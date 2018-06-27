Daily Deal: iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p... >>
<< California's Quest For Tough Net...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Jun 27th 2018 9:33am


Filed Under:
13-year old, david conrad, eavesdropping, illinois, manteno middle school, nathan short, paul boron, recording



Illinois Prosecutor Brings Felony Eavesdropping Charges Against 13-Year-Old Who Recorded His Conversation With School Administrators

from the no-crime-too-small dept

One of Illinois' most-abused laws continues to be abused. For years, cops used the state's eavesdropping laws to arrest citizens who attempted to record them. This practice finally stopped when three consecutive courts -- including a federal appeals court -- ruled the law was unconstitutional when applied to target citizens recording public servants.

This may have led to the end of bullshit arrests from cops who didn't like being observed while they worked, but it's still being used by government officials to punish people they don't like. Illinois Policy reports a 13-year-old student is facing felony charges for recording a meeting between him and two school administrators.

On Feb. 16, 2018, [Paul] Boron was called to the principal’s office at Manteno Middle School after failing to attend a number of detentions. Before meeting Principal David Conrad and Assistant Principal Nathan Short, he began recording audio on his cellphone.

Boron said he argued with Conrad and Short for approximately 10 minutes in the reception area of the school secretary’s office, with the door open to the hallway. When Boron told Conrad and Short he was recording, Conrad allegedly told Boron he was committing a felony and promptly ended the conversation.

Principal Conrad sure knows his local statutes. He turned Boron in to law enforcement, which apparently decided to go ahead and process the paperwork, rather than tell Conrad to stop acting like a child. This led to prosecutors being just as unwilling to be the adults in the room.

In his petition to bring the charge, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Laws wrote that Boron on Feb. 16 “used a cellphone to surreptitiously record a private conversation between the minor and school officials without consent of all parties.”

The law forbids recordings without all parties' consent. It would seem that the school officials' refusal to discuss anything further once they were informed they were being recorded should have been enough. The conversation was ended, along with the recording. If they were concerned they said something they shouldn't have during the previous ten minutes, maybe should have restrained themselves during the argument, rather than ruin a 13-year-old's life with a bad law Illinois legislators refuse to rewrite. Given how often this law is used to protect the powerful, it's hardly surprising legislators haven't expressed a serious interest in fixing it.

As it stands now, the law relies on a "reasonable expectation of privacy" to determine whether recordings without the consent of all parties are illegal. A conversation in a school's reception area hardly seems to be the place where privacy would be expected. Unfortunately, the law doesn't actually say recordings in ostensibly public areas are legal. This was the legislature's response to multiple court rulings declaring the old law unconstitutional. This may have made most recordings of police officers legal, but it still makes lots of recordings of public officials -- like school administrators -- a felony.

For a 13-year-old, this is a huge problem. This places his recording of his conversation with school officials on the same level as aggravated assault and stalking. It comes with a minimum prison sentence of one year. The reaction by school officials is petty and vindictive and only draws more attention to the recording at issue. If these officials are willing to subject a student to a felony prosecution to keep the conversation from being made public, what sort of things were said by the supposed adults in the room?

Anyone further down the line -- from local law enforcement to the county prosecutor -- could have put a stop to this chain of events but they all chose not to. The cops may feel they had no choice but to follow up, but the "prosecutorial discretion" lauded most frequently by those who rarely exercise it (prosecutors) is, once again, nowhere to be found.

15 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 9:39am

    "The reaction by school officials is petty and vindictive"

    school officials = petty and vindictive

    why else would they crap up "Zero Tolerance" policies... unless it's something their politics says must be tolerated that is.

    Kids are kids... they need to be able to make some mistakes without it fucking up their life... but these clowns do not care... no matter how much they say they do when their unions get on their soap boxes!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kevin Hayden, 27 Jun 2018 @ 9:53am

    Administrators may have shot themselves in the foot

    If the school administrators wanted to keep the conversation out of the public eye, they may have shot themselves in the foot. The lawyer for the kid should ask to have the entire recorded conversation entered into the public record at the trial. Perhaps a threat of this nature would cause the prosecution to reconsider its case, or at least prove embarrassing to the administrators.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Jeremy Lyman (profile), 27 Jun 2018 @ 10:59am

      Re: Administrators may have shot themselves in the foot

      Yup, this was my thought as well. How does anyone know if there was even a recording unless it is preserved, presented in court, and the administrator testifies that it's him being recorded without consent?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 27 Jun 2018 @ 9:53am

    One really needs to ask what the school staff was up to.
    To destroy a 13 yr olds life over a meeting...
    I wonder how many children they call in and bully on a regular basis, but no one believes the kids because school officials would NEVER do anything bad to kids & attempts to have a recording to avoid the truth being whatever the adult claims later needs to be treated like an assault.

    One does wonder if the prosecutor no longer wants the job b/c its hard to explain away I sent a 13 yr old to prison for the felony of trying to record a meeting with school officials where the student wanted a record of what was said.

    But hey, rules are rules and if you didn't want a school to prison pipeline you wouldn't ever question your betters.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John Cressman, 27 Jun 2018 @ 10:03am

    Odd

    Are PUBLIC school officials NOT public servants? What are they? Public TASKMASTERS?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 27 Jun 2018 @ 10:11am

    Cha-CHING!

    Illinois taxpayers are gonna be on the hook for another million dollar settlement after his family's lawsuit over a law already declared unconstitutional. Should be a slam dunk - I expect the family has more offers from lawyers than you can shake a stick at for the opportunity at 30% of the settlement.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 10:34am

      Re: Cha-CHING!

      They will fight it all the way to the supreme court again. Then they will be forced to pay millions in restitution for the rights violations of this kid who may have kids by then.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 27 Jun 2018 @ 10:33am

    Can't we put him in the sex offender registry for this?

    I mean, a 1 year felony prison sentence is nice and all that but to send a real message to U.S. children, fucking them over for the rest of their life just seems more impressive.

    A year is over so fast. Well, at least the U.S. prisons are in a state where they may mar him for the rest of his life as well, so maybe it's not that much of a lost opportunity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Pixelation, 27 Jun 2018 @ 12:02pm

      Re: Can't we put him in the sex offender registry for this?

      Nice to see them working to get a hardened criminal off the streets.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    tom (profile), 27 Jun 2018 @ 11:19am

    There is something going on between Mr Boron and that school administration because of all of the detentions and Mr Boron deciding to miss them. Might be interesting to investigate that in the process.

    Wonder what Mr Conrad and Mr Short said that they are so afraid of being recorded?

    Wonder if Mr Conrad and Mr Short violated any rules by having a 'detention/punishment/etc' discussion with a minor student in a public area? There are some pretty interesting Federal laws on preserving student privacy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 12:46pm

    Why the hell were the police involved in the first place? Cant't the schools deal with discipline problems without going over the top and initiating criminal charges?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jun 2018 @ 12:53pm

    the "prosecutorial discretion" lauded most frequently by those who rarely exercise it (prosecutors)

    Seems there may be some misunderstandings here. Prosecutorial discretion is exercised routinely. Now, it may be exercised in a way contrary to how they claim it will be exercised (getting the powerful off of very real charges, as opposed to getting the peasants off of stupid ones), but it's laughable to claim it isn't brought to the gym for a nice workout 3 times a week.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Cdaragorn (profile), 27 Jun 2018 @ 12:59pm

    Stupid laws

    How the heck is a video/picture recording considered protected speech, but an audio recording isn't? These ridiculous laws trying to pretend there's some significant difference between the two need to die. The only thing they're ever used for is to protect bad behavior.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Walter Tuvell (profile), 27 Jun 2018 @ 1:02pm

    Different example of Ill secret recording

    FYI: I'm in the process of using a surreptitious recording (of Fed officials, in Ill), in a Federal Judicial Misconduct proceeding of mine. It has some novel twists (federal judicial clerk/employee; cross-state; anonymous because speaker refused to divulge her name). Audio + transcript at http://judicialmisconduct.us/CaseStudies/RYANvUS(ALSCHULERvEASTERBROOK#phonecall).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TRX, 27 Jun 2018 @ 1:07pm

    A 13-year-old kid with a cellphone at school?

    And two "school administrators" too dumb to realize most phones will record ambient conversations?

    Hey kid: next time, don't record - just call your mom and let her listen in.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p... >>
<< California's Quest For Tough Net...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:16 Investigation Shows AT&T Really Likes Being In The Surveillance Business (1)
10:46 Tech Employees Revolting Over Government Contracts Reminds Us That Government Needs Tech More than Tech Needs Government (14)
10:41 Daily Deal: iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera (0)
09:33 Illinois Prosecutor Brings Felony Eavesdropping Charges Against 13-Year-Old Who Recorded His Conversation With School Administrators (15)
06:34 California's Quest For Tough Net Neutrality Not Dead Yet (26)
03:35 Supreme Court Agrees To Take Petition Asking Whether Eighth Amendment Protections Apply To Asset Forfeiture (29)

Tuesday

19:48 Voodoo Brewery Changes Beer Name By Dipping It In Snark In Response To Pitt Trademark C&D (24)
14:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 172: Are Tech And Journalism At Odds With Each Other? (0)
13:00 I Helped Design The Election Simulation 'Parlor Game' Rebekah Mercer Got, And It's Not What You Think (16)
10:44 China Censors John Oliver Because President Xi Looks A Bit Like Winnie The Pooh (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.