Journalism

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jun 26th 2018 2:30pm


Filed Under:
elon musk, journalism, news, podcast, reporting, technology



Techdirt Podcast Episode 172: Are Tech And Journalism At Odds With Each Other?

from the conflict-is-brewing dept

Between Elon Musk's proposal for a website ranking the credibility of journalists and Tim Draper blaming the collapse of Theranos on the press (not to mention Peter Thiel's attack on Gawker), it feels like there's a war brewing between Silicon Valley and journalism. Though the press has some major problems, it really seems like tech entrepreneurs are misunderstanding how it works and proposing some dangerous ideas. This week, we discuss the tensions between tech and journalism, and what will come from the proposals to address it.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

