ICE Rigged Its Vetting Tool To Make Sure It Can Always Keep Immigrants Locked Up
from the dick-move-upon-dick-move dept
As the rhetoric has amped up around immigration enforcement, so have the tactics. ICE was never anyone's idea of a good time, but its actions have become much more aggressive, thanks to this administration's steady stream of anti-immigrant sentiment. While not supporting the criminal activity engaged in by its informants, ICE is performing warrantless raids, deporting critics, and claiming helping undocumented children is a criminal offense.
Now, it's getting its software to pitch in. Reuters reports ICE is detaining more people than ever, keeping them imprisoned while their court cases -- which may take years to adjudicate -- are pending. Up until recently, ICE would make a determination on the risk level of detainees, allowing some to post bond and stay with their families while their court cases played out.
That's no longer the case. The system ICE uses to make this determination -- detain/release -- is still being used. But the info fed into it no longer matters. Thanks to Trump's orders, there's no determination being made. The software is a facade that spits out a single answer, no matter what info its given.
To conform to Trump’s policies, Reuters has learned, ICE modified a tool officers have been using since 2013 when deciding whether an immigrant should be detained or released on bond. The computer-based Risk Classification Assessment uses statistics to determine an immigrant’s flight risk and danger to society.
Previously, the tool automatically recommended either “detain” or “release.” Last year, ICE spokesman Bourke said, the agency removed the “release” recommendation, but he noted that ICE personnel can override it.
This caused detentions to triple in 2017. And the software, which is supposed to perform a risk assessment, no longer does anything at all. It may be overridden by ICE personnel, but why would any ICE employee bother? The president made it clear he wants immigrants locked up or kicked out. A rigged machine makes it easy to ignore mitigating factors in favor of treating everyone as the "worst of the worst" ICE is actually supposed to be targeting.
At this point, it makes no sense to even have the system running. ICE may as well drop the charade and just detain everyone. The discretion was built into the system, but that's been removed. That leaves everything up to the discretion of ICE officers, who have zero motivating forces pushing them towards more lenient behavior.
This is another small step towards diminishing the protections of the Constitution. The government operates a system that pretends to offer a fair balancing of relevant factors, but has secretly removed one of the two options immigrants are supposed to have. Couple this with President Trump's tweet about stripping away the last vestiges of due process at the border and you have a government progressively undermining the rights that actually make America great.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
"the protections of the Constitution" don't extend to invaders.
BY THEIR CHOICE. Come here on own initiative and can LEAVE at any time. In the past, they could expect to be let loose AND supported by taxpayers.
There aren't tens of millions with legitimate asylum claims, it's nearly all carefully coached lies -- as the real data shows, besides that allowing in gang members, drug traffickers, and those who expect to live on our largesse is just plain self-destructive.
We're not obliged to commit suicide. We aren't ignorant aborigines who can't resist, nor sappy socialists. -- By the way, notice how unlimited immigration is now at forefront of European Union topics too? -- Where the hell is a UNION in allowing unlimited foreigners who can ONLY tear your country apart?
No, kid: it's PROTECTING MY RIGHTS, not those you make up out of the blue for foreigners whose first act here is violate our laws by ILLEGAL entry.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "the protections of the Constitution" don't extend to invaders.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And there aren’t tens of millions of people crossing the border, either. Also, referring to immigrants as “invaders” is a hell of a Trumpian thing to do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "the protections of the Constitution" don't extend to invaders.
BY THEIR CHOICE. Come here on own initiative and can LEAVE at any time. In the past, they could expect to be let loose AND supported by taxpayers.
The vast majority of immigrants are net positive for the economy and are not supported by taxpayers. But, for some reason, racist assholes don't seem to want to admit that.
There aren't tens of millions with legitimate asylum claims
Nor are their tens of millions of people crossing the border. But, nice try.
it's nearly all carefully coached lies
That accurately describes the drivel that you are spewing, yes.
besides that allowing in gang members, drug traffickers, and those who expect to live on our largesse
Again, that's a very, very, very, very small percentage of those coming across the border. And, besides, they all still deserve the basic rights and due process afforded to ANYONE on American soil.
We're not obliged to commit suicide.
Respecting people's rights is suicide? What the fuck?
unlimited foreigners who can ONLY tear your country apart?
What a bunch of bigoted bullshit. Your family immigrated at some point too.
No, kid: it's PROTECTING MY RIGHTS
It's not protecting your rights to lock up people without any basis to do so.
you make up out of the blue for foreigners
The Supreme Court has made it clear for well over a century that the US Constitution grants rights to people on American soil, whether they are citizens are not.
Why do you disagree with the Constitution?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "the protections of the Constitution" don't extend to invaders.
"the protections of the Constitution" don't extend to invaders.
This 1896 decision by the SCOTUS essentially says you're full of shit:
[A]ll persons within the territory of the United States are entitled to the protection guarantied by those amendments, and that even aliens shall not be held to answer for a capital or other infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.
But you go right on making shit up. Whatever makes you feel better, jackass.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You know, once of the things Trump ran on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So, basically, you're ranting about trump actually enforcing the law of the land.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If people have a problem with how we're holding those who are overloading our resources by crossing our border illegally, there's a simple solution.
Allow us to build a wall, to curtain the majority of these illegal crossings.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Second, if they’re here illegaly, GTFO. I don’t mind prioritizing the more dangerous folks, but they all can and should be deported.
There’s nothing wrong with a system that just says “deport=true”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A person is not illegal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
An act of immigration that does not comply with the given laws of a specific country can be illegal. But an immigrant is a person, and a person is not illegal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm not making this up. Hispanic groups have said that shortening Illegal Immigrant to just Illegal is a dehumanizing racist slur.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Strangely enough, 'gook' seemed to have been used long before Vietnam. In Korean, "mi guk" means "American", but it was misinterpreted as [I am a gook]. There are historical uses of the word that date back much farther as well (the Philippines, maybe? I'm at work so I can't really do the research on racial slurs right now).
Meanwhile, the Viet Cong used phrases like "hairless white ape" for Americans.
It's easier to dehumanize people who don't look like you, though. During WWII, the level of enthusiasm for fighting/killing "Japs" was much higher than the enthusiasm for killing "Krauts".
I geek out on linguistics, and military language has always been fascinating.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Second, if they’re here illegaly, GTFO.
So um, then why are you putting them in camps instead of, you know, getting them the fuck out?
Do you tards even know what you want anymore, or is trump dementia contagious?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
what the hell has happened to this great nation?
Stupid people. Lots of them. Turned it into a downright shithole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment