Senator Mark Warner Lays Out Ideas For... >>
<< TSA Sending Air Marshals All Over The US To...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, Jul 31st 2018 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones feature top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers and active noise canceling technology to drown out background noise. They're designed to fit ergonomically and securely for comfortable all-day wear, and with a 35 hour battery life, you can use them all day without needing to stop for a charge. The Z2s come with a carrying case, AUX cable and USB/micro USB charging cable, and are on sale for $78.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Senator Mark Warner Lays Out Ideas For... >>
<< TSA Sending Air Marshals All Over The US To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:43 Senator Mark Warner Lays Out Ideas For Regulating Internet Platforms (10)
10:37 Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones (0)
08:53 TSA Sending Air Marshals All Over The US To Tail Non-Terrorist US Citizens (21)
04:56 New York State Votes To Kick Charter Out Of The State For Poor Service, Failing To Meet Merger Conditions (45)

Monday

19:34 Two Georgia Sausage Companies Battle Over Trademarked Logos That Aren't Particularly Similar (25)
14:20 Appeals Court Rejects Sketchy Plan To Pretend To Sell Patents To Native American Nation To Avoid Scrutiny (59)
11:59 Sony Finds Itself In Court After Bullying Film Studio Over Supposed 'Slender Man' Copyright Infringement (33)
10:45 DOJ Tells Sheriff To Give It Back The $70,000 In Forfeiture Funds He Spent To Buy Himself A New Sports Car (46)
10:39 Daily Deal: Mailbird Pro (2)
09:22 Universal Right Back At It Issuing A DMCA For A Reporter's Video Of Prince Fans Singing 'Purple Rain' (32)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.