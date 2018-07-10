SCOTUS Nominee Kavanaugh Bought Verizon's... >>
Tue, Jul 10th 2018 10:41am


Daily Deal: Pay What You Want Certified White Hat Hacker Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Pay what you want for the White Hat Hacker Bundle and you'll get access to the Web Hacking for Beginners course. If you beat the average price, you unlock access to 7 more courses. They cover a variety of subjects from the basics of ethical hacking, to network hacking, to hacking WiFi. You'll have the tools you need to help protect yourself and others.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

