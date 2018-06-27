Lobbyists Descend On California To Shape A... >>
by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jun 27th 2018 1:34pm


Filed Under:
business models, differentiation, economics, fortnite, free, free to play, scarcity



'Free' Game Making $300 Million Per Month? But I Thought You Can't Make Money On Free...

from the old-school dept

For most of the first decade of the millennium, we would post over and over again about content business models and how "free" content makes a ton of sense as a component of a business model. And yet, people in the legacy entertainment industry would laugh and laugh, and talk about how "you can't make money on free." You even had folks who claimed that if you gave away anything for free it proved you had "no fucking clue" about how to run a business. My favorite may have been Doug Morris, who was boss of Universal Music and then Sony Music, insisting that there was no way anyone in the recording business could make money on "free."

These days, that's all looking pretty silly, but just to drive home the point: the insanely popular free video game Fortnite made $318 million last month. Not last year. Last month. And it's free. Of course, as we've always said, the whole point of free is not that free is the business model, but that free is a part of the business model. And that's exactly how Fortnight works.

Even better, all of that revenue comes from nonessential in-app purchases. You don't ever need to pay any money to play Fortnite. And, if we went by what the entertainment industry "experts" from years past would tell you, if that's the case no one will ever pay. Except, obviously, they are, to the tune of over $300 million per month. Why? Because, they're still buying an actual scarcity: mainly different skins or dances/moves that let them show off. In other words: fashion. Something to make themselves distinct -- to stand out. That is a scarcity. Even in a digital world.

So, Fortnite is yet another example of how someone is taking a digital property, and leveraging free to attract a massive audience, and then figuring out ways to charge for a scarcity that people actually want to buy. And people are paying like crazy. So, can we put to rest the idea that you can't make money off of free yet?

Reader Comments

    hij (profile), 27 Jun 2018 @ 1:50pm

    Freedom is hard to control

    This is all well and good, and it is nice that people are making money. What this does not account for, though, is that it is very hard to make something free and control what they are doing. There is no point in doing business if you cannot control people and force them to do what you want them to do. Without that incentive then greedy narcissists will not want to create businesses, and we will all suffer.

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 2:01pm

    "no way anyone in the recording business" -- NOT GAMES.

    RECORDING BUSINESS. You are yet again, as ever, trying to sneak past us a claim of universal application when "free" only works in specific circumstances.

    No one disputes that "loss leaders" and so on work! It's STANDARD advertising schtick for last 100 years! Apparently you hope your audience is just stone ignorant!

    A song or movie is complete in itself -- or isn't satisfying. But I've NEVER wanted to buy toys from a movie, posters, or anything beyond read one or two books before saw the movie (specific to new versions), wouldn't even do that now.

    This game gives away the basics, but is designed first and foremost to lure idiots into spending money on "extras". One report from the lands and people owned by the same inbred psychotic Germans who tried to own America said that a kid got his dad's credit card and racked up $1000 of "extras" over one weekend.

    There's no argument that so long as idiots and children have money, some can be lured into blowing a small fortune on "free". -- So, YES, you're "right" far as goes! -- Sheesh. What are you, 13? And have to be validated on the bleedin' obvious?

    But your childish plea for rational people to stop noticing differences in disparate product categories fails yet again.

    By the way, Masnick: long ago when I pointed out that for instance Intel doesn't give away its chips, you responded with link to Wal-Mart giving away free samples from manufacturers as refutal, and it's NOT the same as downloading data, that's still just silly.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 2:03pm

      Re: "no way anyone in the recording business" -- NOT GAMES.

      lol

        Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 2:10pm

        Re: Re: "no way anyone in the recording business" -- NOT GAMES.

        lol

        LOL, LOL! -- You are actually ambiguous as to whether agree or like my spiel, but reckon it's best you can do.

        Thanks for so well typifying Techdirt's ability to respond to substance.

        Here's your target audience who buys the trick of "free", Masnick, with an expressive "lol".

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 2:27pm

      Re: "no way anyone in the recording business" -- NOT GAMES.

      Though most of your post is incoherent rambling and fact inversion it does contain a nugget of truth:

      The free-to-play model works for games because there are countless hordes of penniless gamers (read: 10 year olds) who will play free games but not paid games. Hordes create a version of "popularity" which attracts other players. Some of these players have money to spend and will do so willingly for nonessential virtual items, titles, etc. in these games. If the game doesn't suck this model can be successful so long as it can build critical social mass.

      This model may work in music if there are things that those with money can spend their money on that will elevate them socially within the circle enjoying said music. Since the world hasn't invented those purchasable things yet I don't think this would work.

      It certainly won't work in most other areas, including most other applications of software.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 2:37pm

      Re: "no way anyone in the recording business" -- NOT GAMES.

      You obviously have no idea what you're talking about.

      "no way anyone in the recording business" -- NOT GAMES.

      Please actually read the article. That comment was made by a legacy entertainment executive who didn't get it. Masnick on the other hand said this applies to the entire legacy entertainment industry.

      But I've NEVER wanted to buy toys from a movie, posters, or anything beyond read one or two books before saw the movie

      You must have have been a really dull kid then. That's great for you but there are lots of other people (and I mean LOTS) who do exactly that.

      This game gives away the basics, but is designed first and foremost to lure idiots into spending money on "extras".

      Please explain how this is different than any other marketing scheme for books/movies/songs. They hope if you like the book/movie/song, you'll buy more merch relating to it.

      noticing differences in disparate product categories

      Marketing is marketing is marketing. Same principles work across multiple product categories.

      long ago when I pointed out that for instance Intel doesn't give away its chips, you responded with link to Wal-Mart giving away free samples from manufacturers as refutal, and it's NOT the same as downloading data, that's still just silly.

      Actually, it is the same. Intel gave free chips away (proving you wrong btw) and Epic Games is giving away one game mode for free. Where's the difference? It's both marketing and advertising and both have the potential to get people to buy more of their respective products.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 2:45pm

      Re: "no way anyone in the recording business" -- NOT GAMES.

      >A song or movie is complete in itself -- or isn't satisfying.

      Or it is part of series, where each work needs to leave a reason for people to look for the next installment.

      Also, you are ignoring all the musicians and video makers, along with authors, are making a living on the Internet by giving their work away and selling their ability to create new works, and using patreon etc. to fund their creativity.

      Oh, and Linus is hardly poor, despite leading the development of the Linux Kernel. His effort is valuable to industry, and he refuses direct employment or sponsorship by any company using Linux, and so the Linux Foundation was build to support him and other key developers. That is those who benefited most from his work found a way to pay him whilst staying at arms length.

      Mike Masnick (profile), 27 Jun 2018 @ 4:28pm

      Re: "no way anyone in the recording business" -- NOT GAMES.

      No one disputes that "loss leaders" and so on work! It's STANDARD advertising schtick for last 100 years! Apparently you hope your audience is just stone ignorant!

      This is especially hilarious to me, since for years and years, I kept pointing out that what I am saying is NO DIFFERENT than loss leaders. Loss leaders are a form of advertising to get people to pay for something else. In the digital realm, it works even better because the digital good tends to be very cheap or even free, and thus you can give away lots and lots -- acting as free or cheap advertising.

      And when I did that, people like yourself kept insisting that it's TOTALLY DIFFERENT than loss leaders. Now when I'm shown to be right, you try to dismiss it as "bah, you're just saying the same thing as a loss leader." Yup. That's exactly what I'm saying and what proved my point.

      A song or movie is complete in itself -- or isn't satisfying. But I've NEVER wanted to buy toys from a movie, posters, or anything beyond read one or two books before saw the movie (specific to new versions), wouldn't even do that now.

      I love how you're using this point to suggest it's different than the example here, when it's EXACTLY the same.

      The basic free fortnite is "complete in itself." You don't need to pay extra, just like you don't need to buy toys or posters from a movie. And that's fine. Because lots and lots of people do buy those toys. Or the extras within fortnite. That's the point.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 4:37pm

      What kind of failed artist are you?

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 2:01pm

    Fortnite is forcing a lot of companies to rethink their business models, for now at least. Things will probably shift out of Epic Games' favour as fast as they shifted into it.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 2:31pm

      Re:

      If history is any kind of teacher, yes, Fortnite will fall out of favor relatively soon and that cash flow will dry up. Epic Games will also fail to accept this and try to milk the franchise for several more years, throwing good money after bad and disappointing their investors. Meanwhile, some other game company nobody has ever heard of will accidentally create the Next Great Game and swim in pools of Free-to-Play cash for a little while before their time in the sun ends and someone else fills up their own pool.

      And so the cycle of software life rolls on.

        Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 2:34pm

        Re: Re:

        This assumes the next big hit is free-to-play. If it's a premium game with a couple monetization twists then everything Fortnite has done melts away.

          Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 2:40pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Free trumps paid every time. PUBG arguably started the genre that Fortnite is in and was considered successful for a while. Then Fortnite came out and destroyed PUBG. The primary difference: The price.

          The next big hit might not be free but it won't earn $300m/mo either. The free version of that game, probably produced by a different company, will kick the first's backside.

        Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 4:50pm

        Re: Re:

        We're still waiting for a little title released in 2009 called League of Legends to die.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 2:49pm

      Re:

      Well the one thing you cannot do in the Entertainment industry is rest on your laurels. You have to be planning the next game, movie or series to to keep an audience.

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 3:17pm

    Some skins offer advantages

    There are a few skins that are harder to see in many places in the game. Those, in my opinion, are the only ones worth getting. Everything else in the game is free if you are patient enough to play through a few seasons and earn enough v-bucks(their premium currency) to buy your first season pass. Once you have that first one, the extra V-buck rewards earned will easily pay for the next season pass plus a few hundred extra.

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 4:57pm

    Anomoly... one time thing... blah blah blah

    or something like that anyway

