EU Copyright Proposal That Would Destroy Internet Memes Being Protested With Internet Memes
The EU is no stranger to bad laws, but its desire to "protect" copyright holders from the Wild West Internet™ is one of its worst. A proposed change -- known as Article 13 -- would force social media platforms and other service providers to preemptively block copyrighted content during uploads unless permission has been specifically granted by the rightsholder.
Here's what Mike Masnick had to say about the impossibilities Article 13 would demand:
How would a site like Instagram create a working filter? Could it catch direct 100% copies? Sure, probably. But what if you post a photo to Instagram of someone standing in a room that has a copyright-covered photograph or painting on the wall? Does that need to be blocked? What about a platform like Github where tons of code is posted? Is Github responsible for managing every bit of copyright-covered code and making sure no one copies any of it? What about sites that aren't directly about the content, but which involve copyright-covered content, such as Tinder. Many of the photos of people on Tinder are covered by copyright, often held by a photographer, rather than the uploader. Will Tinder need to put in place a filter that blocks all of those uploads? Who will that be helping exactly? How about a blog like ours? Are we going to be responsible to make sure no one posts a copyright-covered quote in the comments? How are we to design and build a database of all copyright-covered content to block such uploads (and won't such a database potentially create an even larger copyright question in the first place)? What about a site like Airbnb? What if a photo of a home on Airbnb includes copyright-covered content in the background? Kickstarter? Patreon? I'm not sure how either service (which, we should remind you, both help artists get paid) can really function if this becomes law. Would they need a filter to block creators from uploading their own works?
There's a movement underway to destroy this proposal before it gets implemented. One of the internet's greatest collective creations/forms of communication (ymmv) is memes. Memes are almost always composed of copyrighted material, but no one would seriously argue they somehow diminish the market for the underlying content. Some would disingenuously argue this, and those are the sort of people who are pushing impossible filters to block third-party uploads.
If it's memes that are (inadvertently) targeted -- along with the freewheeling nature of internet communications -- then it's memes that will be pressed into service to fight the war against Article 13. Beckett Mufson has compiled some of the best ones for Vice. The meme warriors started with a set of memes that cleared Article 13's copyright filters.
This was followed by a misguided, but hilarious, attempt to get the EU to destroy itself by placing its flag front-and-center when crafting memes.
Of course, the flag isn't capable of being targeted for preemptive takedown since it's in the Creative Commons, but the underlying message -- that the proposal is ridiculous and harmful -- still comes through.
But the best of the batch is this one, which speaks to a great deal of our coverage of the EU and its bizarre treatment of copyright protection, free speech, and other ancillary issues. When a terrible, extremely harmful law is proposed by the EU, it's just another day at work for the governing body.
Only the most antagonistic of rightsholders would view memes as a destructive force pushing creators into poverty. But the EU's proposal takes exactly this hard line: it wants platforms to treat every bit of copyrighted material being uploaded as infringing by default. This won't just bankrupt smaller tech companies and make millions of users miserable. It will also do serious damage to internet communications in general, pushing platforms towards restricting users' interactions with the service, either by limiting their ability to post content or by suspending/deleting accounts for alleged Article 13 violations. The law is stupid and dangerous. Far too often, so is the EU.
"This bad boy can fit so many shitty laws in it"...
Re: "This bad boy can fit so many shitty laws in it"...
uncopyrighted (and generally toxic) memes
But it would indeed seem that many of the most popular internet memes are public domain. Let's not forget the most pervasive meme in internet history, the so-called "Happy Merchant" (AKA "Jew-bwa-ha-ha") by an artist known by the nom de guerre A. Wyatt Mann.
Another well-known offensive meme (one that has thankfully died down in popularity) is "Goatse," also not copyrighted as far as anyone knows.
There are many other memes of a similarly foul odor that remain apparently uncopyrighted, perhaps because no respectable person would ever dare to claim credit for them.
Re: uncopyrighted (and generally toxic) memes
There is a big part of the problem. Goatse is covered by copyright. It's a photograph, and as such is automatically granted a copyright. The fact that nobody knows who holds the copyright doesn't change that.
The only way to test a mine is to step on it
Nonsense, what possible problems could arise from people not knowing, or even having any real ability to learn at times, the copyright details of a given piece?
I mean it's not like there's the potential for massive 'do not pass GO, do not collect $200, go straight to sued into the ground' fines for infringement, such that a chilling effect is created wherein a work is essentially untouchable because no-one has any idea who owns it or even it's copyright status and no-one dares find out the hard way.
question
Re: question
Despite any claims that the proposal are to benefit the creators of content, what they will actually do is increase the power of publishers so that they can control a larger percentage of creative output by forcing self publishers off line.
Companies can always limit their market size
If they can't figure out other ways, they can hire some real humans to do the filtering process.
If they don't have enough money to hire the humans, they might want to handle smaller market, since clearly they cannot service that large group of people.
Proper companies do not grow larger than what they can actually handle.
Re: Companies can always limit their market size
Lots of American companies simply blocked EU users on GDPR because it was too much effort. Won't these services have a harder time? How does the consumer benefit if these services are made impossible to run?
Re: Re: Companies can always limit their market size
When there's gaps in the market, some local companies will smell the opportunity to make money with it, and will start creating a local company that can handle the issue. If instagram isn't available, then other companies have a chance.
How did you think markets are working? The customers just will go to the companies that can actually do it.
Re: Re: Re: Companies can always limit their market size
The only practical route to enabling large volume self publishing is to provide a platform, and let people get on with trying to attract an audience. Oh, just in case you did not see the reports, ContentID only deals with music ans sound, and does a fairly poor job in that limited field, and blocks a lot of fair use.
Yes a lot of that content is not something I would want to see or hears, but that does not matter because I have found enough podcasts and YouTube channels to fill in my retirement, and I do not worry that there might be something even more interesting out there that I have not discovered..
Re: Re: Re: Companies can always limit their market size
Re: Companies can always limit their market size
The whole reason that many authors, musicians and actor became household names is that they were competing in a very limited market where the publishers, labels and studios decide who could get their works in front of the public. Pre-Internet most creative works never got a chance of finding an audience because they were never accepted for publication, and that is the world your proposals would restore.
Re: Re: Companies can always limit their market size
aka: Mission Accomplished
Re: Companies can always limit their market size
Proper companies do not grow larger than what they can actually handle.
Makes sense. In the case of Article 13, smaller companies could just limit their traffic and therefore have fewer lookups to run against the EU's universal database of "all rightsholders, copyrighted material, fair use, exceptions, and situational interpretations".
Re: Companies can always limit their market size
Re: Companies can always limit their market size
Companies can always limit their market size
That explains why you limited your advertising to two buses.
You can also always limit your compensation. Two buses worth is not going to get you six million dollars in money or mansions no matter how much you actually want to masturbate to the thought.
publishing operation was always meant to be exclusive to filthy rich people. Originally the king published announcements about the laws that general public would need to follow.
Now EU is taking the position of the king, and publishes laws like GDPR which will control the market and general public enough that they would stop wanting to do publishing themselves.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
consistent means also predictable. It removes uncertainty in the marketplace.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I was talking about you actually, and yes, predictable would also apply.
Remember, copyright originated in Europe.
Abolish copyright.
EU Copyright Proposal That Would Destroy Internet Memes Being Pr
The Memes Industry Is Very Big
Some Think New Happen
? They Are Made I Think
The other option appears to accept that the EU is going to apply EU law to US companies.
Need a new WWW error code...
Whenever someone from any of the EU countries tries to hit a website outside of the EU, they see the following.
Error: ID10T
Due to your government being made up from the largest known brainless pool of entities, this site is no longer accessible from anywhere within any country that is a member of the EU.
If you don't like that, then go find your EU brainless representative and give them a piece of your mind.
If sufficient intelligent people do this, then perhaps the EU brainless can achieve true sentient status.
Re: Need a new WWW error code...
Not about helping creators - about hurting free-riders
Article 13 reflects a certain mentality about intellectual property that we see a lot of in Hollywood.
It's envy, not greed. Greed, we could live with.
If it was about helping creators get paid, use that doesn't harm, or actually increases the market for the original - would be exempt.
It's about hurting anyone who hopes to benefit - even in the form of a few laughs from friends - without paying.
Envy, not greed.
It's a lot like those in politics who are more interested in hurting the rich than in helping the poor.
Despicable human beings.
Re: Not about helping creators - about hurting free-riders
It is all about crippling the competition, because when you make a living by gaining control over the works of others, anything that allows those creators to escape your control reduces your control over the market, and needs to be destroyed.
