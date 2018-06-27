Tech Employees Revolting Over Government... >>
<< Illinois Prosecutor Brings Felony...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Jun 27th 2018 10:41am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Offering complete video encryption, the iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera ensures your footage stays private, all the while giving you 360 degrees of viewing potential. You can easily control the camera from your smartphone and use the app to check-in and see what's going on. The camera includes infrared night vision, motion detection, alarm action, and more features. It's on sale for $45.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Tech Employees Revolting Over Government... >>
<< Illinois Prosecutor Brings Felony...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:16 Investigation Shows AT&T Really Likes Being In The Surveillance Business (1)
10:46 Tech Employees Revolting Over Government Contracts Reminds Us That Government Needs Tech More than Tech Needs Government (14)
10:41 Daily Deal: iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera (0)
09:33 Illinois Prosecutor Brings Felony Eavesdropping Charges Against 13-Year-Old Who Recorded His Conversation With School Administrators (15)
06:34 California's Quest For Tough Net Neutrality Not Dead Yet (26)
03:35 Supreme Court Agrees To Take Petition Asking Whether Eighth Amendment Protections Apply To Asset Forfeiture (29)

Tuesday

19:48 Voodoo Brewery Changes Beer Name By Dipping It In Snark In Response To Pitt Trademark C&D (24)
14:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 172: Are Tech And Journalism At Odds With Each Other? (0)
13:00 I Helped Design The Election Simulation 'Parlor Game' Rebekah Mercer Got, And It's Not What You Think (16)
10:44 China Censors John Oliver Because President Xi Looks A Bit Like Winnie The Pooh (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.