Copyright Troll In Finland Gets Dinged For... >>
<< Congress Members Want Answers After...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jul 27th 2018 10:31am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle will help you prepare to gain certifications necessary to work with Cisco Networking Systems. The 9 courses cover interconnecting Cisco networking devices, LAN switching technologies, IPv4 and IPv6 routing technologies, WAN technologies, infrastructure services and maintenance, network security, and much more. Each course is designed to help you prepare to take various Cisco certification exams. This bundle is on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Copyright Troll In Finland Gets Dinged For... >>
<< Congress Members Want Answers After...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:36 Copyright Troll In Finland Gets Dinged For Violating Copyright Law In Trolling Effort (1)
10:31 Daily Deal: Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle (0)
09:09 Congress Members Want Answers After Amazon's Facial Recognition Software Says 28 Of Them Are Criminals (37)
06:12 Ajit Pai Lies (Again) To Congress With Claim Net Neutrality Killed Broadband Investment (37)
03:11 UK Tribunal Says GCHQ Engaged In Illegal Telco Collection Program For More Than A Decade (2)

Thursday

20:06 EU And Japan Agree To Free Data Flows, Just As Tottering Privacy Shield Framework Threatens Transatlantic Transfers (3)
15:45 Appeals Court Blocks DEA's Attempt To Bury Lawsuit Settlement Terms (11)
13:38 Denuvo Martyrs Voksi Using Bulgarian Police In What Will Surely Be The End Of Denuvo's Troubles (53)
11:56 After Repeatedly Failing To Document Stops/Frisks, NYPD Ordered To Record All Encounters (17)
10:44 WhatsApp Rightly Refuses Indian Government's Silly Demand To Break Encryption (17)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.