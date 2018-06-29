Pennsylvania Cops Abusing A Bad Law To Arrest... >>
<< NSA Extends Its Streak Of Surveillance...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jun 29th 2018 10:40am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: NordVPN

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

If you've been reading Techdirt for any length of time, you know how important it is to guard your data when browsing the internet. Today’s featured deal can help you do so. Get a 2-year subscription to NordVPN for $69, which comes with more than 3,521 worldwide server locations in 61 different countries, offering secure internet access from just about anywhere. All data sent through NordVPN's networks is double-encrypted, and the service includes an automatic kill switch that protects your data should the VPN connection drop. NordVPN lets you connect six devices simultaneously, does not limit the amount of data you can send through the service, an encrypted chat function, and more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

1 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Pennsylvania Cops Abusing A Bad Law To Arrest... >>
<< NSA Extends Its Streak Of Surveillance...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:45 Pennsylvania Cops Abusing A Bad Law To Arrest People For Saying Angry Things To Them (3)
10:40 Daily Deal: NordVPN (1)
09:36 NSA Extends Its Streak Of Surveillance Violations To Fourteen Years With Its Latest Announcement (2)
06:22 AT&T Begins Testing Its Power In The Wake Of Merger Mania & The Death Of Net Neutrality (67)
03:22 EFF Launches Lawsuit To Stop FOSTA/SESTA (9)

Thursday

19:27 We Hardly Knew Ye: PUBG Drops Lawsuit Against Epic Over Fortnite Similarities (13)
15:50 The Monkey Selfie Case Continues, But The Dancing Baby One Does Not (13)
13:31 A Twitter Leak Scuttled An NBA Draft Day Trade This Year (5)
12:02 House Dumps Trump's Immigration Bill, Deep-Sixing A Sizable Increase In Border Surveillance (12)
10:42 Appeals Court Says You Can Copyright A Collection Of Facts... If You Leave Out A Few (28)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.