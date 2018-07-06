Uganda Bans VPNs To Prevent Users From Dodging Its Absurd New Social Media Tax
Countries around the world continue to wage their not so subtle war on the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) and encryption. In Russia, the government has all but banned the use of VPNs by layering all manner of obnoxious restrictions and caveats on VPN operators. The goal, as we've seen in China and countless other countries, is to ban VPN use without making it explicitly clear you're banning VPN use. The deeper goal is always the same: less privacy and online freedom for users who use such tools to dodge surveillance or other, even dumber government policies.
Case in point: Uganda recently decided it would be a great idea to impose a new 200 Uganda shilling ($0.05) tax on the use of social networking websites. President Yoweri Museveni pushed for the changes to combat what he calls "gossip," and now users have to pay the 200 shilling fee each day just to access websites and services like Facebook, Whatsapp, and Twitter. $20 more per year is not an insubstantial sum in a country where the average income is around $600, and the average Ugandan survives on usually less than a dollar per day.
The tax is, not surprisingly, not being received well:
Those saying 200/- is little money or that VPNs cost more forget that people are not protesting the amount being paid, but the principle behind taxing every little thing from an already suffering economy so a corrupt government can get even more money to steal.#SocialMediaTax
— Solomon King (@solomonking) July 1, 2018
That money is not little, who they lying to? The people who are the future-young people, university students, struggling solo entrepreneurs, rural dwellers etc-cannot fathom paying this daily, let alone the month package.
— Lindsey Kukunda (@RizaLouise) July 1, 2018
The nation's wireless carriers were quick to comply, informing users they should use mobile payment services to pay the government tax:
Shockingly, VPN use has soared in the country as users try to dodge the new tax. Predicting this, Uganda's government has doubled down on bad ideas, and has been pressuring ISPs to ban VPN use. In a statement posted at Facebook (200 Uganda shillings, please), the Ugandan government tries to deter VPN use by trying to claim using VPNs will cost more than the cost of bandwidth and the social media tax, since VPN encryption utilizes slightly more bandwidth and most user connections have caps and overage fees:
"...if you think it is cheaper to use VPN than paying Shs 200/day, I think it is very unwise to think that because the data consumption under VPN is very high, I think you’re aware of that. We have technology that will block the VPN services so that no one dodges the taxes. Different VPN systems continue to come with more advanced features to circumvent government crackdowns but governments around the world have continued to block them."
Let the game of Whac-a-Mole commence.
Luckily, there's no Ugandan businesses, banks, teleworkers or anyone else who would need to use a VPN for anything legitimate and useful to the economy. Certainly nobody who needs to protect their data from anything other than the local government. Because that would make this sort of thing even sillier than just trying to enforce a tax because you don't like what some people are talking about.
Re:
Re: Re:
"Depending on how you read that, VPNs that cannot be used to avoid the tax — like bank/business VPNs that block social media — might not be affected."
OK. I have a copy of OpenVPN. Am I using it to connect to a server for work purposes from home? Am I doing it to protect financial or personal information for my company's clients? Am I using it just so I don't risk my laptop being compromised while using public wifi access? Am I using it to bypass geo-restrictions on Netflix? Am I using it to avoid taxes? Then, what's the action? Do struggling businesses have to pay taxes for things they don't do, or do you outlaw VPNs that are properly configurable (and thus block a lot of legitimate business activity)?
The point is, while it may exclude certain pre-configured VPNs that have already passed some kind of test, there's a hell of a lot of types of VPN that don't conform to that, and without compromising the traffic you can't know what each one is being used for. If you only target things like preconfigured apps that are sold as a censorship bypass, there's still going to be a lot of people using an open solution. If you block the open solution, lots of international partners aren't going to be doing business with Ugandans.
Re: Re: Re:
If both ends are in the same country, and you're not sharing with multiple users, no tax would be avoided. With internet surveillance, it's not so hard to figure that out (if a VPN server accesses Facebook, and has multiple clients, it might be tax evasion; businesses won't fit this profile if they block Facebook).
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So, international collaboration is right out, then, or is it just accepted that the tax has to payable to the government just in case? Must be a joy for small businesses and contractors, since you're not going to get any such work with any reasonably savvy client without VPN access to their infrastructure.
"if a VPN server accesses Facebook"
...and if that server is based in another country, but you're just a contractor working for that company and have nothing to do with the people in their offices who access Facebook quite legally?
You get where I'm going here. Either this restricts people performing legitimate business to only work inside borders and/or without a VPN (a massive disadvantage for numerous business sectors), or everyone's paying the tax whether they can afford it or not as a cost of doing business.
"Data consumption under VPN is very high"
So VPN usage will drive up general carrier costs (and thus everybody's bill) though increasingly less so as https and other encrypted traffic forms become commonplace, thwarting compressibility again. But it's not the VPN users in particular that will pay for that cost.
Re: "Data consumption under VPN is very high"
Also, if the carrier is so near capacity that they have to use effective compression to keep their response times reasonable, they need to increase the capacity of their infrastructure.
Where VPN use can have an impact on traffic is where it causes the nodes of a CDN near the user to be bypassed, for nodes near to the VPN, That is not likely to be a problem for most social media, as the CDNs tend to be country level, not city level.
Re: "Data consumption under VPN is very high"
