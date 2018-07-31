Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Wireless... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Jul 31st 2018 8:53am


Filed Under:
air marshals, quiet skies, surveillance, tsa, us citizens, watch list



TSA Sending Air Marshals All Over The US To Tail Non-Terrorist US Citizens

from the skies-must-be-almost-too-quiet dept

The TSA is still wasting time and money making no one any safer. Documents obtained by the Boston Globe show the agency is sending its most limited resource -- air marshals -- on useless trips around the nation to surveil people who may have done nothing more than pause in front of an airport shop window.

The previously undisclosed program, called “Quiet Skies,” specifically targets travelers who “are not under investigation by any agency and are not in the Terrorist Screening Data Base,” according to a Transportation Security Administration bulletin in March.

The internal bulletin describes the program’s goal as thwarting threats to commercial aircraft “posed by unknown or partially known terrorists,” and gives the agency broad discretion over which air travelers to focus on and how closely they are tracked.

"Quiet Skies" relies on in-person surveillance of targets by "Flying Air Marshals" (referred to as FAMs in the program's documents). The TSA doesn't say very much about the program exposed by the docs leaked to the Globe. It prefers to point at its "broad discretion" to counteract terrorism -- something its doesn't do much in practice, but spends millions every year doing in theory.

"Whatever it takes" apparently includes adding people to watchlists simply because they've passed through certain foreign countries or are somehow "connected" to someone on the US government's multiple watchlists, no matter how tenuous that link is. This has led to air marshals following flight attendants, business people, and even other law enforcement officers all over the country, jumping from plane to plane as often as their targets do.

Marshals are given a sheet to list observations of the target's behavior while traveling, noting how often they sleep, use the restroom, access electronic devices, or otherwise do the things terrorists and non-terrorists alike do while on airplanes. But the surveillance extends to the airport itself. The checklist marshals are given also asks them to make note of "suspicious" behavior in airports, like changing directions when walking, looking into shop windows (supposedly checking reflections to see if they're being followed), or simply having the misfortune of being the last person on the plane.

The TSA apparently feels this suspicionless tracking of US citizens is not just Constitutional but somehow doing something to keep Americans safer. The air marshals actually performing the tracking disagree.

“What we are doing [in Quiet Skies] is troubling and raising some serious questions as to the validity and legality of what we are doing and how we are doing it,” one air marshal wrote in a text message to colleagues.

[...]

In late May, an air marshal complained to colleagues about having just surveilled a working Southwest Airlines flight attendant as part of a Quiet Skies mission. “Cannot make this up,” the air marshal wrote in a message.

One colleague replied: “jeez we need to have an easy way to document this nonsense. Congress needs to know that it’s gone from bad to worse.”

That those on the inside of the TSA's travel safety racket are questioning its means and methods isn't a good sign. The expressed concern about possible legal/rights violations indicates the criteria for turning an average US citizen into a "Quiet Skies" target must be absurdly low. Other comments indicated that even if the program somehow manages to be fully legal and Constitutionally-compliant, it's still a waste of resources.

Several air marshals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly, told the Globe the program wastes taxpayer dollars and makes the country less safe because attention and resources are diverted away from legitimate, potential threats.

This latest exposure of TSA tactics shows the agency is far more interested in exploring the outer limits of its "broad discretion" than actually nailing down its primary task: keeping terrorists and explosives off airplanes. The US government maintains multiple terrorist watchlists -- each of those the result of "broad discretion" -- that provides the TSA with numerous targets for extra screening and increase in-person observation. Apparently, that's not enough for an agency that has consistently failed to uphold its end of its post-9/11-attack mandates.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 31 Jul 2018 @ 7:37am

    Normal isn't so normal anymore

    How dare those potential terrorists behave like normal people? Given enough normal we will wind up surveilling everyone. Our next step is to ask Congress to authorize hiring half the country, so that we can surveil the other half, which will do wonders for unemployment but not much for the economy.

    Our biggest problem will be finding those willing to do the work who are not already on our terrorist watchlists, which won't be easy as we add people for overly normal behavior. We are also seeking companies who will help us to define a new normal. This will help us to refine (aka add) who should be watched.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Jul 2018 @ 9:09am

    God help you if you accidentally give one of them the slip..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 31 Jul 2018 @ 10:30am

      Re:

      I have pretty good situational awareness, know some basic fieldcraft and routinely evade people who seem to be following me. I'd be amazed if I'm not on multiple watch lists.

      I've been on a BATF watch list since I was 18.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Hero, 31 Jul 2018 @ 9:09am

    Typo

    > That those on the inside of the TSA's travel safety racket are questioning its means and methods isn't a good sign.

    There's a typo in the above sentence. It's a *great* sign that those inside of the safety racket are questioning its means and methods. The alternative is that they go along with this ridiculousness without complaint.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Jul 2018 @ 9:11am

    The checklist marshals are given also asks them to make note of "suspicious" behavior in airports, like changing directions when walking, looking into shop windows (supposedly checking reflections to see if they're being followed), or simply having the misfortune of being the last person on the plane.

    Next time I go to the airport instead of getting lost, shopping, or being late I'm going to do more normal things like wave my gun in the air, talk openly about the bombs in my luggage, and sell part of the drugs I'm muling at the gate.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 31 Jul 2018 @ 9:17am

      'You are so going on MORE lists!'

      I'd say you were so going on the list(s) for that, but given the current insanity odds are good that you and more than a few others here are already on one or more lists, because 'why not, it's not like it's a problem for us to add names?' if nothing else.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Jul 2018 @ 9:23am

    So basically the TSA joined Nextdoor.com?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Jul 2018 @ 9:31am

    Useless

    Documents obtained by the Boston Globe show the agency is sending its most limited resource -- air marshals -- on useless trips around the nation

    You could've stopped there. That's all they've ever done since the beginning of the program. The recent news is just a different kind of uselessness.

    They occasionally arrest an illegal immigrant or drunkard, when they're not drunk themselves ($200 million per arrest!). They killed a guy once, for reasons not corroborated by witnesses. There's zero evidence they're making anyone safer; US airspace is no safer than the average western country's.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 31 Jul 2018 @ 9:33am

    I would like to see one article about something good coming out of the TSA.

    While we are at it I also want fairy powder so I can fly myself to the Neverland.

    I suspect I'll get the second one before the first one materializes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 31 Jul 2018 @ 9:51am

      Flying to Neverland

      Fairy powder, mass produced would solve the TSA problem by killing the airline industry.

      Not that the airline industry is doing all that well in the absence of competition.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 31 Jul 2018 @ 10:08am

      Re:

      I would like to see one article about something good coming out of the TSA.

      If you're willing to accept unintentional comedy as "good", you'll find lots.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 31 Jul 2018 @ 9:54am

    Is this an example of function creep?

    It's a common problem among our law enforcement agencies: Crime is low, but instead of reducing the size of the agency, they expand crime-detecting activities and definitions of crime.

    Then they focus on the easier, less dangerous, less tedious activities over what we call police work, since they less often actually lead to a violent criminal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 31 Jul 2018 @ 10:12am

      Re: Is this an example of function creep?

      The TSA is supposed to protect against terrorists, not even "crime" in general. They're so incredibly rare in the US that there was never any significant chance of catching one. The agency was set up for function creep.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Thad, 31 Jul 2018 @ 9:55am

    out_of_the_blue's heroes, ladies and gentlemen!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    John85851 (profile), 31 Jul 2018 @ 9:58am

    Loss of respect

    And then these government agencies wonder why the public doesn't respect them- not just for the waste of money and the waste of resources, but that they're targeting regular people.

    I just wish there was more outcry, like maybe protesting airports and the airlines, until something is changed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Jul 2018 @ 10:37am

    Only 2 pieces this morning? Minions on strike for more gruel?

    Welcome to the New Attenuated Techdirt! Less every day!

    You may be able to cast Raise The Dead and get a few zombies to simulate interest, but that doesn't solve your CONTENT DRAW problem, now does it?

    Techdirt's problem is not lack of topics, it's that so few fit its template of piracy winning, Trump about to be impeached, and Google's magnanimous benefaction.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 31 Jul 2018 @ 11:22am

      Re: Only 2 pieces this morning? Minions on strike for more gruel?

      What?
      Only one comment?
      AC's problem is not a lack of comments but a lack of substance. Posts the same comment whining about about how TD does not do what AC wants, everyone is a pirate and AC's shit dont't stink.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dan, 31 Jul 2018 @ 11:02am

    Illegal? Unconstitutional?

    Grant that the program is a colossal waste of money (everything else TSA does is, so this isn't hard to believe), but in what way is it, even possibly, unconstitutional?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


