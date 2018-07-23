Breaking With 30 Years Of Traditional Opacity, DOJ Releases FISA Warrant Applications For Surveillance Of Carter Page
The Trump Administration can claim a historic first, even though it would probably rather not do so. As the result of multiple FOIA lawsuits -- whose arguments were strengthened by Trump's tweets and statements from the House Intelligence community -- the DOJ has released a stack of FISA warrant applications. This has never happened in the 30-year existence of the FISA court.
The 412-page document [PDF] (which is actually four warrant applications and their accompanying court orders) detail the FBI's surveillance of Carter Page, alleged agent of a foreign power. The affidavits detail Page's connections to Russia, as well as the FBI's reliance on contested Steele dossier to build its case.
There are a lot of redactions that obscure Page's ties to Russian government officials, intelligence officers, and business owners, but there's enough left out in the open to draw some inferences. What's most interesting about the warrant applications is how often they rebut assertions made by Devin Nunes and his supposedly-damning memo.
Nunes portrayed this investigation as an abuse of surveillance powers to spy on the Trump campaign. Unfortunately for this member of the Intelligence Oversight Committee, the documents make it clear surveillance of Page didn't begin until after he had left his position as an adviser to Trump.
That doesn't mean Trump is off the hook in terms of collusion. The documents also refer to other members of Trump's campaign team "perhaps" being involved with Russian officials and intelligence services during the campaign.
The affidavits also undercut Nunes' and Trump's claims the FBI misled the FISA court about the origins of the Steele Dossier. Both claimed the FBI did not disclose the fact this dossier had been funded by Trump's political opponents. Footnotes attached to the very first warrant request expressly state Steele ("Source #1") had been hired by to dig up dirt on Trump's Russian connections by an outside law firm.
Source #1, who now owns a foreign business/financial intelligence firm, was approached by an identified U.S. person, who indicated to Source #1 that a U.S.-base law firm had hired the identified U.S. person to conduct research regarding Candidate #1's ties to Russia… The identified U.S. person hired Source #1 to conduct this research… The FBI speculates that the identified U.S. person was likely looking for information that could be used to discredit Candidate #1's campaign.
Unfortunately, a majority of the truly interesting stuff is redacted. We don't have many details about Page's involvement with Russian powers or what other criminal acts the FBI suspected he was engaged in. There's no unredacted discussion of the surveillance tactics deployed or how many non-targets may have been swept up in the FBI's intercepts. What is left unredacted is only enough to see how many Russian officials Page had access to and how they used him (one instance is left unredacted) to influence Trump's Russia-directed statements during the election campaign.
Does this mean we'll see more FISA surveillance applications released in the future? It seems doubtful. There aren't any others that have received so much public discussion from high-ranking government officials -- the very thing that undercut the DOJ's attempt to Glomar its way out of producing documents. This investigation is different. It has direct ties to the current president -- another high-ranking official who couldn't stop talking about the FISA affidavits the DOJ kept refusing to acknowledge existed. It's good these have been made public and it may eventually lead to even more transparency from the nation's most-secretive court. But this has the feel of an anomaly -- the byproduct of a highly-anomalous presidency.
Reader Comments
"Well, if you insist..."
If Nunes is capable of self-reflection I imagine he must be feeling pretty stupid right about now. Releases a 'damning' memo(based on something he later admitted he didn't read just to amp up the hilarity), DoJ responds by releasing warrant applications that completely undermine key arguments in said memo.
Should have just kept his mouth shut.
Re: "Well, if you insist..."
Unlikely. He's a politician.
Re: "Well, if you insist..."
He isn't.
I'm not sure that it matters. Nunes got what he wanted: he stirred up FUD; it was reported on Fox News. His intention was to further the narrative, among people who are already supportive of President Trump, that the Mueller investigation is a witch hunt. He achieved that goal.
Re: Dossier
Re: Re: Dossier
Re:
Re: Re:
Notice how the requesting agent's name is redacted? Wouldn't it just be neat if he was the same agent who said they'd stop Trump from becoming President?
Re: Re: Re:
So in the world you live in they didn't make multiple requests for warrants to investigate the claims on their own, each requiring a showing of evidence to support probable cause to continue an investigation, and which were granted?
Strange, as that's what happened in this one.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It also says, as pointed out by steell in a comment below, that they corroborated the initial claims via multiple, independent sources other that Steele's dossier in later warrant applications(that the specifics are redacted doesn't really matter, as both the use of Steele's intel and the multiple corroborating sources are unredacted, such that you can't honestly use one to bolster your case and dismiss the other without engaing in some pretty blatant cherry-picking). Would you care to argue that all of those should be dismissed as well?
Regardless, you comment has what to do with my point? Steele was considered a trustworthy source based upon past experience between him and various agencies. Based upon this and the severity of the potential actions they asked for and received multiple warrants in order to investigate those claims, as any even remotely competent intel/investigation agency would do.
Now, flipping it around for a second, since you seem to have a serious problem with what the FBI did here, exactly what do you think they should have done upon being given raw intel from a historically trustworthy source indicating that a presidential candidate was potentially compromised by a foreign government? What should their response to that have been from your position?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Not to mention the fact that any corroboration look to have been different sources, all using the same basis (the dossier, or leaks about it)
If you were the DNC, and knew you had, at the least, receptive agents on the FBI, who would you use to create a dossier? By using a "trusted" source, they knew there wouldn't be any verification. It allows them to use almost circular verification, with one document/source supporting the other, but none of it actually verified.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So no actual response to the points raised and the question asked, just more ducking and dodging. Yeah, sadly that's pretty much exactly what I expected after reading your other comments.
Get back to me when you're interested in an actual conversation, rather than wasting time just repeating the same claims over and over again.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
What is good for the goose is good for the gander
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you
I'm sure there are many more of these but you get the drift - right? Cops do not even need probable cause to search your body cavities as they simply make up their own laws, perhaps it would be a good thing if people of influence were to experience the same thing.
Re:
The FBI, having used Source #1 before (Steele/his company), determined the information was true purely based on his previous work with them. They didn't actually check anything, just took it and ran with it.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
https://twitter.com/pwnallthethings/status/1020845111398330369
I don't believe the above info will affect your opinion one whit, but maybe others will find it interesting.
Re: Re:
From what we've been shown, the only corroboration has come from media stories...which look to have originated from the very same dossier.
Re:
If I tell the police my neighbor is growing pot and they get a warrant to investigate the alleged pot growing in your world they didn't check and verify and just "ran with" a baseless accusation before going through the steps to umm... get a warrant? or something?
don't know why I'm bothering to reply to a russian bot but whatever.
Re: Re:
And yes, it'd still be an issue, if you're a rival pot-grower/funded by a rival pot-grower, this makes the information you're providing a lot less credible.
Re: Re: Re:
Following the tried and true tradition of just attaching "electronic" to something so it seems more different?
> And yes, it'd still be an issue, if you're a rival pot-grower/funded by a rival pot-grower, this makes the information you're providing a lot less credible.
Less credible doesn't mean not credible.
Same excuses democrats had when trying to defend Hillary emails. It doesn't change the content of the emails regardless of the motives of the person behind the revelations. Also cops work off tips from criminals all the god damned time. The hell you think plea deals tend to be?
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Boy, the FBI in your head sounds pretty stupid, sure hope the real FBI isn't that bad.
Steele provided them with raw intel, intel that he himself admitted wasn't all guaranteed to be good, but was, by his estimation, '70-90% accurate'. Having received intel from a source that had been historically reliable the FBI then went about investigating the claims therein, as any good intel agency would.
Part of this process involved multiple warrant requests, requests that would have required them to demonstrate that they weren't just engaging in a fishing expedition by showing that said warrants were resulting in actual evidence. That those warrant requests were granted is a pretty strong indicator that they were making progress.
Unless you want to say that the FISA 'court' also just took them at their word and were okay with a single, unvetted source(according to you) to conduct investigations that resulted in no solid evidence, it wouldn't have mattered if he was their only source for the initial investigation, as he would appear to have been a good one.
Re: Re:
I'm not saying the FBI is bad at their job. I'm saying they're very good, but that doesn't mean the information they based it on was true, or that they themselves, as individuals, didn't want Trump to become president. This includes their ability to build a warrant application on something they know isn't enough, but construct it in a way that makes it pass muster to get the warrant.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
With 98% of the document blacked out it reads like a ransome note cut from harpers bazar.
Without the words inbetween the actual meaning is totally up to your imagination.
Where'd my 5:30 comment go?
How do we know that the initial FISA warrant is one of the warrants released?
