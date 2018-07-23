Canadian Court Affirms Citizens Still Have An... >>
<< Listen To Stephen Fry Perfectly Analogize The...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, Jul 23rd 2018 10:40am




Daily Deal: The Complete Learn To Scrum Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Learn To Scrum Bundle is five courses designed to teach you all about this agile project management style. You'll learn about Sequential, Concurrent and Agile project management, and when to use each approach. You'll also learn about Agile Scrum tools like story cards, product backlog, scrum boards and burn-down charts. Each course offers you PDU or contact hours that you can apply to earning your PMI-ACP certification. This bundle is on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Canadian Court Affirms Citizens Still Have An... >>
<< Listen To Stephen Fry Perfectly Analogize The...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

12:02 Appeals Court Won't Yet Review Awful District Court Decision That Says Embedding Could Be Infringement (0)
10:44 Canadian Court Affirms Citizens Still Have An Expectation Of Privacy In Devices Being Repaired By Third Parties (12)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Complete Learn To Scrum Bundle (0)
09:31 Listen To Stephen Fry Perfectly Analogize The Moral Panics Around Facebook To The Ones Over The Printing Press (26)
06:31 Survey: 5.4 Million Americans Will Cut The Cable TV Cord In 2018 (23)
03:28 Breaking With 30 Years Of Traditional Opacity, DOJ Releases FISA Warrant Applications For Surveillance Of Carter Page (40)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (21)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: July 15th - 21st (1)

Friday

19:39 Wondering How Suburban Express Is Doing In Lawsuit Brought By Illinois Attorney General? Really Fucking Bad! (34)
15:28 Cop Costs Taxpayers $60,000 And One (1) Drug Bust After Lying About Almost Everything Related To The Traffic Stop (33)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.