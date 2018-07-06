What Soda Taxes And Lead Paint Have To Do With... >>
<< Police Union Upset Not All Books Paint Cops As...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jul 6th 2018 10:41am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Complete Tableau 10 Data Science Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Tableau 10 Data Science Bundle has 5 courses designed to teach you all about Tableau 10. Tableau 10 is the data visualization tool that breaks mounds of information down into clear, actionable insights. You'll learn how to create gripping dashboards and story points to communicate your insights, master advanced calculations, dashboards, and solve complex queries, and more. The bundle is on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
What Soda Taxes And Lead Paint Have To Do With... >>
<< Police Union Upset Not All Books Paint Cops As...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:20 Malaysian Government Decides To Dump Its Terrible Anti-Fake News Law (0)
11:51 'See Something, Say Something' But For Immigrants Continues To Collect Little But Petty Complaints From Petty Americans (11)
10:47 What Soda Taxes And Lead Paint Have To Do With Internet Regulation (7)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Complete Tableau 10 Data Science Bundle (0)
09:30 Police Union Upset Not All Books Paint Cops As Heroes, Calls For Removal Of Titles From School's Reading List (25)
06:31 Uganda Bans VPNs To Prevent Users From Dodging Its Absurd New Social Media Tax (24)
03:25 DHS Subpoenas Twitter For New Zealand Security Researcher's Info (15)

Thursday

19:33 Over The Top Sports Streaming Comes To Europe With Amazon's Deal With The Premier League (6)
15:33 Kim Dotcom Loses Latest Round In Extradition Fight, Will Try To Appeal Again (49)
13:35 After Backlash To AT&T Chicanery, California Salvages Tough Net Neutrality Law (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.