Politics

by Karl Bode

Thu, Jul 26th 2018 6:25am


Filed Under:
ajit pai, donald trump, fcc, mergers

Companies:
sinclair, sinclair broadcasting



Trump Throws His FCC Under The Bus For Pointing Out Sinclair Lied During Its Merger Sales Pitch

from the damn-you-for-doing-your-job dept

So back in 2015 you might recall that Republicans threw a tremendous hissy fit when the then Obama administration surprisingly threw its full support behind Title II classification of ISPs and real net neutrality. It was surprising in large part because Obama's first FCC boss pick, Julius Genachowski, was comically wishy washy, often refusing to take hard positions on much of anything. It was also surprising because Genachowski's replacement, Tom Wheeler, appeared to be the type of person to change their mind after being presented with hard evidence, a notably unfashionable trait in DC these days.

The histrionic claim at the time, you might recall, was that Obama had broken some long-established law by expressing a preference for a direction of FCC policy. This despite the fact that there is no law preventing the White House from doing so, and history is filled with examples of both sides of the aisle doing just that (from George W. Bush urging former FCC Chairman Michael Powell to eliminate media ownership rules, to when Bill Clinton urged former Chairman Reed Hundt to ban hard liquor advertising on TV).

Fast forward to this week when President Trump decided to have a little hissy fit about the FCC's decision to kick the Sinclair Tribune merger over to an administrative law judge, largely because even Ajit Pai's FCC couldn't sign off on some of the logistical nonsense Sinclair was engaged in to try and seal the deal:

So one, you'll notice that the same folks that threw a hissy fit because of Obama's public support of net neutrality are suddenly nowhere to be found when the shoe's on the other foot (though again, Trump's Tweet is perfectly legal). Two, the FCC didn't block the deal, it simply passed an order passing off review to an administrative law judge. Why? Because, as the FCC's order points out, Sinclair was engaged in all kinds of bullshit in a bid to fool regulators that the deal would fall under the current media ownership cap designed to protect smaller local news competitors (and quality discourse) from major industry domination.

That included efforts to try and pretend the merger (which would result in Sinclair reaching 72% of homes) would fall under the media ownership cap (which states no single broadcaster can reach any more than 39% of homes) by engaging in bogus broadcast station "divestitures." More specifically, Sinclair proposed a number of sham transactions that involved "divesting" local broadcasters to shell companies or Sinclair partners still arguably controlled by Sinclair.

Some of these companies had zero experience in broadcasting (Like Steven Fader, CEO of a car dealership), would have nabbed the stations at seriously discounted rates, and there was every indication that Sinclair would either still control these divested stations, or simply buy them back for a song post merger. The distortions and falsehoods were so bad that even Pai, whose allergy to factual data was made glaringly obvious during the net neutrality repeal, was forced to balk, admitting that, as structured, Sinclair's merger pitch likely would have violated Sections 309(a) and 310(d) of the Communications Act of 1934.

Again if you've watched Pai routinely twist reality himself, his forced retreat should give you some idea how badly Sinclair botched its merger approval application. And while the fact that an FCC investigation into potential corruption and cooperation with Sinclair may have also motivated Pai's sense of political self-preservation to kick in, it still wound up being an overall good move, even if potentially for the wrong reasons. Especially if you've had a chance to see the kind of facts-optional nonsense Sinclair routinely forces its local broadcast stations to air in creepy, lobotomized unison.

That said, shoveling merger approval off to an administrative law judge, while sometimes fatal, doesn't guarantee the merger dies. As former FCC boss Tom Wheeler noted this week in a blog post, the administrative hearing could still be used as an "administrative smokescreen," with the broader deal still being approved thanks to a year's worth of efforts by Pai to weaken media ownership rules. Trump's Tweet would appear to be an attempt to pressure the Pai FCC toward approving the remainder of the deal anyway, regardless of how misleading Sinclair's sales pitch has been.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jul 2018 @ 6:34am

    Trump needs to go through obedience school. Twitter can the treat he gets when he's a good boy and does the trick successfully.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Jul 2018 @ 8:50am

      Re:

      "Twitter can [be] the treat he gets when he's a good boy"

      Trump may soon be "treating" himself to Twitter in more ways than one. Twitter is now the latest target of Trump's "hissy fits" and we'll see if he gets much support for his idea to (potentially) regulate social media sites.

      https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1022447980408983552

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 10:16am

        Re: Re:

        He can drum up all the support he wants; until the legislature/the Supreme Court repeal or undo every law that says Twitter management has every right to moderate a privately-owned platform however they choose (albeit within the limits of those existing laws), he can go fuck himself for all that it matters.

        Incidentally, his entire complaint is based on a VICE article that claimed Twitter was “shadowbanning” conservatives for being conservative. All he and his supporters want from Twitter is a special “you can’t ban us” privilege that shields conservatives, and only conservatives, from the consequences of misbehavior (i.e., breaking the Terms of Service). If they hate being told that their behavior is unacceptable, they should get off the platform and go make one of their own.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 26 Jul 2018 @ 10:47am

          Re: Supreme Court repeal or undo every law

          You mean, the same Supreme Court that Trump is busily stacking with Conservatives?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            David, 26 Jul 2018 @ 10:56am

            Re: Re: Supreme Court repeal or undo every law

            I find it rather annoying how Americans have hijacked words like "conservatives" and "liberals" to mean utterly different things than the common English language meanings. I mean, those are words with _inherent_ political meaning, and the Merkins are taking a big humptydumpty all over them.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Thad, 26 Jul 2018 @ 10:57am

            Re: Re: Supreme Court repeal or undo every law

            If you think any of the conservatives on the Supreme Court are in favor of limiting corporate speech, then you really haven't been paying attention.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 26 Jul 2018 @ 11:48am

          Re: Re: Re:

          " they should get off the platform and go make one of their own."

          People who do just that, and set up their own platform for almost any kind of "unacceptable" (but legal) online content can expect to get kicked out by their domain registrar, kicked out by their hosting provider, and kicked out by their payment processor. The tactics developed and used by the entertainment industry's copyright pressure groups against bittorrent and related content sites years ago have more recently been used as a weapon against racist white nationalist sites to knock them offline and constantly keep them scrambling trying to stay alive in a never ending game of Whac a mole.

          It's not just tiny extremist sites that have been affected. Fox News and Breitbart have been hit by advertiser boycotts due to activist pressure against companies that advertise there. As has Infowars, which responded by marketing it's own snake oil "dietary supplements" claimed to ward off evil spirits or whatever.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Stephen T. Stone (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 11:57am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            We should question the inherent power of controlling speech that lies in the hands of domain registrars and hosting companies, yes. The harder conversation is about whether we should force those organizations to host speech they do not want to, and otherwise would not, host. We should—we must—have those conversations now, before registars and hosting companies use this power for far more nefarious reasons than kicking a White supremacist forum off the web.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 6:42am

    "So one, you'll notice that the same folks that threw a hissy fit because of Obama's public support of net neutrality are suddenly nowhere to be found when the shoe's on the other foot."

    BUT WHAT ABOUT BENGHAZI? - The folks mentioned

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 26 Jul 2018 @ 6:54am

    Creepy, to say the least

    This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People.

    We are talking here about a unification of news outlets. News outlets are supposed to report on facts and those are the same all over the country.

    Having a plurality of those would seem like a good thing. If a unification is "great and much needed", we are either talking about extraordinary facts that would fall apart when viewed by independent outlets or extraordinary conclusions that would fall apart when drawn by independent outlets.

    In other words, Trump openly wants a nation-wide uniform propaganda outlet of unprecedented scale.

    I'd consider his Tweet definitive evidence that the merger should be denied exactly for the reasons the rules for such a merger exist. While it's not clear his administration or government is equally problematically involved here, it is very clear that the president very much wants to dig in with both of his hands in this cookie jar.

    That alone should be reason enough to stop this merger.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jul 2018 @ 8:01am

    So what's wrong with lying?

    The president does it all the time!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 26 Jul 2018 @ 8:48am

      Re: So what's wrong with lying?

      Nothing wrong with lying. It's just that in order to avoid contradictions, you want to be lying with one voice.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Jul 2018 @ 12:25pm

      Re: So what's wrong with lying?

      That, I am afraid, is the lesson children are learning.
      "If you want to be somebody important someday, like the President, you need to start practicing your lying now."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 26 Jul 2018 @ 8:46am

    DoublePlus Good.

    All the war-propaganda, all the screaming and lies and hatred, comes invariably from people who are not fighting.

    What can you do against the lunatic who is more intelligent than yourself, who gives your arguments a fair hearing and then simply persists in his lunacy?

    Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.

    In a way, the world−view of the Party imposed itself most successfully on people incapable of understanding it. They could be made to accept the most flagrant violations of reality, because they never fully grasped the enormity of what was demanded of them, and were not sufficiently interested in public events to notice what was happening. By lack of understanding they remained sane. They simply swallowed everything, and what they swallowed did them no harm, because it left no residue behind, just as a grain of corn will pass undigested through the body of a bird.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jul 2018 @ 11:42am

    "Why? Because, as the FCC's order points out, Sinclair was engaged in all kinds of bullshit in a bid to fool regulators that the deal would fall under the current media ownership cap designed to protect smaller local news competitors (and quality discourse) from major industry domination."

    Yes when we lie to the feds, we don't get measly slaps on the wrists, we go to jail for a long time. It would be nice to have one day actual punishments for the executives in charge here.*

    *Now if that actually happened, all the exec would do is scapegoat an underling who they made lie to the feds. so there is still that. But its a step we can deal with.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


