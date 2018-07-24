University Of Illinois Bullies Alum Out Of... >>
by Mike Masnick

Tue, Jul 24th 2018 3:36pm


Filed Under:
emails, emma best, hypocrisy, john podesta, julian assange, paul manafort, texts, transparency

Companies:
wikileaks



Wikileaks Refused To Publish Manafort Family Texts, So Someone Else Did

from the hypocrisy? dept

Update: A quick correction/clarification here. The hacked texts in questions were from Manafort's daughter, rather than Manafort himself, but included texts between Manafort and his daughter, as well as other texts about Paul that his daughter sent or received. Wikileaks, for its part, says it didn't publish the texts because they weren't verified. Except that multiple people confirmed the legitimacy of those texts including Paul Manafort himself. The point of the article still stands.

We just wrote about why it would be a dangerous move for press freedom for the DOJ to prosecute Julian Assange for publishing leaked documents. In that post, we noted that even if you think Julian Assange is a horrible human being and proactively trying to undermine US electoral sovereignty, the mere act of publishing leaked documents should not be criminal. But, that doesn't mean that Assange can't be hypocritical and one-sided. Obviously, during the 2016 election, when Wikileaks helped spread both John Podesta's emails and the DNC's emails, some wondered if Assange would have published similar messages from the Trump campaign. While publicly Assange insisted he disliked both campaigns equally, other reports and leaked (of course) chat messages certainly suggested otherwise, as did at least some of his apparent attempts to ingratiate himself with Trump insiders, including asking Don Jr. to leak his father's tax returns to Assange to "dramatically improve the perception of our impartiality."

Of course, when faced with an opportunity to post the equivalent of the Podesta emails on the Trump side, it appears that Assange decided not to do it. Public records-savant Emma Best recently chose to publish the entire collection of leaked Manafort family texts in a searchable database. These texts have long been out there and available if you knew where to look -- and had received widespread reporting in early 2017. However, beyond the excerpts, they were not fully available in a way that was searchable for most users.

Best communicated with Wikileaks, who admitted that it had the entire collection as well, but chose not to publish it -- which certainly can be read as hypocrisy on Assange's part, considering the similarities with the Podesta emails. As Best notes in discussing the decision to publish these in a more accessible format:

The public haven’t had access to the messages, and the press (including high profile and high budget outlets) haven’t had access to an easily searchable version – instead only to an unwieldy database.

This was nearly not the case, however – WikiLeaks had a copy of the database, but ultimately didn’t publish it, despite its newsworthiness and their willingness to publish unredacted information on the Democrats. Their unexplained decision not to put the database into a searchable format and make it public struck me as questionable at the time, but in light of the disclosure of their preference for the GOP it has become not only questionable, but hypocritical. WikiLeaks’ decision can no longer be trusted prima facie or viewed in terms of presumed good faith.

[....]

This noteworthy refusal, along with ongoing probes and charges filed against Manafort by the Special Counsel’s office, makes the text messages and their contents undoubtedly newsworthy. Their relevance to the general public may go beyond this, as the personal reality reflected in the messages presents the Manaforts as real people, rather than merely as abstract figures. This same reality is, of course, also relevant to news and current events, and to understanding the character and actions of those involved.

There may be reasons why Wikileaks chose not to publish these texts, but the fact that it eagerly published the Podesta emails, yet held back on publishing these texts should at least raise serious questions. Obviously, every publisher makes different decisions on what to publish and what not to publish. And there's no rule saying that you absolutely must publish every "equivalent" set of data or stories. But given all of the background here, and the high profile nature of this, it is noteworthy to point out the different approaches Wikileaks chose to take with two similar sets of data on different sides of the 2016 election.

Reader Comments

    brad (profile), 24 Jul 2018 @ 3:48pm

    I was originally a big fan of Assange, but later it became pretty clear that he was more interested in creating a cult of personality for himself than disseminating data. Too bad too as he's sitting on a very useful domain name.

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 3:50pm

    YEAH ASSANGE continue to SUCK VLADAMIRS COCK

    Uriel-238 (profile), 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:04pm

    Yeah, Assange created a really great utility, but...

    Now he's on the Putin Payroll.

    It's like being on the Capone payroll in that you can't keep you're integrity while you're taking the money.

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2018 @ 3:35am

      Re: Yeah, Assange created a really great utility, but...

      That's alright. We'll find out all about it when he's tossed into a torture cell and anally raped with razor blades. I'm sure he'll talk. Plus it'll be fun to listen to him scream and whimper.

      That is...if Putin doesn't just have him killed first.

        That One Guy (profile), 25 Jul 2018 @ 4:12am

        Re: Re: Yeah, Assange created a really great utility, but...

        You might want to seek help of the psychiatric kind.

        • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
          Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2018 @ 6:26am

          Re: Re: Re: Yeah, Assange created a really great utility, but...

          Nah. I'd rather sadistically torment and torture Putin's enablers and sycophants. They all deserve pain forever. And rapist Assange deserves double.

          Hey, maybe we could pump his face full of liquified dog shit. Wouldn't that be fun?

            Uriel-238 (profile), 25 Jul 2018 @ 7:46am

            Firebombing and torture

            My nation, the United States, is a nation that tortures. I really regret that we started (again). I really regret that mine is a government that finds it acceptable to torture, and that some Americans still believe torture, for any intent, is an acceptable policy under the doctrine of necessity.

            We once had the same internal dialogue regarding firebombing. We reduced Hamburg, Dresden and Tokyo to ash by way of terrible firestorms, and while we can apologize and say our nation had just acquired the power to firebomb, that we were in a terrible and desperate war, that we didn't know the horror of firestorms, it still means that tens of did not live, that my nation killed them, and their ashes are, if in part, on my hands. We did that. Some of that shame is mine and my grandson's, despite that neither of us were alive when it happened.

            Putin is a hard man to say no to, let alone cross. He is the quintessential mob boss having pushed his way to the top of his career pyramid. And even if he's a world leader, he still behaves as a mob boss. I don't forgive those who work for him, but I understand they fear for their lives, and I wouldn't torture them, especially not for sheer vengeance.

            I'd really rather live in a nation that neither firebombs nor tortures.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    John, 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:07pm

    It's becoming quite clear that Wikileaks is the Fox News of the whistleblower community?

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:28pm

Wikileaks Competition

    Wikileaks Competition

    There should be competition for the kinds of things Wikileaks does. Not that one should have say a greater market share than other, or make (or more to the point collect via contributions) more money than the others, but to have availability to people with different agendas. Hate Assange, fine go to a rival. Not in the US go to a rival that makes sense. You are in the US go to the rival that makes sense. Maybe they could all publish the same things.

    My point is, there should be multiple venues for the dissemination of such information, and at least some of them out of the reach of various governments, with the division of work being 'We're out of reach of them' and others 'We're out of reach of those', with the end result being at least some one of them is out of reach of whoever is embarrassed.

    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:37pm

    In the year or two after Assange was arrested, there were frequent complaints that Wikileaks was sitting on a huge trove of submitted documents that were only being released very slowly if at all.

    http://gawker.com/5596567/wikileaks-assange-working-through-backlog-of-millions-of-documents

    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:46pm

    If anyone remembers further back than the election, Assange has hated Clinton and Obama for their hard crackdown on leaks. Given that Assange is not an american helping the opponent of the person he hates seems more likely than the idea that he did it to benefit Russia.

      That One Guy (profile), 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:55pm

Re:

      Re:

      That would kinda makes sense, but has he seen how the current administration treats leakers? It's not exactly been 'friendly'.

        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 5:20pm

Re: Re:

        Re: Re:

        No administration is, so it turns into hating whomever is in charge, and supporting their enemy, and then the cycle repeats.

        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 5:29pm

Re: Re:

        Re: Re:

        Friendly or not, the current administration has yet to initiate prosecution of leakers of sensitive or classified information. All ongoing prosections, ttbomk, were initiated under the previous administration.

      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:56pm

Re:

      Re:

      Did you know that people can have more than one motivation at a time?

        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 5:22pm

Re: Re:

        Re: Re:

        Yes, but I can't imagine Assange being subservient to Putin, he's too proud to do that. Now, if he suspected that the Russians were the source of the leaked emails, he probably wouldn't have cared at all as he hated Clinton.

          Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 6:39pm

Re: Re: Re:

          Re: Re: Re:

          Two people can have aligning interests, especially when they're both interested in damaging a particular political candidate.

        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 5:33pm

Re: Re:

        Re: Re:

        One of Assange's motivations against publishing might also be that he still hopes he can persuade President Moreno (Equador) to continue to allow him to stay in their embassy. But no matter how you slice it, Assange's motivations have always for personal gain, and benefits to others are just "collateral damage." He's no better than any national government in that respect.

          Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 10:22pm

Re: Re: Re:

          Re: Re: Re:

          No actually, Assange published the videos of our American Army slaughtering foreigners from the safety of million dollar gunships in the hope that Americans might assess their lack of moral backbones in exporting the arbitrary murder of thousands of 'others' continuously for decades.

          His other motivation was getting laid. I pray Mr. Trump has always used a condom, or is he in trouble...

          When your otherwise horrible neighbor shows a video of YOU drowning puppies for fun and profit to the Town Council, forget about how horrible your neighbor (Russia) has been; you're the one $drowning puppies.

          Next time you're found, with your chin on the ground
          There a lot to be learned, so look around
          Just what makes that little old ant
          Think he'll move that rubber tree plant
          Anyone knows an ant, can't
          Move a rubber tree plant
          But he's got high hopes, he's got high hopes
          He's got high apple pie, in the sky hopes
          So any time you're gettin' low
          'Stead of lettin' go
          Just remember that ant
          Oops, there goes another rubber tree plant
          Oops, there goes another rubber tree plant
          Oops, there goes another rubber tree plant
          When troubles call, and your back's to the wall
          There's a lot to be learned, that wall could fall
          Once there was a silly old ram
          Thought he'd punch a hole in a dam
          No one could make that ram, scram
          He kept buttin' that dam
          'Cause he had high hopes, he had high hopes
          He had high apple pie, in the sky hopes
          So any time you're feelin' bad
          'Stead of feelin' sad
          Just remember that ram
          Oops, there goes a billion kilowatt dam
          Oops, there goes a billion kilowatt dam
          Oops, there goes a billion kilowatt dam
          All problem's just a toy balloon
          They'll be bursted soon
          They're just bound to go pop
          Oops, there goes another problem kerplop
          Oops, there goes another problem kerplop
          Oops, there goes another problem kerplop, kerlpop

          Songwriters: Jimmy Van Heusen & Sammy Cahn

            Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2018 @ 6:24am

Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            You're merely repeating what Assange himself said. That's not proof of his real motivations, which we may never know. All you're saying is that we should completely believe him. I can't see why anyone would, at this point.

    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 7:04pm

    I've decided that it is possible Assange has been a Russian asset all along, even back when he was leaking the Manning documents.

    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2018 @ 12:03pm

    More Russian conspiracy?

    Funny how no link has ever been made between Trump and Russia and now we have more conspiracy theories that Assange is helping him on behalf of Russia. You guys crack me up.

    Run a good candidate, really almost anyone other than Hillary, and the presidency was yours. Hlllary lost the election more than Trump won it. Plain and simple. But keep up the shouting, name calling, national news backed conspiracy theories and you might put him back in for 4 more years.

