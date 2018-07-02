Fifth Circuit Says No, You Fucking May Not Strip Search A Classful Of Female Students To Find $50
The Fifth Circuit Appeals Court convened to write an opinion [PDF] the judges shouldn't have had to write. But then, of course, they had to because the lower court screwed everything up. The first paragraph sums up the issue -- and the appeals court's decision -- succinctly and devastatingly. (h/t Raffi Melkonian)
During a sixth-grade choir class, an assistant principal allegedly ordered a mass, suspicionless strip search of the underwear of twenty-two preteen girls. All agree the search violated the girls’ constitutional rights under Texas and federal law. Even so, the district court dismissed the girls’ lawsuit against the school district for failure to state a claim. We reverse.
The school admitted it violated the students' rights. It admitted it performed a search without justification or guiding policies. It all but started cutting settlement checks and yet the lower court said no viable claim was made by the plaintiffs.
The background: in an attempt to locate $50 that went missing during a choir class, the entire class was searched. Given the nature of the search, this quickly changed the definition of "class" from a "a number of students studying the same course" to "a number of students suing the school." This maybe wouldn't have gone as far as it did, but for the invaluable assistance of the school's police officer.
When no money turned up, the school police officer “suggested that girls like to hide things in their bras and panties.”
I sincerely hope this person is now chronically underemployed. Why escalate things needlessly? No one was looking for weapons or even illegal drugs. It was cash -- something easy to lose. That $50 has gone missing does not necessarily mean it was stolen. That it may have been stolen does not necessarily mean the female class members would have stashed it in their undergarments.
Without seeking permission from the students or informing their parents, the vice principal had the school nurse perform a strip search of all the students.
Higgins took all twenty-two girls in the choir class to the female school nurse, who strip searched them, taking them one at a time into a bathroom, where she “check[ed] around the waistband of [their] panties,” loosened their bras, and checked “under their shirts.” The girls “were made to lift their shirts so they were exposed from the shoulder to the waist.”
Do the ends justify the means?
No money was found.
The district's policy for searches is a mess. An unconstitutional mess. As the court points out, it gives no guidance to administrators on how to reach its self-generated standard of "reasonable cause" before performing a search. However, it does tell administrators searches by school personnel should be as non-intrusive as possible and only when there's a "reasonable" belief contraband might be found.
The only discipline handed out for this mass violation of rights was a memo chastising the Vice Principal for performing a search to find something not actually considered to be "contraband." But the court points out that this memo misses the whole point of Constitutional protections and the school's obligation to leave those (and their students) unmolested.
Regardless, the supposed lack of “contraband” appears to have been the principal’s only concern; the memo never criticized the search for invading the underwear of twenty-two preteen girls, or for doing so without particularized suspicion.
In fact, the principal's memo seemed to suggest strip searching students was acceptable as long as the principal was given a heads up.
The memo further made clear that, at least in the principal’s mind, such strip searches of students are not per se improper under school district policy. Rather than forbidding all strip searches going forward, the memo requested: “In the future, if you feel a student must have a search requiring a strip search, please notify me before proceeding.”
Addressing the lower court's fuck ups, the Appeals Court first points out the question of Constitutionality has been answered firmly, with some of that coming from the defendant school's own admissions.
[T]his clearly established law means that Higgins violated the constitutional rights of the twenty-two girls unless Higgins reasonably suspected that the missing $50 cash (1) would be found on that particular girl’s person and either (2) would be found specifically in that girl’s underwear or (3) would pose a dangerous threat to students. For what are perhaps obvious reasons, the parties do not dispute that the alleged search failed all three conditions. It was clearly unconstitutional.
The school tried to claim the plaintiffs had nothing to support their claims. It tried to portray this as allegations about an unconstitutional policy. But the Appeals Court notes the plaintiffs are actually alleging the school had done nothing at all to provide search guidance to its administrators. This changes the judicial math a bit. [Emphasis in the original.]
To be clear, the argument is not that the school district’s written search policies are facially unconstitutional or that they caused the alleged constitutional violation by themselves. Rather, the “official municipal policy” on which Plaintiffs attempt to hang Monell liability is the school district’s alleged policy of providing no training whatsoever regarding its employees’ legal duties not to conduct unreasonable searches. In other words, as currently presented, this is a “failure to train” case.
This allows the plaintiffs to move forward with their allegations, overturning the lower court's dismissal. The Appeals Court notes this reversal isn't meant to suggest the plaintiffs have enough evidence to prevail on this claim -- only that they should not have seen their case dismissed during the first round of pleadings by the lower court.
But what seems obvious to everyone was somehow unclear to the vice principal who ordered the searches. The court notes there really can only be one entity to blame in this matter: the school itself for failing to give officials proper training on students' constitutional rights. Just having a policy several steps removed from the actual limitations demanded by the Fourth Amendment isn't enough. The courts don't expect police officers to know the nuances of every Fourth Amendment decision governing the searches of full-grown adults so it sure as hell isn't going to expect a school administrator will have this all nailed down without outside instruction.
Train them not to be a jackass
The Problem in a Nutshell
The courts don't expect police officers to know the nuances of every Fourth Amendment decision governing the searches of full-grown adults so it sure as hell isn't going to expect a school administrator will have this all nailed down without outside instruction.
If they are not expected to understand exactly what they are doing, why are they even allowed to do it? When did the US become a society that expects every citizen to be aware of the law, except for those with any ability/responsibility to actually enforce it?
Good luck trying this kind of crap as a citizen in court. It won't fly. And if you base on appeal on lack of knowledge of the esoterica of the law, they will simply say - NO. As citizens we are required to have an encyclopedic knowledge of the law, all precedents, all appeals court and supreme court decisions which may bear on our situation.
It's good to be holder of authority in America now. It means that your authority comes with no real responsibilities, but most especially, no consequences.
If a non-cop shoots a person dead because they have a tough job that's all sorts of jail time.
If a non-cop/school-person strip searches 22 girls I'd be shocked to hear the person in question made it to court alive without being beaten to death by ~44 parents/guardians.
Perks of some jobs I guess.
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
In what state??
TEXAS..
Sue them personally
One wonders if they strip searched the adults as well, kids aren't the only ones with sticky fingers & focusing the fuzz on other targets is something a real criminal would do.
Re:
You would not be in a position to plead anything, and the Grand Jury would refuse to indict the officer since he was forced to kill you in self-defense in order not to suffer bodily harm that might have lessened his prospects of wearing mini skirts in public.
Re: Re:
I can't say that if I were the parent of one of these children I would not be moved to cause a little mayhem myself. Going directly after the people that did this starting with the principal that ordered it would be certain to put a stop to it.
It would be unfriendly and it would soon become a very public affair. If they escalate, then you must escalate it to the stratosphere. People will damn sure take notice then!
Re: Re: Re:
There's no doubt that a high percentage of families there also avoid sending their kids to public schools, but for entirely different reasons.
Lanier Middle School is an inner-city school that many of Houston's most exclusive and expensive neithborhoods are zoned to, along with (presumably) some of the poorest, most dysfunctional, crime-ridden and drug-plagued areas in town.
Re:
That's not how it works with LEOs in the US. You would be killed for resisting. Even if you knocked the guy out, it wouldn't change that the entire force would come at you as soon as they knew whodunit.
You cannot hope to get justice for your child by being open and upfront about your grievances with those who have authority to end your and your family's life. Justice against those responsible must be obtained quietly, with nothing linking you to its dispensation later on. And for pete's sake don't talk about doing it before, nor ever brag about it on the internet after you're done.
Re: Re:
There's also the "Maxine Waters Approach" which on the surface is a public (dog whistle) calling for "resistance" but is really a call for thuggery without explicitly saying so.
Re: Re: Re:
This goes beyond stupidity into territory any adult knows better.
The juveniles in this case were victimized. The clearest of bright line must be drawn for the bumbling dolts, or predators seeking out such opportunity, are aware of life devastating outcomes.
All that was required was one sensible person to say "Hell no. You're out of your mind and a sick person."
Re:
Medical professions who willingly participate in any forced "security" or punitive actions, from executions to strip searches to forced catheterizations, should at the very least have their licenses to practice medicine revoked. They should never be allowed to do things that would be considered a crime if committed by anyone else, and "just following orders" should not be given any more leeway than it was at Nuremberg.
$50 has no identifier on it
$50 is $50, no one would be able to identify it from any other pile of $50 in cash.
And what if they found multiple people had $50 on them?
Contrary to what power hungry school staff might think, it's not illegal or suspicious to carry money on you.
Re: $50 has no identifier on it
ahem.... you are wrong... just check out a few civil forfeiture laws... it is totally suspicious to carry money of any amount around in cash or on prepaid cards.
You are guilty until proven innocent, not a joke, just the straight up facts!
Re: Re: $50 has no identifier on it
You are not guilty until proven innocent - technically.
Your money however is. And in civil forfeiture, YOU aren't charged with anything.
The $50 gets accused of being drug related, is arrested, automatically loses the case, and is spent by the arresting officer later. But you were never charged with any crime.
Re: Re: Re: $50 has no identifier on it
So who was the victim of the theft? and other questions
In the article, it is said that it was the whole class who were subject to the search... One would assume that none of them were then the original owner of the $50.
Could this mean that it was a teacher? Is this the reason that it escalated so much?
Did they have the serial number of the bill? What if one of them were supposed to go and get groceries after school and their parents gave them $50 for that? I was old enough to do this by myself when I was their age.
What if they just had a birthday and they kept grannys present in their wallet?
Did the teacher get searched? (unless he/she were the one who was missing $50) We had thefts on every workplace I have even been on and it is not like crime stops at a certain age. But the truth is that NO adult working at a school would EVER take being searched like this.
This shitstorm stinks of petty vengeance and I hope, for the sake of their kids, that every single parent will move their children to another school. The school really deserves to go down from missing attendance and so does the administration and teachers involved.
Re: So who was the victim of the theft? and other questions
Search them anyway. I'd bet whoever claimed the money was missing still had it... or never had it and was just out to scam some poor kids out of their lunch money. Jokes on them - none of them had any money.
Ignorance of the law is not an excuse, or so they tell us.
This is the world we live in.
Apparently, enough people will discard their own ethics if they have a sufficiently high or influential authority imply they can or should.
A crotch-grabbing President suffices.
Hopefully this won't make it to the supreme court...
...the current iteration of which is in danger of making a narrow ruling in favor of the school which they promise is not to be construed to suggest mass strip-searching prepubescent girls is appropriate or legal.
