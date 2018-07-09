Yes, Privacy Is Important, But... >>
<< More Police Admitting That FOSTA/SESTA Has...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, Jul 9th 2018 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: BlueAnt Pump Wireless HD Sportbuds

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

For those who love an intense workout, there are the Pump HD Sportbuds, designed specifically to deliver unrivaled audio during extreme activity. Featuring elite wireless range and an IP67 waterproof rating, these ruggedly designed buds are perfect for any activity, be it basketball or hiking. They play for up to 8 hours and are on sale for $29.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Yes, Privacy Is Important, But... >>
<< More Police Admitting That FOSTA/SESTA Has...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:39 Court Compares Car Crash Data To CSLI, Cellphone Contents; Tells Cops Best Bet Is To Always Get A Warrant (2)
13:36 Blaming The Messenger (App): WhatsApp Takes The Blame In India Over Violence (2)
12:05 Streaming Video Sees Wave Of Price Hikes In Apparent Bid To Mimic Cable & Embolden Piracy (19)
10:44 Yes, Privacy Is Important, But California's New Privacy Bill Is An Unmitigated Disaster In The Making (17)
10:39 Daily Deal: BlueAnt Pump Wireless HD Sportbuds (0)
09:15 More Police Admitting That FOSTA/SESTA Has Made It Much More Difficult To Catch Pimps And Traffickers (24)
06:14 Sprint, T-Mobile Execs Bullshit Congress On The Benefits Of Merger Mania (20)
03:16 DOJ Racks Up 90% Failure Rate In Inauguration Protest Prosecutions, Dismisses Final Defendants (37)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (16)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: July 1st - 7th (22)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.