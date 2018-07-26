 
Legal Issues

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Jul 26th 2018 1:38pm


Filed Under:
arrest, bulgaria, denuvo, drm, video games, voksi

Companies:
denuvo



Denuvo Martyrs Voksi Using Bulgarian Police In What Will Surely Be The End Of Denuvo's Troubles

from the just-one-guy dept

In our ongoing coverage of Denuvo, the DRM once thought unbeatable that since has been very much beaten in record timelines, one internet handle wove a common weave through most of those stories: Voksi. Voksi, a singular human being, had done much of the work that had brought Denuvo to its knees. In fact, we recently wrote a post about how illuminating it should be when corporate DRM makers with the kind of financial backing of Denuvo could be brought down essentially by one guy with a grudge. The lesson there was if that was the state of things, it was a clear sign that Denuvo's entire business was on shaky, unsustainable grounds.

Denuvo appears to have taken the opposite lesson instead, believing apparently that this one grudge-haver was something of a single point of failure in the anti-Denuvo realm. To that end, Denuvo has recently, and quite gleefully, announced that it worked with Bulgarian police forces to arrest Voksi and sieze his equipment.

Denuvo said that Voksi’s arrest came about through the dual efforts of Denuvo parent company Irdeto and the Bulgarian Cybercrime Unit. “The swift action of the Bulgarian police on this matter shows the power of collaboration between law enforcement and technology providers and that piracy is a serious offence that will be acted upon,” said Irdeto VP of cybersecurity services Mark Mulready.

Denuvo’s statement also included a quote from the Bulgarian Cybercrime Unit, which said: “We can confirm that a 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of offenses related to cybercrime and that computing equipment was confiscated. Our investigations are ongoing.”

Voksi himself announced his arrest on Reddit.

In a post today on CrackWatch, a subreddit dedicated to removing DRM and other copy protection software from games, Voksi explained the sudden outage of the website of his hacker group, REVOLT. Yesterday, he got arrested, and the police raided his house.

“It finally happened,” Voksi wrote. “I can’t say it wasn’t expected. Denuvo filed a case against me to the Bulgarian authorities. Police came yesterday and took the server PC and my personal PC. I had to go to the police afterwards and explain myself.”

It seems likely that the folks in Denuvos executive offices are popping champaigne bottles. They shouldn't be. Sure, the company certainly can go after this one lone hacker with a grudge against its software. The real question is whether this will solve Denuvo's problems. It won't. Not by a long shot.

The reason for that is first and foremost that Voksi has been quite good at communicating with the public as to his motivations, and their are something akin to internet populism.

Voksi declined to reply when reached for comment by Kotaku, but on Reddit he lamented that this Denuvo-cracking days are almost certainly behind him. “Sadly, I won’t be able to do what I did anymore,” he said. “I did what I did for you guys and of course because bloated software in our games shouldn’t be allowed at all. Maybe someone else can continue my fight.”

If that reads like the statement of a martyr, it's because that is exactly what Denuvo has created in Voksi. Does anyone really doubt that others will take up his efforts? And in more numbers than when it was just one lone guy with a grudge? Who out there wants to predict that, on the long timeline, the forthcoming headlines will now be all about how Denuvo iterations are secure and impenetrable once more?

In a world where one guy caused all this chaos that led to his arrest, it should be obvious that any such prediction would be laughable. So what has Denuvo achieved in any of this? Anything at all?

17 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

The First Word

This plan is about as effective as their DRM.

—Stephen T. Stone

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Dank710 (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 1:51pm

    Hilarious. This will just encourage others to attack them. We hate you DENUVO. Your days are numbered.

    Snitches get no love

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Chris-Mouse (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 1:52pm

    They've managed to protect their software through that crucial first window.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jul 2018 @ 1:55pm

    Well Denuvo has more than likely gained even more hostility towards them... but that is a given.

    It's also a pretty safe bet they don't care that they have garnered hate from so many people in the first place.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Dank710 (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 1:57pm

      Re:

      Karma is a bitch. Their day will come. Might be years from now, but their luck will run out. Can't be a POS for life and not have repercussions. Getting the police to do their dirty work is so low life.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 26 Jul 2018 @ 2:09pm

        Re: Re:

        I'm not so sure that's true. Our president was a POS for life and then got elected to the highest office in the USA that he can use to be an even bigger POS. Quite a reward.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 2:02pm

    This plan is about as effective as their DRM.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      madasahatter (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 2:06pm

      Re:

      I was thinking the same thing. The fallacy is that Voksi is the only person who can crack Denuvo when there are many more with skills to do so if they try. They will end up playing 'whack-a-mole'.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      TKnarr (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 2:59pm

      Re:

      Remember that their plan isn't to protect their DRM against cracking. It's to protect their ability to sell their DRM to game companies. I'd even bet that their financial people see the DRM being cracked as a revenue opportunity: version N of it being cracked means the game companies have to shift to version N+1, which being a major version upgrade requires buying a new license.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jul 2018 @ 2:28pm

    Where will we find another person with the decades of experience that are necessary to crack Denuvo's copy protection now? Surely there isn't a fundamental flaw with DRM that requires at some point for the data to be decrypted in order for it to be used, meaning that any bright individual with the right tools and technical acumen can see what is happening and work around it.

    No, it's the children who are wrong.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 2:35pm

    This, this just goes here...

    http://www.rockpapercynic.com/index.php?date=2012-05-18

    Way to kickstart the next generation of people with a reason to make Denuvo sad...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 2:38pm

    "collaboration between law enforcement and technology providers"

    Another law enforcement agency of state has moonlighted as the hired thugs for corporate interests, demonstrating to the public that its interests are not protected by the state in favor of big money.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Jul 2018 @ 2:46pm

      Re: "collaboration between law enforcement and technology providers"

      But at least they are more civilized about it than the US police, they haven't thrown him into prison while they carry out their investigation.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 2:49pm

    typo

    seize - good
    sieze - bad

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 3:28pm

    'You took off his head? Well that's step one, what bout 2-10?'

    “I did what I did for you guys and of course because bloated software in our games shouldn’t be allowed at all. Maybe someone else can continue my fight.”

    'Can'? Yeah, after taking out what I'm guessing is a pretty well known and respected figure in the malware cracking community I suspect that a good number of people will be downright eager to take up the torch, whether in his memory, to stick it to Denuvo, or both.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    lars626 (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 3:31pm

    And of course Voksi never shared his methods with friends. Yeah, right. They just enjoyed watching to see how long it took.

    Now there will be a race to see who can do it first.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


