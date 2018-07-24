Texas Judges Continue To Turn Expungement... >>
Tue, Jul 24th 2018 10:38am


Daily Deal: Audio Cassette to MP3 Music Converter

Still holding on to that old cassette collection? Yeah, they're cool. Sure. But at some point you're going to need to digitize them or risk losing them entirely to time. This $21 Audio Cassette to MP3 Music Converter hooks up to your laptop and allows you to convert tapes to MP3 files for easy digital access. Once converted, you can then transfer to your phone or tablet for sharing any time. Don't let that collection go to waste!

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

    ECA (profile), 24 Jul 2018 @ 11:41am

    A bit

    Of info is not included..
    Stereo record?(mono and mono left/right) dont always do the job)
    recording bit rate?(better recording)
    2 heads??(adds to stabilization)

