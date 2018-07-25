 
<< Massachusetts Just The Latest State To Embrace...
 tdicon 

Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Wed, Jul 25th 2018 7:41pm


Filed Under:
hockey, trademark, us army

Companies:
golden nights



The US Army Gets Armistice With NHL Team Over 'Golden Knights' Trademark

from the fight-to-a-draw dept

NHL fans will likely still have fresh in their minds the surprising rookie season of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, an expansion team that took the league by storm and lost in the Stanley Cup finals. Readers here may remember the team more for the fairly odd trademark dispute it was in with the -- checks notes -- United States Army, which for some reason opposed the team's trademark application due to the Army's college and paratrooping teams that go by the same name.

At the time, we pointed out that the opposition seemed worrisome for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it seems plainly ridiculous for the Army to suggest that anyone was going to be confused between its college teams, its paratrooping team, and an NHL franchise. Was anyone really worried about the public thinking that the United States military had suddenly gotten into the professional hockey business? But we added to that the gross nature of a branch of the United States military, with a long and storied and proud tradition, dabbling in trademark bullying for apparently no legitimate reason.

Which makes the announcement by the Vegas Golden Knights of a coexistence settlement disappointing.

Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley announced today that the Vegas Golden Knights and the U.S. Army have entered into a trademark coexistence agreement regarding usage of the 'Golden Knights' mark and name.

"We are pleased that we have agreed to coexist regarding the use of the 'Golden Knights' mark and name," said Foley. "Our discussions with the Army were collaborative and productive throughout this entire process. We are appreciative of their efforts and commitment to reaching an amicable resolution."

It appears that the specific terms of the settlement aren't being made public. So we don't know, for instance, whether any money has changed hands here, whether a licensing agreement with the Army is now in place (likely), or whether the Army got anything else out of the arrangement. But all of that is besides the point. The real point here is that the Army brought this opposition to a resolution that didn't involve it backing away from it entirely, leaving in place the gross feeling of a military branch meddling in the trademark affairs of a private business on shaky, if any, basis.

These settlements that don't clearly define what is wrong with these types of conflicts are a direct output of our permission culture. The Army participating in this permission culture is a clear, and unfortunate, sign that this sort of thing continues to be pervasive.

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2018 @ 7:48pm

    You're always disappointed at compromise - you're an absolutist.

    In a matter in which you've no stake at all, so a kibitzing absolutist.

    Guess you have to be an absolutist as otherwise
    headline is: REASONABLE PEOPLE COMPROMISE.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 25 Jul 2018 @ 8:08pm

      Re: You're always disappointed atTrolls

      Yup, if a bad trademark case reaches a settlement instead of clearing the air, that is a "bad compromise."
      The position that bad trademarks are bad isn't an absolutist position, and TD clearly makes it's position known again and again that it does favor good trademarks.
      A "Mark of Trade" when used correctly is a way to prevent consumer confusion.
      It isn't a license to charge people not to sue them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2018 @ 10:19pm

      You couldn’t project harder if you were a million watt spotlight

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Massachusetts Just The Latest State To Embrace...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

19:41 The US Army Gets Armistice With NHL Team Over 'Golden Knights' Trademark (3)
15:32 Massachusetts Just The Latest State To Embrace Net Neutrality (4)
13:33 Senators Wyden & Rubio Ask Google And Amazon To Bring Back Domain Fronting (21)
11:52 Federal Judge Blasts FBI, Agent For Breaking The Law When Seeking Stingray Warrants (8)
10:45 No, The Public Standing Up For An Open Internet Is Not A Criminal Google Conspiracy (33)
10:40 Daily Deal: Heimdal PRO Anti-Malware (1)
09:34 FBI Boss Chris Wray: We Put A Man On The Moon So Why Not Encryption Backdoors? (73)
06:34 New York State Threatens To Revoke Charter's Cable Franchise For Bullshitting (24)
03:27 South Africa's Proposed Fair Use Right In Copyright Bill Is Surprisingly Good -- At The Moment (17)

Tuesday

19:42 University Of Illinois Bullies Alum Out Of Making 'Make Illinois Great Again' Shirts Through Tiny Settlement (6)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.