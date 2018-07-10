FBI Decides To Ruin A Man's Life Over Nude Photos Of His Legal Girlfriend He Took Seven Years Ago
from the government-still-full-of-vindictive-assholes dept
You can be in a consensual, legal relationship but still end up a sex offender. That's how child porn laws work. It's legal to have sex, but illegal to take pictures. In Ohio, a 27-year-old man was arrested on child porn charges for taking pictures of his then-17-year-old girlfriend. (h/t Guy Hamilton-Smith)
The affidavit [PDF] from the FBI is a harrowing deliberate misconstruing of the actual events, written in service of destroying a man's life. It makes the man appear to be some sort of child porn-producing fiend, when, in fact, it was just him taking photos of his girlfriend.
As will be shown below, there is probable cause to believe that Edward R. Marrero used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct and such visual depiction was produced using materials that had mailed shipped and transported in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2251(a).
[...]
On May 18, 2017, Affiant interviewed the pubescent female (Victim). The Victim admitted to being the ex-girlfriend of Marrero. The Victim identified herself and Marrero in a photograph in which Marrero’s hand and mouth were on the Victim’s breast.
On June 28, 2018, affiant telephonically interviewed the Victim. The Victim admitted that the photographs were taken in Cuyahoga County when she was under the age of 18.
Oh, and this:
The Kodak EasyShare camera was not produced in the State of Ohio.
So, there's your "interstate" charge. Because the pictures were taken with a camera not "produced" in Ohio (but obviously sold in Ohio), the government is pretending this satisfies the clause needed to generate a minimum 15-year-prison term.
It all seems very damning, but here are the facts:
Edward Marrero, 27, said while testifying Thursday that he took the photos in April 2011, according to an affidavit written by FBI agent Lisa Hack. At the time, she was 17 years old and he was 20, authorities say.
Marrero is no longer in a relationship with the woman. He testified that he knew she was underage when he took the photos, the affidavit states.
The age of consent in Ohio is 16 years old, but federal law states it is illegal to create, share or possess sexually-explicit images of anyone under the age of 18.
The relationship was completely legal. The pictures somehow aren't, even though no one could legally call the relationship (as it existed seven years ago) "exploitation" or "enticement." But they can call the photos illegal and they can retcon the consensual relationship into a predator/prey dynamic using federal child porn charges.
The testimony referenced above wasn't meant to incriminate Edward Marrero. He was testifying on behalf of another person facing child porn charges. When he detailed the pictures he took while in a consensual relationship with a 17-year-old, the feds decided to swear out an arrest warrant. While Marrero was informed of his Fifth Amendment rights, he most likely thought what he stated in court wasn't incriminating (because the girlfriend was over the age of consent) or that the government would view his statements rationally and not immediately move to have him arrested.
As Guy Hamilton-Smith pointed out on Twitter, the federal government is being as punitive as possible, as quickly as possible. Marrero's initial appearance was greeted with immediate detention and he's been placed in the custody of the US Marshals. All this is happening over photos taken seven years ago by people in a consensual relationship. The accused wasn't producing child porn by any rational definition of the statute. But it can be read in irrational ways to ruin lives just because.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Since there is probably more then one agent involved, add on a conspiracy to commit a civil rights violation against all agents involved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why would freedom of expression depend on whether the activity being spoken about is legal?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anyway, above-18/below-18 relationships have often been in a legal grey area, with laws on the books that were written at a time long ago when fornication, sodomy, homosexuality, buggery, and miscegenation were serious crimes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seriously?!
He was an idiot... and now he's paying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seriously?!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seriously?!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seriously?!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Seriously?!
In fact it could be the case that the photos do not even exist any more, but his admission under oath that they were created in the first place is enough to send him to jail and register him as a sex offender for life.
The only defense he has is if the Jury feels the law is being abused. Otherwise there is almost nothing that cant be proved simply by reading the court transcript of his admission of guilt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seriously?!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seriously?!
IIRC this website reported on at least one instance where a girl was charged for taking pictures of herself... then the guys who received the photos were also charged.
It' pathetic; and certainly any judge who lets the interstate part of the charge stand is a complete moron too. I suspect it's a negotiating tactic to make the guy plead guilty. (Think Aaron Schwarz and 35 years in jail...)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Seriously?!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
BOREDOM
Anyone think the FBI is abit on the BORED side??
So bored they have created THEIR OWN instances of terrorism..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: BOREDOM
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: BOREDOM
Showing those Child pics of their children Naked around the bathtub/swimming pool....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: BOREDOM
They do that every day.
This is more lazy than bored. How often do you start out with someone directly confessing their "crime" in the court record? No need to find a patsy, no need to badger them to commit a crime, no need to go to Home Depot for "bomb parts"...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If only we had this much zeal about Equifax & all the execs who cashed in on running a shitty company.
"He was testifying on behalf of another person facing child porn charges."
There is no way that this is to punish someone who dared challenge one of their narratives. o_O
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He picked the wrong parent
A bureaucracy never forgets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dumb
"No MOM! I dont work for the FBI, I told you I got a job at Burger King!" "Stop telling people how ashamed you are of me, I dont work for the FBI!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Dumb
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Dumb
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What no terrorists?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
*Although technically it's not pedophilia to be attracted to teenagers, even if they ARE underage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Once again the FBI shows it has nothing better to do...
...except persecute people for minor actions they can inflate to look like major ones.
It goes right along with their terror sting operations in which they gaslight (literal) crazies and retards in order to convince a court that buying some hardware supplies constitutes a an act of terror.
Is it that crime is so reduced the FBI doesn't have anything better to do? I thought we still had criminal drug rings and human traffickers to hunt down. Is this no longer so?
Or is turning odd but innocent people into prison fodder simply saver and easier than investigating real crime?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"I don't get it, why won't anyone talk to us?"
The age of consent in Ohio is 16 years old, but federal law states it is illegal to create, share or possess sexually-explicit images of anyone under the age of 18.
So you can legally have actual, physical sex two years before you can take a picture of a sexual nature. A lewd picture is considered worse than the actual act of sex.
Yeah, that's not screwed up at all.
The testimony referenced above wasn't meant to incriminate Edward Marrero. He was testifying on behalf of another person facing child porn charges.
After turning on him like this just to pad out someone'e resume good luck getting anyone else to follow suit and help with an investigation in the future.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment