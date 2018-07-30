Cord Cutting Accelerates Faster Than Expected... >>
Cops Lose Qualified Immunity After Arresting Man For A Snarky Facebook Comment

from the no-time-for-facts!-move-move-move! dept

Three cops have just had their qualified immunity stripped by an appeals court for turning an innocuous, snarky Facebook comment into an arrest. It wasn't all the officers' fault. A "helpful" citizen playing internet telephone forwarded the comment to someone who happened to be married to a police officer and everything went from bad to worse to unconstitutional from there.

Here's how the whole thing started, as related by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals decision [PDF]:

On January 25, 2015, James Ross was a 20-year-old resident of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and an active user of the social media website, Facebook. Facebook allows users to connect with each other by establishing “friend” relationships and posting items to a personal feed that can be viewed by the user’s friends. That evening, one of Ross’s Facebook friends posted an image (or meme) that showed a number of different firearms below the title “Why I need a gun.” Above each type of gun was an explanation of what the gun could be used for—e.g., above a shotgun: “This one for burglars & home invasions”; above a rifle with a scope: “This one for putting food on the table”; and above an assault rifle: “This one for self-defense against enemies foreign & domestic, for preservation of freedom & liberty, and to prevent government atrocities.” Ross interpreted this post as advocating against gun control measures. Ross, an advocate in favor of gun control measures, commented on the post: “Which one do I need to shoot up a kindergarten?” Ross then logged off Facebook and went to bed.

This post -- along with Ross' response -- was deleted shortly thereafter by the original poster. But another user forwarded a screenshot of the post and comment to a cousin of the poster. The court notes "no annotation or additional commentary" accompanied the forwarded screenshot. The cousin receiving the screenshot was married to Officer Ryan Medlin of the Jackson Police Department.

Medlin then forwarded the screenshot to two other cops and they all decided to find Ross and arrest him when they started their next shift. This was handled as badly as possible by all three officers. Ross was approached at work by a plainclothes officer presenting himself as a customer. When he stepped out from behind the counter to speak to this person, he was arrested.

Ross attempted to explain himself but was instead read his Miranda rights and taken to the station. There, he wrote a statement explaining his snarky response to the Facebook post. This should have ended everything. Even the cops felt they had nothing to pin on Ross. Nevertheless…

According to Ross, several officers at the station told him they did not think the case was likely to go any further than the prosecuting attorney’s office. However, Ross was not allowed to leave. He was held at the Jackson Police Station until the next day, during which time he was served with a warrant for “Peace Disturbance.” The next day, he was transferred to the Cape Girardeau County Jail where he was held for another two to three days, until he bonded out by paying $1000 in cash. At some point during that period, Ross was formally charged with the class B misdemeanor of “Peace Disturbance” under Mo. Rev. Stat. § 574.010(1)(c) (2015).

This charge was dropped and Ross sued the officers. The district court granted the three officers qualified immunity, theorizing Ross' right not to be arrested on bullshit charges following zero investigative effort prompted by a Facebook screenshot was not "clearly established."

The Appeals Court disagrees

The officers were justified in their efforts to investigate Ross’s post. In current times and in light of current events, the statement demonstrated, at a minimum, questionable judgment. But the state statute at issue does not apply to any speech that is not a “true threat,” and—under Missouri precedent—a reasonable officer would have understood that.

[...]

[I]f any further investigation had led the officers to believe there was an immediate or imminent danger, they would have been justified in acting on that information. Here, however, no exigent circumstances prevented the officers from gathering additional information before making an arrest.

There was no reason to bypass this step just to effectuate an arrest of someone whose post didn't fit the state law definition of a "true threat." But that's how these three do-gooders chose to handle it. Apparently, investigative efforts just gum up the wheels of justice.

In this case, even a “minimal further investigation” would have revealed that Ross’s post was not a true threat. See Pulaski, 306 F.3d at 623. The officers conducted no investigation into the context of the statement, Ross’s history of violence, or Ross’s political beliefs about gun ownership or gun control measures.

[...]

In sum, it is beyond debate that—had the officers engaged in minimal further investigation—the only reasonable conclusion was that Ross had not violated § 574.115.1(3).

This unconstitutional situation was further aggravated by the officers refusing to listen to anything Ross had to say until they had booked him and then deciding -- after coming to the conclusion charges likely wouldn't be pursued by the DA -- to charge him anyway and keep him locked up until he made bail.

No one's arguing law enforcement would have been wrong to engage in an investigation. What's being stated here is exactly the opposite: that it's wrong to arrest, book, and charge someone without engaging in any investigation at all in circumstances like these. And that was definitely clearly established long before these cops decided to get themselves sued.

    • icon
      The Wanderer (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 4:11am

      Re:

      Would you be so kind as to stop spamming that comment into (apparently) every single article which so much as mentions a subject which that poster might be expected to object to?

      It doesn't add anything to the discussion, and at *best* it's an attempt to wind him up - and not even a particularly effective one, as he rarely if ever even responds to it, as far as I've seen.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jul 2018 @ 7:50am

          How’s your John Steele defence fund going brah?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Bergman (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 8:03am

          Re: HA HA! Even PIRATES are stepping up to defend me!

          If that happens, Masnick will be laughing too. After all, he'd be able to sue the cops just like Ross. Laughing all the way to the bank.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            ECA (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 8:13am

            Re: Re: HA HA! Even PIRATES are stepping up to defend me!

            including suing the person who SENT the police to his home..
            And with the Illogical posts ONSITE, he has lots of other proof.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 30 Jul 2018 @ 4:00am

    Just following government rationale...

    If we can put a man on the moon, clearly we can put a man in jail.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Darkhog, 30 Jul 2018 @ 4:05am

    Sometimes I wonder, why there is a "stupid American" stereotype

    And then I read article like this one and I wonder no more.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 30 Jul 2018 @ 4:20am

      Re: Sometimes I wonder, why there is a "stupid American" stereotype

      Well, not every Internet troll has an English language degree from Moscow university to fall back on. Some need a job in the U.S. to make ends meet, one matching their talents and education.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 4:36am

    "We in the police don't make mistakes. EVER."

    This unconstitutional situation was further aggravated by the officers refusing to listen to anything Ross had to say until they had booked him and then deciding -- after coming to the conclusion charges likely wouldn't be pursued by the DA -- to charge him anyway and keep him locked up until he made bail.

    So in short they jumped at the chance to make an arrest and look like Big Damn Heroes, and then after realizing that they had nothing rather than back down and admit to having screwed up they doubled-down and decided to punish him for their screw-up by charging him and keeping him in jail.

    Medlin then forwarded the screenshot to two other cops and they all decided to find Ross and arrest him when they started their next shift.

    I feel it's also worth pointing out their timing, and what they did and more importantly didn't do. They thought he was enough of a threat to arrest him, but not enough of a threat to get someone else to do it as soon as they were 'alerted'. Oh no, clearly nothing else would do but to get together and do it themselves.

    With their qualified immunity striped hopefully the victim can go after their personal bank-accounts. It won't undo the damage that's been done to him, but it would give them a reason to think about what they do before they do it in the future.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 6:21am

      Re: "We in the police don't make mistakes. EVER."

      That. Maybe when this starts to become common and hurt bad cops eough the trend will shift. Then there won't be any damages to 'undo' or relief.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ed (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 7:47am

      Re: "We in the police don't make mistakes. EVER."

      One of the biggest problems is that when LEOs are held accountable (which is rare), it is the taxpayers who pay the price of the LEO's actions. This needs to stop. Hold the LEOs personally responsible. Seize their pensions! Seize their homes! Take everything they have and maybe, just maybe, other LEOs will finally get the message that they, themselves, are NOT above the law. Until this happens, I stand by my belief that one should never, EVER, trust a LEO.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 4:56am

      Re:

      Did you miss the part where the “investigation” started because of a Facebook post?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 5:36am

      Re:

      It's obvious isn't it? It's yet another example of how nefarious the magic coding employed by TD is.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 5:52am

      Re:

      "Just how does this fit into a technical paradigm?"

      It's literally in the headline of the article that you're whining about. I mean, you can always tell when you guys can't defend authoritarian tactics because you start complaining that articles don't fit a version of the site that only exists in your head. But, even so, you usually make it past the headlines.

      "being Techdirs ie bad teck things"

      Maybe you're just illiterate and that's why you're unable to read correctly.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jul 2018 @ 7:52am

      Re:

      Well you almost tried *sad trombone*

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 30 Jul 2018 @ 4:53am

    At least they didn't shoot him.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Advocate (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 5:02am

      Re:

      ...yet

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 5:35am

      Re:

      The fact that that was a very real possibility rather than a 'funny because it wold never happen' joke is a sad testament to how low the police have fallen.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JoeDetroit (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 7:38am

        Re: Re:

        I've rarely disagreed with TOG but.... "how low the police have fallen"? They've not fallen as the implies they used to be "better". Everyone carrying around a video recorder all the time has only shined a much needed light on law enforcement. Where I grew up, police brutality was common & they would do it right in front of a crowd, with many other officers watching or even helping. They would dare you to try to do something to stop it. File a complaint would mean getting stopped & harassed by every cop in the precinct for weeks. & the complaint would go nowhere.

        Just as with any profession, there is a bell shaped curve, the very good, the large portion of average, then the bad. Unfortunately this profession has very well armed individuals that have the power to ruin lives & take lives. The "bad cops" have been around for as long as there's been law enforcement.

        If anything, in my own opinion, the police are currently on a improvement swing rather than "falling". They have to be. We are all watching. Maybe the cult of protection of their fellow officers will crack & they will start to police themselves.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Advocate (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 5:02am

    Just another isolated incident.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John Smith, 30 Jul 2018 @ 5:44am

    These are the same cops who used to say "it's just the internet" until people started posting about them.

    Same for the taxi drivers who used to laugh at their passengers who complained about the internet harming their livelihood but now protest uber and lyft.

    Next up: the NFL, and the tv stations and newspapers who cov er them, wonders how its league went bankrupt when all the revenue they generated for Big Internet was used to start a new league (the IFL), revenue helpe dby all the free advertising given to them, in a classic case of feeding the beast.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jul 2018 @ 6:02am

    The victim (and he is a victim) can proceed with his lawsuit, but the outcome will likely be just a settlement: a simple cash payout from the taxpayers of Jackson to make him go away. The officers themselves will not suffer any consequences of note, certainly nothing that would prevent it from happening again or make up for the harassment and this guy's time in custody.

    The morons who post the kind of inane gun-lust crap that got this ball rolling will also continue failing to see the irony of their support for jackbooted law enforcement officers unconstitutionally terrorizing this victim at gunpoint over a Facebook post.

    Meanwhile, if the victim stays around that area, he has to look over his shoulder for the rest of his life, because he can't count on police protection from any other gun-lusting morons who decide to give him a hard time. I hope he uses the settlement money to move somewhere truly safe.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jul 2018 @ 7:15am

      Re:

      Thats unfortunately true. Whats the point of them losing their qualified immunity? Why the hell cant they be held personally liable!?!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JoeCool (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 7:23am

        Re: Re:

        In this case, losing their immunity means they go from ZERO percent chance of being held liable to 0.1% chance. It's not much, but it's also not zero.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Jul 2018 @ 8:10am

        Re: Re:

        The loss of qualified immunity means that the police officers can be held personally liable for financial damages.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jul 2018 @ 8:24am

      Re:

      The morons who post the kind of inane gun-lust crap that got this ball rolling will also continue failing to see the irony of their support for jackbooted law enforcement officers unconstitutionally terrorizing this victim at gunpoint over a Facebook post.

      Which morons do you mean? The original poster of the base meme posted nothing legally actionable or even in particularly poor taste. Moreover, that person deleted the entire thread when Ross made his post, presumably because of the poor taste evidenced by Ross's post. Nothing in the story indicates that the original poster has any particular love of the police, particularly the elaborate caption about "self-defense against enemies foreign & domestic, for preservation of freedom & liberty, and to prevent government atrocities." That reads to me more like an individualist, not a hard-liner who believes the government and the police can do no wrong.

      The person who forwarded the screenshot is barely described at all, so it's not fair to assume that person is pro-firearm. It might be fair to call that person a moron, though.

      Meanwhile, if the victim stays around that area, he has to look over his shoulder for the rest of his life, because he can't count on police protection from any other gun-lusting morons who decide to give him a hard time.

      Do you think these things through before posting them?

      • Winning a suit against these officers doesn't necessarily make the entire department permanently hostile to him. We are routinely told that bad officers are a tiny minority, and a good officer would be cheering him on in this suit. So if you believe that bad officers are as rare as the police claim, most cops will not hate him for this. Conversely, if you believe bad officers are common, they would probably give him a hard time for even filing the lawsuit, regardless of whether he won.
      • Legally, he can't count on police protection even if he were the police's favorite person in the county. They are not obligated to protect him, even if they know he's in danger.
      • Practically, he can't count on police protection even if the police like him: the police very often are not close enough to intervene in a surprise altercation. This is especially true if you want to theorize that the attack is a "gun-lusting moron" who comes up and shoots Ross with no warning.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jul 2018 @ 7:22am

    And to top it all off...

    ...He didn't even get an answer to his question!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jul 2018 @ 7:58am

    If we locked up every young adult who said something seriously stupid, we'd have to dedicate entire states to our overflowing jails.

    Sheesh, once we had the "Red Book Squad" of deputized citizens fighting communism in colleges, now we have the "Facebook Squad".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 30 Jul 2018 @ 8:17am

    All this for??

    Who do you Sue, because no one taught Police to use abit of logic, and psychology?? No one talked to him and asked him a few questions.

    Who do you sue? Its a fun question.
    Police,
    Individual?
    City?
    county?
    State?
    All the above?
    Who gets Hurt because the TRAINING OF OFFICERS, is not Though..or even 1/2 what it should be..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jul 2018 @ 8:24am

    If we locked up every young adult who said something seriously stupid, we'd have to dedicate entire states to our overflowing jails.

    There are 2.3 million people incarcerated in the USA. Were "prison" a state, it would be just above New Mexico in population (more than Wyoming + Vermont + DC). There are 14 states with fewer people.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


