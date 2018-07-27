Court Rejects Evidence From Warrantless Search Of Phone Six Years After The Gov't Seized It
from the doing-nothing-since-2012-doesn't-make-it-still-2012 dept
There are a number of exceptions to warrant requirements, and the government is willing to utilize every one of them to salvage evidence obtained from an illegal search. Sometimes the arguments work. Other times -- like in this instance where six years elapsed between searches -- there's no credible argument for failing to seek a warrant. (via FourthAmendment.com)
Jason Gandy's cellphone was seized and searched "at an international border" in 2012. The phone was held for 48 hours for a forensic search. This did not reveal the contents of the phone, but created an electronic record of what was contained on the phone. The court's description says the search only produced a "technical description" of the phone's contents, but did not expose the contents themselves.
Like it or not, this search -- even a forensic search -- fell under the "border exception" to the Fourth Amendment, which allows law enforcement to search devices for border/national security reasons without having to come up with reasonable suspicion, much less probable cause.
That search was lawful. It was the second search that broke the rules, including one handed down by the Supreme Court in 2014. From the decision [PDF]:
In July 2018, six years after the initial border search, the government conducted a warrantless search of Gandy’s cell phone. On July 11 and 13, 2018, the government produced to the defense the evidence discovered during the search and stated the intent to offer the evidence as evidence.
Maybe the government thought it was grandfathered in to the pre-Riley warrantless phone search standard. Maybe the government just didn't care. Maybe it thought the long list of exceptions would save it, especially the one related to searches at international borders. But it definitely realized it had screwed up when Gandy moved to suppress the evidence, because it did this:
On July 13, after Gandy moved to suppress the newly produced text messages, the government applied for and obtained a warrant to search the phone. The agent who signed the search-warrant affidavit was not the same agent who conducted the 2012 search. The affidavit merely states that the cell phone had been in the Department of Homeland Security’s custody since it was seized at the border in 2012.
The government argued it could perform a warrantless search six years after the phone was seized while nowhere near the border under the border search exception. The court responds with, "Well, why don't we just get rid of the Fourth Amendment altogether, then?"
The government’s second, warrantless search of Gandy’s phone did not occur at a border or at the time of the crossing. It happened six years after Gandy returned to the United States after being denied entry to the United Kingdom. Gandy and his phone have both been in custody since 2012, within the United States. Searching Gandy’s phone had no connection to the government’s interest in preventing illegal entry or contraband smuggling at an international border. Extending the border-search exception to the government’s warrantless search would “both undervalue the core Fourth Amendment protection afforded” cell phones under Riley and “‘untether’ the [border-search] exception ‘from the justifications underlying it.’”
The court also notes that holding a phone for six years before performing a warrantless search removes any question of "exigency" from the discussion. It also refuses to entertain the government's "independent source" argument.
The independent source doctrine does not apply. The government has not shown that the search done—again—after the government got the search warrant was untainted by the earlier, warrantless search. [...] The government has not shown that “there is a reasonable probability that the contested evidence would have been discovered by lawful means in the absence of police misconduct.”
And there's no "good faith" here either. The law was completely settled by the time agents warrantlessly searched Gandy's phone.
The good-faith exception does not apply to the government’s second, warrantless search of Gandy’s phone. That search occurred in July 2018. Under the “law existing at the time of [the July 2018] unconstitutional search,” it is clear that the search was not justified by the border-search exception. The government conducted the search years after the Riley Court clearly held that “what police must do before searching a cell phone seized incident to an arrest is accordingly simple—get a warrant.”
It's a strong opinion that expresses very clearly the multiple ways the government screwed up. Unfortunately, the "border exception" remains intact. This allows the government to seize devices, hold onto them for months or years, and search them at its leisure. If the border exception were truly about preventing the smuggling of contraband or drug/human trafficking, you'd think searches would be performed as soon as possible, rather than allowing more than a half-decade to elapse between searches. But as long as people's property remains solely in the control of the government, the more likely it is that searches will be performed whether or not the government truly has an articulable reason to do so.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Strange conclusion.
Getting a warrant requires "articulable" reason, reason that must not be predicated on a clearly illegal prior search.
That's what this verdict is about, so your conclusion appears strange juxtaposed to relating the verdict suppressing the search based on a post-fact warrant.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Strange conclusion.
We could break this down in multiple ways. Below are two of them.
1) The general feeling on Techdirt's editorial staff is that the damage occurs at the time of search, not when the evidence is accepted by the court. Thus, evidence being rejected by the court does not erase the damage which was already caused by the illegal search.
2) The warrant submitted for the search of the phone contained "articulable" reasons which did not rely on the information found during the prior search. It did not, in fact, contain any mention of the prior search. This leads to two issues.
First, this decision still allows for the government to copy any and all data now without a warrant, then go back and actually "search" that data whenever getting a warrant might become practical.
And second, while the government messed up in this case by attempting to submit evidence obtained from the warrantless search first (thus admitting that the warrantless search occurred), there is nothing stopping them from (in the future) performing the search, deciding if the evidence is worth it, then applying for a warrant later without ever revealing the initial search. Or alternatively, using that initial search to guide additional police work, or identify likely third parties that could be subpoenaed for the information. As we've seen many times, they are quite used to evidence laundering.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trafficking
I'd think the searches wouldn't be performed to a phone. It's rather difficult to fit a human, or significant amounts of contraband substances, inside a modern (or 6-year-old) smartphone. Border searches were never meant to be a deep background check reviewing everything a person's ever done, which is often what a phone search is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Exist on Our Knees or Live on Our Feet? The Choice is Ours
Like it or not, this search -- even a forensic search -- fell under the "border exception" to the Fourth Amendment, which allows law enforcement to search devices for border/national security reasons without having to come up with reasonable suspicion, much less probable cause.
Like it or not? Is simply another way of saying "You can't fight city hall". Au contraire we can. We need not live on our knees grovelling to the powers that be - neoserfism American style.
We do not have to take the US governments specious claim of the "border exception" to the Fourth Amendment while genuflecting to their claimed authority.
Changing criminal/tyrannical government policy takes sweat/sacrifice. If every person the US government unconstitutionally harassed at the border - while on a fishing expedition trolling for evidence - refused to genuflect upon command the government's detention chambers would be quickly overflowing, the fractions of Americans in government issued costumes would be trapped in a blizzard of paperwork and the courts would grind to a halt. Unfortunately this would not be convenient for most Americans and thus will never be put into action. (The Dead Kennedy's had it nailed with their 1987 album titled: "Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death")
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cKcwwEZ9Kw
Cast-off the criminal/repressive US government yoke.
Revoke your consent/support to be governed by a criminal US government.
How many millions of humans need be murdered?
Tortured?
Kidnapped and Indefinitely detained without charge?
Forced to exist in poverty?
Surveilled with out cause?
We have the power to change this criminal and exploitative system of government. The only thing lacking is the collective will power to do so. A divided population is an easily controlled/subdued population.
Republican/Democratic parties threw a large majority of Americans overboard generations ago.
It is time to return the favor.
It is a battle of ideas and the GOP/Dem parties bipartisan and defective handwork these past decades is on full display for any persons willing to see.
GOP/Dem parties have brought the large majority of Americans failure writ large economically/socially/politically.
GOP/Dem Parties have debased our culture, our currency and our humanity. They steal our children under the guise of benevolence and security enlisting them in a poverty draft then shipping them off overseas as cannon-fodder to fight/torture/die in elective wars based wholly upon lies and waged solely for profit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The two major political parties exist nowadays because of tradition and shitloads of funding, and they will nt be destroyed by a single nutjob declaring war against what amounts to the entire political system of the United States, but go off I guess.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The two major political parties exist nowadays because of tradition and shitloads of funding, and they will nt be destroyed by a single nutjob declaring war against what amounts to the entire political system of the United States, but go off I guess.
Thank you quitter for you ignorant two cents.
As for the nutjob label that is in the eye of the beholder.
If you need to resort to labels and name-calling you have lost the debate before it began.
Congratulations.
If rather than action people resorted to defeatism in 1776 America would still be ruled by the British Crown.
If people quit during the civil rights movement the policies of segregation and Jim Crow would still be officially sanctioned. (The world is not and has never been nor shall it ever be perfect)
If people gave up and went home during the anti-war movement that forced an end to the American War in Vietnam (as the Vietnamese called the barbaric genocide) US government bombs would still be falling on Hanoi and US GI's still used/abused as poverty draft cannon fodder today.
Defeatism what is it good for? Living your life it bondage?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You're not gonna beat the American political system with a bunch of rah-rah bullshit, and you're certainly not gonna get rid of the money behind the power any time soon. Even a more "Revolutionary War" kind of direct action would fail. Good luck with your flowery speeches, though!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anonymous Coward, 27 Jul 2018 @ 4:54pm
You're not gonna beat the American political system with a bunch of rah-rah bullshit, and you're certainly not gonna get rid of the money behind the power any time soon. Even a more "Revolutionary War" kind of direct action would fail. Good luck with your flowery speeches, though!
Truer words have never been typed: You're not gonna beat the American political system with a bunch of rah-rah bullshit.
The bunch of rah-rah bullshit is meant to get people to think outside the box and understand we do not need to exist on our knees at the mercy of a US government overlord.
Pogo: "We have met the enemy and he is us."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pogo_
All of the problems afflicting persons in the US are problems created by humans. This means there are human solutions to the problems. The first step in developing potential solutions is to recognize the problems. Then debate potential solutions. Then put the solutions into action.
There are plenty of recent historical examples for us to follow/use:
Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi led their fellow humans in sustained actions of mass civil disobedience that shook the heavens and changed the world for the better.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mahatma_Gandhi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_Luther_King_Jr.
T he sustained mass civil disobedience served multiple goals one was exposing the existing power structures (ie status quo) as corrupt for all the world to see thus helping to garner international support for their causes. Another goal was to put the officials/authorities on notice that people were no longer going to sit idly by and take the institutionalized abuses any longer.
Change begins within each and every human being. To paraphrase Gandhi/King:
We must all be the change we would like to see in the world
Or as the old Rabbi answered when questioned about how we should treat our neighbors:
Treat everyone like you yourself would like to be treated.
To make claims that we can not effect change within the US government is to quit before we get off the couch and thus playing right into the hands of the powers that be that have so well-conditioned a great many of us into being defeatists.
King/Gandhi (etal) actually stood up and placed their lives in danger while pitted against the worlds most powerful governments and succeeded where others prognosticated failure.
Bloodshed is not the solution it only plays into the strength of the criminals infesting government.
You're not gonna beat the American political system with a bunch of rah-rah bullshit but we can beat the American political system with new ideas that will work to shatter the entrenched duopoly.
Every person not suffering from myopia can clearly see the decades of failure that the GOP/Dem parties birthed and own. It is their tar baby and they need to be forced to embrace it as the failure it has devolved into being.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Anonymous Coward, 27 Jul 2018 @ 4:54pm
If you think "new ideas" can beat billionaire-financed political campaigns, well, good luck to ya. I'll be over here in reality, where "new ideas" mean nothing without the support of the wealthy. You can be an idealist all you want; if you refuse to be pragmatic about your chances of success in a less-than-ideal world where money talks and bullshit walks into the Oval Office, however, I can't help you.
But again, good luck with those speeches!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Anonymous Coward, 27 Jul 2018 @ 4:54pm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I was going to give your comment a serious reply…until I remembered that I figured out your gimmick a long while ago. While you may not be sticking completely to that gimmick, you give yourself away by the way you construct sentences, the overuse of interesting, and the not-so-vague reference to Shiva Ayyadurai. You are no less annoying and no more intelligent now than you were a year ago, and you are not here for an actual conversation. Kindly fuck off back to the void from which you reappeared, then stay there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Play him off, Keyboard Cat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I thought this was interesting, especially in the context of Techdirt. Techdirt is financed by crazy left-wing billionaires. And yet they are so fearful that they are compelled to censor comments that they deem “threatening”, as this one is, no doubt.
I believe, as the previous poster did (the eloquent one) that “new ideas” can indeed crush “religious” sites like Techdirt. Silence all you want, everyone knows that the “hidden” posts are the most interesting.
Nothing is more powerful than an idea that whose time has come. I believe that. More powerful than Techdirt (no matter how tyrannical). Trump has some ideas. If you have better ones, let’s hear them!
I was commenting on a comment, I suppose. Is that OK? Or did I break some kind of “rule” here? 555
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you are going to sockpuppet, at least have the puppets “write” like separate people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's like everyone nowadays just wants to bankrupt the country just as long as they don't have to give in that they were wrong on about a really petty political debate with their friends and family. Grow up and learn to admit that you are a human being that can make mistakes, especially small ones in meaningless conversations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment