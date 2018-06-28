Effort To Save Net Neutrality Via Congressional Review Act Appears Stuck In Neutral
from the sisyphean-endeavor dept
Efforts to reverse the FCC's historically unpopular attack on net neutrality using the Congressional Review Act (CRA) appear stuck in neutral.
The CRA lets Congress reverse a regulatory action with a simply majority vote in the Senate and the House (which is how the GOP successfully killed FCC privacy protections last year). And while the Senate voted 52 to 47 back in May to reverse the FCC's attack on net neutrality, companion efforts to set up a similar vote in the House don't appear to be gaining much traction as the clock continues to tick. A discharge petition needs 218 votes to even see floor time, and another 218 votes to pass the measure.
But so far, the petition only currently has 172 likely votes, all Democrats:
The House #NetNeutrality discharge petition is at 172 signatures. We’re 46 away from being able to force a vote on the resolution to restore the Open Internet Order. Has your representative signed the petition to #SaveTheInternet? Check here: https://t.co/zKI7sxSwGj
— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 26, 2018
Again, not a single Republican in the House has signaled any interest in saving net neutrality. As we've long noted, the quest for a healthy internet free from anti-competitive meddling by telecom monopolies has long been idiotically framed as a partisan issue despite broad, bipartisan consumer support. ISPs and their numerous political proxy organizations have long enjoyed using rhetoric that only further fuels these divisions (derailing real consensus) by conflating meaningful consumer protections with a "government takeover of the internet," ideas that are happily parroted by many ISP cash-loving DC lawmakers.
Undaunted, net neutrality activists held an advocacy day yesterday trying to drum up some additional support among lawmakers among a clearly debate-fatigued public. Another net neutrality group, Fight for the Future, has constructed this page to track which lawmakers haven't signed on, while making it easy to contact those that haven't.
That said, this effort was always an uphill climb. Even if the CRA vote succeeded in the House, it would have to avoid a veto by Trump. Many activists I've spoken to believe a vote in both Houses would appeal to Trump's "populist" streak forcing him to bend to the whims of public consensus. But given Trump's version of populism tends to be as authentic as a Hollywood Wild West set and as consistent as a brush fire, that prediction always seemed a tad optimistic. Still, stranger things have happened, so maintaining hope in the face of this level of corruption isn't entirely outrageous.
That said, the best path forward for reversing the repeal is two fold. One, there remains a notable chance that the courts see the FCC's fraud-riddled net neutrality repeal as the blatant, facts-optional nonsense it actually is, and reverses it for being an "arbitrary and capricious" abuse of procedural norms and the FCC's obligation to represent the public. If that doesn't work, there's always voting in the the midterms and thereafter for a new breed of lawmakers that don't mindlessly place ISP campaign contributions above the welfare of the public, the internet, and genuine, healthy competition.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
When inaction IS action
Again, not a single Republican in the House has signaled any interest in saving net neutrality.
By their actions, or inaction as it were though they have signaled loud and clear that they oppose it, something that voters will hopefully keep in mind next election.
The current republicans in the House have made clear they have no interest in protecting network neutrality, so if that's valuable to you it might be a good idea to give them the boot and replace them with someone who does care.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: When inaction IS action
I hope the midterms are a complete Republican bloodbath.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: When inaction IS action
That's how I've seen it, yeah. The odds of it passing both houses and avoiding a veto were/are low, the real goal is to show, on the record, who is pro-network neutrality and who is anti so that people can use that to decide who to vote for come the next election.
The House republicans may think they can avoid that by refusing to even let it reach that point, but funnily enough by their inaction they've made their position perfectly clear regardless.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Assuming of course the telecoms don't simply switch to funneling campaign money at Democrats like we've seen in California this week.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh smart companies tend to be equal opportunity 'donators', after all it doesn't matter which letter a politician has in front of their name if you own them.
The point of giving the boot to sell-outs is to send a message, 'If you decide to serve the interests of private companies over the public you are voted in to serve, you won't be drawing a paycheck from the public sector for very long', in the hopes that the fear will keep at least some of them in line.
All the 'donations' you can get your hands on won't do you much good if no-one will vote for you after all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Introduce a clean net neutrality bill that only addresses NN. If you don't trust the FCC, make the FTC or some other group the controlling agency.
Gather bi-partisan support by asking Republicans if they would like liberal ISPs limiting access to sites like the NRA and GOP. Mention to Democrats that red state ISPs might be inclined to limit access to pro-abortion sites.
Make the case that we all win if we keep ISPs out of the business of picking Internet traffic winners and losers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: People ignoring
How many political/economic issues do Americans face today... and where do you think Net Neutrality ranks on their worry list ?
It ranks very low even for the small percentage of Americans aware of it.
This Net Neutrality Obsession (NNO) afflicts few people -- which makes those so afflicted even more stressed & obsessed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment