Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Jul 10th 2018 12:03pm


Filed Under:
child porn, edward marrero, fbi, photographs, teenagers



FBI Decides To Ruin A Man's Life Over Nude Photos Of His Legal Girlfriend He Took Seven Years Ago

from the government-still-full-of-vindictive-assholes dept

You can be in a consensual, legal relationship but still end up a sex offender. That's how child porn laws work. It's legal to have sex, but illegal to take pictures. In Ohio, a 27-year-old man was arrested on child porn charges for taking pictures of his then-17-year-old girlfriend. (h/t Guy Hamilton-Smith)

The affidavit [PDF] from the FBI is a harrowing deliberate misconstruing of the actual events, written in service of destroying a man's life. It makes the man appear to be some sort of child porn-producing fiend, when, in fact, it was just him taking photos of his girlfriend.

As will be shown below, there is probable cause to believe that Edward R. Marrero used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct and such visual depiction was produced using materials that had mailed shipped and transported in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2251(a).

[...]

On May 18, 2017, Affiant interviewed the pubescent female (Victim). The Victim admitted to being the ex-girlfriend of Marrero. The Victim identified herself and Marrero in a photograph in which Marrero’s hand and mouth were on the Victim’s breast.

On June 28, 2018, affiant telephonically interviewed the Victim. The Victim admitted that the photographs were taken in Cuyahoga County when she was under the age of 18.

Oh, and this:

The Kodak EasyShare camera was not produced in the State of Ohio.

So, there's your "interstate" charge. Because the pictures were taken with a camera not "produced" in Ohio (but obviously sold in Ohio), the government is pretending this satisfies the clause needed to generate a minimum 15-year-prison term.

It all seems very damning, but here are the facts:

Edward Marrero, 27, said while testifying Thursday that he took the photos in April 2011, according to an affidavit written by FBI agent Lisa Hack. At the time, she was 17 years old and he was 20, authorities say.

Marrero is no longer in a relationship with the woman. He testified that he knew she was underage when he took the photos, the affidavit states.

The age of consent in Ohio is 16 years old, but federal law states it is illegal to create, share or possess sexually-explicit images of anyone under the age of 18.

The relationship was completely legal. The pictures somehow aren't, even though no one could legally call the relationship (as it existed seven years ago) "exploitation" or "enticement." But they can call the photos illegal and they can retcon the consensual relationship into a predator/prey dynamic using federal child porn charges.

The testimony referenced above wasn't meant to incriminate Edward Marrero. He was testifying on behalf of another person facing child porn charges. When he detailed the pictures he took while in a consensual relationship with a 17-year-old, the feds decided to swear out an arrest warrant. While Marrero was informed of his Fifth Amendment rights, he most likely thought what he stated in court wasn't incriminating (because the girlfriend was over the age of consent) or that the government would view his statements rationally and not immediately move to have him arrested.

As Guy Hamilton-Smith pointed out on Twitter, the federal government is being as punitive as possible, as quickly as possible. Marrero's initial appearance was greeted with immediate detention and he's been placed in the custody of the US Marshals. All this is happening over photos taken seven years ago by people in a consensual relationship. The accused wasn't producing child porn by any rational definition of the statute. But it can be read in irrational ways to ruin lives just because.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 10 Jul 2018 @ 10:47am

    It's even worse when you emphasize the photos were never shared and that there might be a confusion on the age of consent part. Technically courts can shot the FBI attempt to destroy his life just to score a conviction because even if you violate the basic right to live can be discarded as a crime if there is evidence of legitimate defense (ie: wither you kill or you are killed). I'm hoping the courts get this one right.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    tom (profile), 10 Jul 2018 @ 12:15pm

    Mr Marrero should file charges against the FBI claiming they are attempting to violate his Right of Expression as protected by the 1st amendment. If the relationship was legal, then attempting to control artistic expression of that relationship seems to be a civil rights violation.

    Since there is probably more then one agent involved, add on a conspiracy to commit a civil rights violation against all agents involved.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2018 @ 12:28pm

      Re:

      If the relationship was legal, then attempting to control artistic expression of that relationship seems to be a civil rights violation.

      Why would freedom of expression depend on whether the activity being spoken about is legal?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2018 @ 12:33pm

    Laws often don't add up logically, like being able to be a stripper at the age of 18, but 21 to be a waitress at the joint.

    Anyway, above-18/below-18 relationships have often been in a legal grey area, with laws on the books that were written at a time long ago when fornication, sodomy, homosexuality, buggery, and miscegenation were serious crimes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2018 @ 12:35pm

    haven't these people not got anything better to do? look at the resources used just because they can and the damage being done to individuals, just because they can! i cannot believe how pathetic these 'security forces' have got!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    John Cressman, 10 Jul 2018 @ 12:39pm

    Seriously?!

    I don't have alot of sympathy for this guy. He KNEW at the time that his girlfriend was underage. He CHOSE to be in relationship with an underage person. Then he CHOSE to take inappropriate pictures of her, knowing full well that she was underage.

    He was an idiot... and now he's paying.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2018 @ 12:40pm

      Re: Seriously?!

      "The age of consent in Ohio is 16 years old."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2018 @ 12:47pm

      Re: Seriously?!

      I hope someday you are treated as you like to treat people.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2018 @ 12:57pm

      Re: Seriously?!

      20 / 2 + 7 = 17. By the Law of Acceptable Age Differences he should not be prosecuted.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Paul Brinker, 10 Jul 2018 @ 1:28pm

        Re: Re: Seriously?!

        In this case the law is so stupid that if he was 17 and she was 17 and she took the pics with his phone and he deleted them, he could still be charged with manufacturing. If she uses her phone then distribution charges get added in as well.

        In fact it could be the case that the photos do not even exist any more, but his admission under oath that they were created in the first place is enough to send him to jail and register him as a sex offender for life.

        The only defense he has is if the Jury feels the law is being abused. Otherwise there is almost nothing that cant be proved simply by reading the court transcript of his admission of guilt.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Rapnel (profile), 10 Jul 2018 @ 1:17pm

      Re: Seriously?!

      Look how easily you judged an idiot only to observe a reflection.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      ANON, 10 Jul 2018 @ 2:31pm

      Re: Seriously?!

      People are dumping on you, but in a way I have to agree with you - anyone who does not yet by now know that ***any sexually explicit picture of someone under 18 is illegal*** is living under a rock. Delete them. Deny they were ever made. Don't take them in the first place.

      IIRC this website reported on at least one instance where a girl was charged for taking pictures of herself... then the guys who received the photos were also charged.

      It' pathetic; and certainly any judge who lets the interstate part of the charge stand is a complete moron too. I suspect it's a negotiating tactic to make the guy plead guilty. (Think Aaron Schwarz and 35 years in jail...)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Advocate (profile), 10 Jul 2018 @ 4:30pm

        Re: Re: Seriously?!

        You know what's really pathetic? Victimless crimes. You know the only thing more pathetic than that? People who support victimless crimes.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 10 Jul 2018 @ 12:47pm

    BOREDOM

    Vindictive prosecution.. Because he was in court to help a friend??

    Anyone think the FBI is abit on the BORED side??
    So bored they have created THEIR OWN instances of terrorism..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      murgatroyd (profile), 10 Jul 2018 @ 1:01pm

      Re: BOREDOM

      The FBI has been creating its own "terrorists" for years; now it's branching out into child pornography. It began by keeping child porn servers online, now it's trumping up charges against people who annoy it. What's next - fabricating images and planting them?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2018 @ 1:27pm

      Re: BOREDOM

      So bored they have created THEIR OWN instances of terrorism..

      They do that every day.

      This is more lazy than bored. How often do you start out with someone directly confessing their "crime" in the court record? No need to find a patsy, no need to badger them to commit a crime, no need to go to Home Depot for "bomb parts"...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 10 Jul 2018 @ 1:29pm

    It's so nice to see them chasing headlines...
    If only we had this much zeal about Equifax & all the execs who cashed in on running a shitty company.


    "He was testifying on behalf of another person facing child porn charges."
    There is no way that this is to punish someone who dared challenge one of their narratives. o_O

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      OGquaker, 10 Jul 2018 @ 3:30pm

      Re: He picked the wrong parent

      Edward R. Murrow challenged the FBI's destruction of American lives with their deranged crap for my entire lifetime, now reincarnated. The 'law' is about words not deeds,

      A bureaucracy never forgets.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2018 @ 2:18pm

    Dumb

    Do you think FBI agents are embarrassed to admit to where they work?

    "No MOM! I dont work for the FBI, I told you I got a job at Burger King!" "Stop telling people how ashamed you are of me, I dont work for the FBI!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2018 @ 2:30pm

      Re: Dumb

      Given I've seen the lead FBI agent on a case lavaball everyone but the female judge in a case - yea they are kinda hung up on themselves.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        carlb, 10 Jul 2018 @ 5:12pm

        Re: Dumb

        This is the same FBI which stole the 2016 presidential election from Hillary and put some Russia stooge in office in her place? Nothing surprises me from this lot.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jul 2018 @ 2:22pm

    What no terrorists?

    Have they run out of idiots to frame as terrorists? Good thing there is no law against sadistic assholes, that would wipe out the DOJ and FBI along with most of the current administration.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 10 Jul 2018 @ 4:02pm

    Pedophilia* is the new witchcraft. Everyone is suspect. Everyone must be watched for fear that they might turn out to be a pedophile. Turn in your neighbors! Does that man in the park look at the children a few seconds too long? Don't take chances, point at him and scream "Pedophile!" Does the guy down the street like collecting kids' toys? He's probably a pedophile!


    *Although technically it's not pedophilia to be attracted to teenagers, even if they ARE underage.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 10 Jul 2018 @ 5:01pm

    Once again the FBI shows it has nothing better to do...

    ...except persecute people for minor actions they can inflate to look like major ones.

    It goes right along with their terror sting operations in which they gaslight (literal) crazies and retards in order to convince a court that buying some hardware supplies constitutes a an act of terror.

    Is it that crime is so reduced the FBI doesn't have anything better to do? I thought we still had criminal drug rings and human traffickers to hunt down. Is this no longer so?

    Or is turning odd but innocent people into prison fodder simply saver and easier than investigating real crime?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 10 Jul 2018 @ 6:36pm

    "I don't get it, why won't anyone talk to us?"

    The age of consent in Ohio is 16 years old, but federal law states it is illegal to create, share or possess sexually-explicit images of anyone under the age of 18.

    So you can legally have actual, physical sex two years before you can take a picture of a sexual nature. A lewd picture is considered worse than the actual act of sex.

    Yeah, that's not screwed up at all.

    The testimony referenced above wasn't meant to incriminate Edward Marrero. He was testifying on behalf of another person facing child porn charges.

    After turning on him like this just to pad out someone'e resume good luck getting anyone else to follow suit and help with an investigation in the future.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


