
A more sensible bargain might be thus: Subtitles only infringe if they are already distributed with the movie/video in substantially similar form and language.
That is, if "Rock Horror Picture Show" is distributed with French subtitles, then fan-made subtitles infringe, provided they don't fall under the "satire" exception...because satire is also fair use.
I know it's been said before, but this is a form of free market research, but it simply breaks hollywood's *tradition* of windowed geographic availability, which might have made sense when it was expensive to copy all those reels of celluloid at good quality. I suppose getting europe all excited about an american movie they can't get might optimize profits, too..gotta remember Hollywood has been experiencing record growth!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
You have inadvertently suggested a possible alternative here - produce a separate audio track with sync capabilities to play along side the properly purchased movie.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Subtitles are clearly derived works...
The subtitle itself becomes a singular and unique copyrighted work at moment of creation in Australia. Transcripts of English, or translation to another language bear no difference.. they are both pure copyrighted items and stand apart from the work they were transcribed from.
Whether they then become subtitles due to placing them within a file or embedding within different medium (the copied Film) has no relevance on the works copyright status. And that is EXACTLY the creep Nicholas J is concerned about here. They are trying to expand the original matter. Our Civil Procedure Rules are very specific on why that cannot be done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
there goes the argument that content owners doesnt provide subtitles at all...
> they let us download videos
so the operation is really illegal...
> they use the fastest and most reliable distribution network in existence
so you only accept the best warez in existence using the best technology in the world...
> they don't litigate against their fans.
so they leave that burden to mpaa? Are they lazy too?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
- I'm not going to accept low quality subtitles, full stop. If they can't overcome that hurdle, they should be ignored.
so the operation is really illegal...
- Whether something is illegal or not does not matter to me. There are many laws that are unjust or immoral that should not be adhered to.
so you only accept the best warez in existence using the best technology in the world...
- I use steam for games because valve hasn't been behaving badly enough, but if origin was the only alternative... I'd pirate everything.
so they leave that burden to mpaa? Are they lazy too?
- What burden, and who is lazy? The MPAA is a protectionist mafia for the legacy media companies. They are simple thugs, like gang members on street corners in bad neighborhoods. They should not exist and have no place in a properly functioning society.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
> I use steam for games because valve hasn't been behaving badly enough,
best tech in the world is dangerous for the following reasons:
1) it's going to be too expensive
2) only criminals can afford it -- i.e. the product is stolen
3) thus only people who use it are criminals
While examining what products someone uses, you cannot always detect why the person is a criminal, the test is pretty accurate.
All the normal people are using cheap but useful products.
If you see diamonds or expensive cars, it's guaranteed it's a criminal gang.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You can not determine why, but you are sure they are a criminal .. interesting leap of guilty until proven innocent.
If your business model relies upon declaring your customers to be criminals then that business model is flawed.
Just because someone has assets of value, does not mean they obtained same illegally. It maybe highly likely but not a given.
Normal people ... are you serious?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
1) it's going to be too expensive
2) only criminals can afford it -- i.e. the product is stolen
3) thus only people who use it are criminals"
This is the dumbest thing I've read today.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180703/16343340172/eu-parliaments-legislative-affairs-c ommittee-is-now-misleading-members-parliament-effort-to-fundamentally-alter-internet.shtml#c983
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is there an equivalent ADA Law in Australia, and can you obtain copyright on something you’re legally obliged to produce in Australia?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
This is simply stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We do not have a 'registration' system (it's too convoluted and idiotic the US one). Our Equiv of ADA (and this is for your own ADA too) does not mean because you must, for specific purposes only dealing with govt works normally, create specific access points, mean that that created work is not copyrighted either. EVERYTHING is copyrighted at point of creation
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Futility in action
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Futility in action
This is the internet, the world's greatest copying machine, and I have a right to sue you for copying something as insubstantial as this post?? When you didn't even notice it was there?? Oh, and my throwaway picture that I didn't even have to register or tell you about the copyright on???
Assuming copyright is reasonable at all, I'd settle for a declaration that subtitles don't infringe the original because they increase the market for it, even if they *are* a derived work. But we'll be lucky if the judges can ignore the money being waved under their noses...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment