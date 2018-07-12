State Appeals Court Tosses Defamation Suit... >>
<< SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Problematic...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Jul 12th 2018 1:29pm


Filed Under:
9th circuit, blurred lines, copyright, ed sheeran, ed townsend jr., groove, marvin gaye, pharrell, robin thicke, styles

Companies:
structured asset sales



Court Won't Rehear Blurred Lines Case, Bad News For Music Creativity

from the unfortunate dept

Back in March we wrote about the terrible decision by the 9th Circuit to uphold the also awful lower court ruling that the Pharrell/Robin Thicke song "Blurred Lines" infringed on Marvin Gaye's song "Got To Give It Up." If they had actually copied any of the copyright-protected elements of the original, this case wouldn't be a big deal. But what was astounding about this ruling is that nowhere is any copyright-protected expression of Gaye's shown to have been copied in Blurred Lines. Instead, they are accused of making the song have a similar "feel." That's... bizarre. Because "feel" or "groove" is not protectable subject matter under copyright law. And yet both the lower court and the appeals court has upheld it. And now, the 9th Circuit has refused to rehear the case en banc, though it has issued a slightly amended opinion, removing a single paragraph concerning the "inverse ratio rule" of whether or not greater access to a song means you don't have to show as much "substantial similarity."

Again, this is a ruling that should greatly concern all musicians (even those who normally disagree with us on copyright issues). This is not a case about copying a song. This is a ruling that now says you can't pay homage to another artist. It's a case saying that you can't build off of another artist's general "style" or to create a song "in the style" of an artist you appreciate. This is crazy. Paying homage to other artists, or writing a song in the style of another artist is how most musicians first learn to create songs. It does no harm to the original artist, and often introduces more people to their work.

Pharrell and Thicke can (and perhaps will?) ask the Supreme Court to hear an appeal, but, as always, it's pretty rare to get the Supreme Court to do so. And, on top of that, as long as Ruth Bader Ginsburg remains on the court, the court has a terrible record on getting copyright cases right (and, yes, it's almost always Ginsburg writing the awful copyright rulings).

As we noted last year, this case is already having chilling effects on musicians and songwriters who are literally afraid to even name check their influences for fear of a lawsuit. And, similar lawsuits are rapidly being filed. Indeed, Ed Sheeran is dealing with a lawsuit over whether or not his song "Thinking Out Loud" is too close to Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On." The songs do have the same chord progression, but are pretty different. Of course, having the same chord progression allowed Sheeran to sometimes easily perform a mashup of the two songs at concerts. But again, that's a tribute, but it's now being used against him.

Of course, that case has taken a really weird turn in that a new "party" has entered the fray. An organization called "Structured Asset Sales" wants to be a plaintiff too. And because you probably don't recall Structured Asset Sales last big chart topping hit, it's apparently an operation that "securitized" future earnings of various musicians (remember Bowie Bonds?). And one of the artists using Structured Asset Sales is Ed Townsend Jr., a co-author of "Let's Get It On". The Hollywood Reporter link above has a lot more details on what's going on in that case (which is wacky). In short, SAS tried to get into an earlier case filed by Townsend's heirs. That attempt to join the lawsuit was rejected by the courts, and while that's being appealed, it has filed a new lawsuit.

And all this because two songs have the same general chord progression. And, I realize for some non-music nerds, having the same chord progression may suggest copying, I'd suggest you watch the following few videos to disabuse you of that notion:

Watch both of those videos, and then recognize how all those songs could potentially be infringing under the Blurred Lines ruling, which tragically will stand thanks to the 9th Circuit's failure to correct its horrible mistake. Hopefully the Supreme Court will actually weigh in, but that's both unlikely and... potentially not helpful.

12 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Gary (profile), 12 Jul 2018 @ 1:25pm

    So close

    Well that was disappointing. It seems the copyright creep is just going to push onward to cover more things for longer periods.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2018 @ 1:33pm

      Re: So close

      This complaint is too similar to some one else's complaint. Please cease and desist or face $500,000 in fines.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2018 @ 4:29pm

      Abolish Copyright

      Yet another example of why.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 12 Jul 2018 @ 5:23pm

      "The more you tighten your grip..."

      Funnily enough rulings like this just make it even more likely that the general public will completely ignore copyright law(more than they already do anyway).

      Now it's not just outright copying that's not allowed, you're not allowed to have a song that's similar to another one. Tell people that you're not allowed to make tribute songs, to celebrate music you enjoyed by making something like it and I imagine most of them are not going to be on the 'yeah, that sounds about right' side.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2018 @ 1:52pm

    The footnote on page 62 is interesting. It says that the court refused to allow the Axis of Awesome video to be played for the jury. Why? It would seem that video would have been VERY relevant to the argument for musical similarities.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 12 Jul 2018 @ 5:18pm

      Re:

      It would seem you answered your own question. Can't have the jury seeing how often musicians borrow similar sections, or use similar techniques after all, they might make the 'wrong' ruling.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      musicologize (profile), 12 Jul 2018 @ 5:53pm

      Re:

      Moreover the same footnote says the court DID allow the playing of a mashup of GTGIU and Blurred Lines as an illustration of their similarity. I can see how these two things happen in court, but as a musicologist, it's rather galling.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 12 Jul 2018 @ 6:22pm

        Re: Re:

        Galling would seem to put it lightly.

        'Here's a demonstration of how similar these songs are to each other, to demonstrate nefarious copying. Not allowed is a demonstration of how common this is because it happens all the time as it's just what people do.'

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2018 @ 1:56pm

    Just think of what the likes of Prenda could do based on this ruling, it could become worse that patent trolling.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bruce, 12 Jul 2018 @ 3:43pm

    Axis of Awesome - Go Aussies!

    And speaking of asshats with stupid copyright cases, check out this one by a US RESTAURANT chain, who took their name from a Rolling Stones song, who are suing an Oz rock-punk BAND, who also took their name from the SAME song.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-07-13/us-fastfood-giant-sues-wollongong-band-for-copying-name/9 980950

    Perhaps if you've ever eaten in these restaurants you might just be saying "goodbye, Ruby Tuesdays".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 12 Jul 2018 @ 4:42pm

    IIRC I thought the company was buying a portion of the rights, which should raise the question of how many times can rights be sub-divided without some sort of database about who owns what.

    But none of this will matter, because 4 corps will fight for the rights to the various styles and we'll get corp pop for the next 150 years.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    R2_v2.0 (profile), 12 Jul 2018 @ 5:59pm

    The Vibe

    "It's justice. It's law. It's the vibe"

    - quote from the most Australian movie ever made, "The Castle"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
State Appeals Court Tosses Defamation Suit... >>
<< SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Problematic...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:45 State Appeals Court Tosses Defamation Suit Against Lawyer Who Wrote About Teen Driver Who Injured His Client (1)
13:29 Court Won't Rehear Blurred Lines Case, Bad News For Music Creativity (12)
11:59 SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Problematic Opinion On Anti-SLAPP Laws (9)
10:44 The FCC's Sneaky Plan To Make It Easier To Ignore ISP Complaints (3)
10:39 Daily Deal: Amazon Web Services Certification Training Mega Bundle (0)
09:42 Trump's Supreme Court Pick: Not Great On The 4th Amendment, But His Take On The Third Party Doctrine Has Already Gone Out Of Style (7)
06:26 Ajit Pai's Cure For The 'Digital Divide' Looks Suspiciously Like A Giant Middle Finger (19)
03:23 A FOSTA Of One's Own: UK Parliament Members Looking To Punish Websites, Push Traffickers Underground (20)

Wednesday

19:37 European Parliament Turns Up The Pressure On US-EU Privacy Shield Data Transfer Deal A Little More (5)
15:47 Latest Denuvo Version Cracked Again By One Solo Hacker On A Personal Mission (76)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.