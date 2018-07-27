Congress Members Want Answers After Amazon's Facial Recognition Software Says 28 Of Them Are Criminals
from the but-they're-all-crooks-amirite dept
Hey, American citizens! Several of your Congressional representatives are criminals! Unfortunately, this will come as a completely expected news to many constituents. The cynic in all of us knows the only difference between a criminal and a Congressperson is a secured conviction.
We may not have the evidence we need to prove this, but we have something even better: facial recognition technology. This new way of separating the good and bad through the application of AI and algorithms is known for two things: being pushed towards ubiquity by government agencies and being really, really bad at making positive identifications.
At this point it's unclear how much Prime members will save on legal fees and bail expenditures, but Amazon is making its facial recognition tech ("Rekognition") available to law enforcement. It's also making it available to the public for testing. ACLU took it up on its offer, spending $12.33 to obtain a couple dozen false hits using shots of Congressional mugs.
In a test the ACLU recently conducted of the facial recognition tool, called “Rekognition,” the software incorrectly matched 28 members of Congress, identifying them as other people who have been arrested for a crime.
The members of Congress who were falsely matched with the mugshot database we used in the test include Republicans and Democrats, men and women, and legislators of all ages, from all across the country.
The bad news gets worse.
The false matches were disproportionately of people of color, including six members of the Congressional Black Caucus, among them civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).
And here's the chilling lineup of usual suspects according to Amazon's Rekognition:
Using 25,000 publicly-available mugshots and Rekognition's default settings, the ACLU picked up a bunch of false hits in very little time. This is only a small portion of what's available to law enforcement using this system. Agencies have access to databases full of personal info and biometric data for hundreds of thousands of people, including people who've never been charged with a crime in their lives.
The obvious downside to a false hit is, at minimum, the unjustified distribution of identifying info to law enforcement officers to confirm/deny the search results. At most, it will be the loss of freedom for someone wrongly identified as someone else. Recourse takes the form of lawsuits with a high bar for entry and slim likelihood of success, thanks to several built-in protections for law enforcement officers.
Amazon continues to market this system to law enforcement agencies despite its apparent shortcomings. Very little has been written about the successes of facial recognition technology. There's a good reason for this: there aren't that many. There certainly haven't been enough to justify the speedy rollout of this tech by a number of government agencies.
This little experiment has already provoked a response from Congressional members who are demanding answers from Amazon about the ACLU's test results. Amazon, for its part, claims the ACLU's test was "unfair" because it used the default 80% "confidence" setting, rather than the 95% recommended for law enforcement. The ACLU has responded, noting this is the default setting on Rekognition and nothing prompts the user -- which could be a law enforcement officer -- to change this setting to eliminate more false positives. In any event, at least Congress is talking about it, rather than nodding along appreciatively as federal agencies deploy the tech without public consultation or mandated privacy impact reports turned in.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Goose, Gander, Good, can you feel now?
It is too bad that they weren't actually taken into custody and held for some time (it would be illegal to arrest a congress person on their way to a vote) in order for someone up there in the ethereal levels of government to take notice. If they are as vulnerable as the rest of us, they might put aside their quest for power, and do something for the rest of us.
I have little hope, but this might give them a nudge in the right direction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Goose, Gander, Good, can you feel now?
...you...have no idea who John Lewis is, do you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Goose, Gander, Good, can you feel now?
A little, but he wasn't subject to false facial recognition then. There were other, also ill considered, reasons for his arrests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Goose, Gander, Good, can you feel now?
I would guess that quite a few of the people in that list are familiar with those things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Only 28 what happened to the rest? Why were they not branded too?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Are they concerned about the alarmingly low identification rate?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Need more info
Does anyone know whether or not Rekognition uses skin color for matching? I think most facial recognition techniques do not use skin color at all [citation needed].
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Need more info
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Need more info
Facial recognition software has no race bias. If the results are "disproportionate" then the database of facial structures must represent the biased class in greater numbers. Don't blame the tool.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Need more info
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Algorithmic_bias
It's easy to say the computer doesn't care so it's impartial - but it often isn't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Need more info
In theory, it should have no racial bias.
However, in practice, it assigns a probability that two images are of the same face based on how likely it is that two people would have the same [insert list of facial features].
If the algorithm fails to account for multicollinearity (that is, the fact that two data points often show up together and thus the existence of the second doesn't prove much once you know the existence of the first), then it can absolutely be racially biased. A poorly programmed algorithm, trained mostly on white faces, could easily conclude that two black people who share features uncommon to white faces, but common among black faces, look enough alike to be flagged as the same person. To have, really, a bias that all black people look alike, which would be incredibly racist.
Does this algorithm have that kind of bias? I don't have enough information to know. It's certainly happened in the past.
But categorically ruling it out seems foolish. And contending that it's because the sample is larger is especially so: these kinds of algorithm are more accurate when they have more data to train themselves on, so underrepresented racial groups are more likely to trigger false positives than overrepresented ones.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Need more info
False positives would be expected to be "disproportionately of people of color" whenever that segment of the population is disproportionately criminal.
The widespread adoption of facial recognition by police could spark a boom in "defensive" plastic surgery, especially of the extreme variety. While the "old" Michael Jackson might have resembled many common criminals, the "new" Michael Jackson really didn't resemble any other human on the planet, making any potential false positive extremely unlikely.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/mzhang/2015/07/01/google-photos-tags-two-african-americans-as-gorillas- through-facial-recognition-software/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Need more info
Me and my brother grew up thinking for a while that our grandfather was black because of what a dark tan he always had year round. From what my mother said it built up over time because of the lack of sun screen protection products that worked back in his days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Need more info
One known issue is that some algorithms use the light reflecting off the nose as a factor and darker skin results in less reflectivity and thus less variance in the reflection. In general, facial recognition algorithms consistently have the best results on the majority ethnicity of the country where they were designed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'd say it got it just right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So if I
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So if I'm a prime member..
Sign up for Prime, and don't be recognized as a Felon! What a sales tactic! :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
5 of 435 is 1.2%. The ACLU is a few hundred trouble-makers
out of 200 million Americans#. So this non-story is at best driven by 0.000-something% and then 1.2%, while you ignore a hundred items of high importance. Typical Techdirt Tempest-in-a-Thimble.
And anyway, WHAT THE HELL IS THE POINT OF CRITICIZING BETA SOFTWARE?
Next story, please. Probably have to wait 2 hours for another ginned-up fanboy-feeding re-write from several days ago.Using reasonable definition of "American": doesn't include you antis who want it changed to European feudalism or globalism, incoherent malcontents-without-a-cause (not even up to rebels, just grrr and stuff), nor those here illegally.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 5 of 435 is 1.2%. The ACLU is a few hundred trouble-makers
Societies prosecute social outliers. The peredo principle scales, even if you prune data. Which is to say that there will ALWAYS be outliers, even when you get rid of all of the current people you thought were outliers.
People who think they haven't perpetrated at least one felony in their life, haven't read much law. What we're talking about here is a technical system, that is objectively evaluating candidates for prosecution within a subjective sociological system, that has a false positive ratio of 100%. Because all of us are criminals.
There is no question that this is going to go completely off the rails. There is a ratio that the accuracy of law enforcement can not scale beyond without serious consequences. The law is simply not fit to become cybernetically enhanced, regardless of how good the tech is. As the pressure mounts, the most likely outcome, is that descrimination on non-legal basis' will become the pressure valve. Racism, sexism, etc. Will be determinant more than the crime, because the field of prosecution will be abundant, and the prosecutors will therefore be compelled to choose. And you can be assured, they won't choose people like them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 5 of 435 is 1.2%. The ACLU is a few hundred trouble-makers
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 5 of 435 is 1.2%. The ACLU is a few hundred trouble-makers
To get bugs fixed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wait...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"At most, it will be the loss of freedom..." Hardly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Only 28?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In other news...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Really? Looks to me like at least half appear to be white people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And if you take a group of people that is 81% white and extract a sample that is only half white, that's called disproportionate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How does this compare to humans?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How does this compare to humans?
Are you saying that pictures of Congress persons aren't mugshots?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: How does this compare to humans?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Rep. John Lewis
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'd want answers too!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nice Amazon!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Congress Wants Answers after Amazon's Facial Recognition Software Says 28 Of Them Are Criminals
Question: Why wasn't the number members of Congress identified as criminals much higher than 28?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment