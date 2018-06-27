Daily Deal: iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera

Offering complete video encryption, the iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera ensures your footage stays private, all the while giving you 360 degrees of viewing potential. You can easily control the camera from your smartphone and use the app to check-in and see what's going on. The camera includes infrared night vision, motion detection, alarm action, and more features. It's on sale for $45.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.