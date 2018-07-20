Big News: Big Internet Platforms Making It... >>
<< Wireless Carriers Have A SIM Hijacking Problem...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jul 20th 2018 10:34am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi Hacker Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Raspberry Pi Hacker Bundle will teach you all you need to know about Raspberry Pi 3 for only $19. You'll learn how to easily prepare an SD card and flash it for any OS and how to work with GPIO pins and learn how to programmatically control them with Python. You'll be building a gaming system to play old Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games, a personal digital assistant using the Google Assistant API, your own GPS tracking system, and much more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Big News: Big Internet Platforms Making It... >>
<< Wireless Carriers Have A SIM Hijacking Problem...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:51 If You're A Journalist Hiring Lawyers To Intimidate Publishers Into Killing Stories About Your Misdeeds, You're A Hypocrite (5)
10:39 Big News: Big Internet Platforms Making It Easy To Move Your Data Somewhere Else (12)
10:34 Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi Hacker Bundle (0)
09:37 Wireless Carriers Have A SIM Hijacking Problem They Don't Want To Talk About (17)
06:36 India Embraces Full Net Neutrality As The U.S. Runs The Opposite Direction (15)
03:34 Irish Lawmakers Realizing The GDPR's Consent Requirements Seem A Bit Onerous, Want To 'Infer' Consent (20)

Thursday

19:49 Texas A&M Wins Trademark Suit Against Soap Company In Washington State By Playing Six Degrees Of Trademark Licensing (11)
15:35 Miami Cops Forced To Give $20,000 Back To Person They Stole It From After Screwing Up Their Supposed Drug Bust (32)
13:32 Hacked Passwords Being Used In Blackmail Attempt -- Expect More Of This (31)
12:11 Cambodian Government Latest To Stifle Press With 'Fake News' Legislation (1)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.